Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s interim report for the first half of 2021

| Source: Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Ringkøbing, DENMARK

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

4 August 2021

Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s interim report for the first half of 2021

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 727 million and profit before tax of DKK 716 million in the first half of 2021. The profit before tax is equivalent to a return on equity of 17.4% p.a.

Core earnings

(DKK million)H1
2021		H1
2020		 

2020		2019      2018       

2017       
Total core income1,1791,0612,1792,1162,0011,917
Total expenses and depreciation404390788805866845
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans7756711,3911,3111,1351,072
Impairment charges for loans etc.-48-141-223-100-43-70
Core earnings7275301,1681,2111,0921,002
Result for the portfolio etc.-3-41-9+49+77+84
Special costs88151521722
Profit before tax7164811,1441,2459521,064

Highlights of the first half of 2021

·The profit before tax is DKK 716 million, equivalent to a return on equity of 17.4% p.a.

·Core income increases by 11% to DKK 1,179 million following a high level of activity in the first half of the year

·Expenses increase by 3% to DKK 404 million

·The rate of costs decreases to 34% in the half-year

·Continued increase in new customers results in growth of 6% in the bank’s loans compared to the end of June 2020

·The expectations for profit before tax were upwardly adjusted to DKK 1,200-1,500 million in June

·An extra share buy-back programme of DKK 242.5 million is planned to start on 1 October 2021

·The purchase of BIL Danmark adds more clients and strengthens the bank’s position in private banking

 

 

Yours sincerely
Ringkjøbing Landbobank

 

 

John Fisker

Management’s review

Core income

Interest
Net interest income was DKK 652 million in the first half of 2021, compared to DKK 616 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 6%. The bank is highly satisfied with this development.

The development is partly attributable to a 6% increase in lending compared to the end of June 2020. The increase in lending is broadly based and relates to both niches and retail.

A further reason for the positive development in interest is that the bank lowered the threshold for negative interest on personal customers’ deposits to DKK 100,000 with effect from the beginning of January 2021.

Fee, commission and foreign exchange income
Fee, commission and foreign exchange income amounted to DKK 439 million in the first half of 2021, compared to DKK 374 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 17%. The bank is also highly satisfied with this development, and the increase reflects a very high level of activity – especially in the first quarter of the year. However, the activity level remained high in the second quarter of 2021.

The bank’s focus on the private banking segment has had a positive effect on the “Securities trading”, “Foreign exchange income” and “Asset management and custody accounts” items in particular.

Due to the high level of activity and the continued increase in new customers, the items “Guarantee commission and mortgage credit commission etc.” and “Loan fees” also developed positively compared to the first half of 2020.

Initiatives aimed at normalising the income from payment handling activities were announced with effect from 1 April 2021. These initiatives are reflected in the income from “Payment handling”, which has improved compared to the first half of 2020.

The income from “Other fees and commission” also developed positively compared to the first half of 2020. This is partly attributable to the bank’s focus on the pension and insurance activities.

Sector shares and other operating income
Earnings of DKK 83 million from banking sector shares in the first half of 2021 were DKK 13 million higher than in the first half of 2020, when earnings were DKK 70 million. The earnings derive primarily from returns on the bank’s ownership interests in DLR Kredit, BankInvest (BI Holding) and PRAS.

Other operating income stood at DKK 5 million in the first half of the year, in contrast to 2020, when the figure was DKK 1 million. The other operating income for the year relates primarily to the sale of a property.

Core income
Total core income increased by 11%, from DKK 1,061 million in the first half of 2020 to DKK 1,179 million in 2021.

Expenses, depreciation and write-downs
Total expenses including depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets amounted to DKK 404 million in the first half of 2021, compared to DKK 390 million in 2020, an increase of 3%. 

The increase in the cost level relates to the high level of activity, but an even bigger increase in income compensates for this. 

The rate of costs was 34.2% in the first half of the year, compared to 36.8% in 2020.

Impairment charges for loans etc.
The bank’s expenditure for losses and impairment charges was DKK 48 million in the first half of 2021 – which breaks down into DKK 19 million in the second quarter of 2021 and DKK 29 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to DKK 38 million and DKK 75 million respectively in the second and first quarters of 2020.

The credit quality of the bank’s loans portfolio is generally judged to be good. During the first half of 2021 the bank has seen a decrease in the need for individual impairment charges. At the same time the bank judged that an increase in the management estimates for losses and impairment charges was needed.

The bank thus increased its management estimates for losses and impairment charges considerably during 2020, from DKK 126 million to DKK 566 million. During the first half of 2021, the management estimates increased further to a total of DKK 609 million.

A significant part of the management estimates is attributable to the current economic risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Until the first quarter of 2021, the vast majority of the bank’s customers managed the economic situation relating to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for new individual impairment charges was thus limited. This pattern continued in the second quarter of 2021. However, it continues to be the bank’s assessment that considerable risks are associated with how the economy will develop as and when the many state aid schemes are scaled down and discontinued etc. The management estimates relating to the coronavirus pandemic are therefore maintained at a relatively high cumulative level.

In June 2021, the EU reached a political agreement on its common agricultural policy for 2023-2027. A consequence of the agreement is a decrease in the direct support paid to farmers. The actual implementation and detailed consequences are not yet known. The bank has consequently allocated a management estimate to losses and impairment charges with regard to this uncertainty.

In addition, certain parts of the bank’s loans to fisheries are affected by significant quota reductions, primarily as a result of the political agreement with Great Britain in connection with Brexit. The economic framework conditions for large parts of Danish fisheries are thus pending political clarification. The bank allocated management estimates related to this risk as early as 2020. The estimate was further increased in the first half of 2021. The bank’s total exposure to the fisheries sector is 1.6% and the majority of this exposure is judged to be covered by first mortgages on fishing vessels and quotas.

The credit quality of the bank’s personal customers is generally judged to be good. The marked price increases on the housing market in the past few quarters have increased the wealth of many of them. On the other hand, the bank is aware that rising house prices may increase its risk exposure – in particular in respect of first-time buyers.

The bank’s total account for impairment charges was DKK 2,273 million at the end of June 2021 compared to DKK 2,205 million at the end of 2020. At the end of June 2021, 51% of the total account for impairment charges was classified as stage 1 or 2 exposures.

The bank’s total loans to customers with suspended calculation of interest were DKK 179 million at the end of June 2021, compared to DKK 211 million at the end of March 2021. The decline relative to the end of December 2020, when the amount was DKK 265 million, thus continued.

Core earnings
Core earnings for the first half of 2021 were DKK 727 million compared to last year’s DKK 530 million, an increase of 37%.

(DKK million)H1
2021		H1
2020		 

2020		2019      2018       

2017       
Total core income1,1791,0612,1792,1162,0011,917
Total expenses and depreciation404390788805866845
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans7756711,3911,3111,1351,072
Impairment charges for loans etc.-48-141-223-100-43-70
Core earnings7275301,1681,2111,0921,002

Core earnings per share were DKK 25.3 for the first half of 2021 compared to DKK 18.2 in 2020.

*The statement for 2018 was made on a pro forma basis.

 

Result for the portfolio etc.
The result for the portfolio etc. including funding costs for the portfolio was negative by DKK 3 million net for the first half of the year. In the first half of 2020, the result for the portfolio etc. was negative by DKK 41 million net, as a result of the turmoil on the financial markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank has thus recovered some of the negative result of DKK 10 million for the portfolio in the first quarter of 2021, which was attributable to the increase in the long-term interest rates.

Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets
The bank treats amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets as a special item, since expensing them enhances the quality of equity and helps to reduce the deduction when computing total capital. Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets amounted to DKK 8 million in the first half-year, unchanged relative to 2020.

Profit before and after tax
The profit before tax was DKK 716 million, equivalent to a return on average equity of 17.4% p.a.

The profit after tax was DKK 573 million, equivalent to a return on average equity of 13.9% p.a.

Balance sheet items and contingent liabilities
The bank’s balance sheet total at the end of June 2021 stood at DKK 57,123 million, compared to DKK 53,984 million at the end of June 2020.

Relative to June 2020, the bank’s deposits including pooled schemes increased by 4% from DKK 39,670 million to DKK 41,376 million at the end of June 2021, while its loans in the same period increased by 6% from DKK 35,260 million to DKK 37,268 million. Loans increased by 0.2% in the second quarter of 2021.

The bank’s contingent liabilities including guarantees at the end of June 2021 amounted to DKK 11,811 million, compared to DKK 9,379 million at the end of June 2020.

Credit intermediation
In addition to the traditional bank loans shown on its balance sheet, the bank also arranges mortgage loans on behalf of both Totalkredit and DLR Kredit.

The development in the bank’s total credit intermediation is positive by 8% compared to the end of 2020.


The development is shown in the following summary:

Total credit intermediation30 June
2021
DKK million		30 June
2020
DKK million		31 Dec.
2020
DKK million
Loans and other receivables at amortised cost37,26835,26036,241
Arranged mortgage loans and funded home loans – Totalkredit41,70837,72039,454
Arranged mortgage loans – DLR Kredit9,6389,2919,511
Total88,61482,27185,206

Securities and market risk
The item “Shares etc.” amounted to DKK 1,373 million at the end of June 2021, with DKK 27 million in listed shares and investment fund certificates and DKK 1,346 million in sector shares etc., mainly in the companies DLR Kredit, BI Holding and PRAS.

The bond portfolio amounted to DKK 6,966 million, of which the vast majority consisted of AAA-rated Danish government and mortgage credit bonds.

The total interest rate risk – impact on profit of a one percentage point change in interest level – was computed as 1.1% of the bank’s tier 1 capital on 30 June 2021.

The bank’s risk of losses based on a Value at Risk model (computed with a 10-day horizon and 99% probability) was as follows in the first half of 2021:

 Risk in DKK millionRisk relative to equity
end of period in %
Highest risk of loss15.0 0.18%
Lowest risk of loss7.4 0.09%
Average risk of loss    11.5 0.14%
End-of-period risk of loss13.6 0.16%

The bank’s total market risk within exposures to interest rate risk, listed shares etc. and foreign currency remains at a moderate level, and this policy will continue.

Liquidity
The bank’s liquidity situation is good. The bank’s short-term funding with term to maturity of less than 12 months thus amounts to DKK 1.2 billion, balanced by DKK 10.7 billion in short-term deposits in Danmarks Nationalbank, the central bank of Denmark, and in liquid tradable securities.

The bank’s deposits (excluding pooled schemes) and equity exceeded its loans by DKK 7.3 billion and these two items therefore more than fully finance the loan portfolio. In addition, part of the loan portfolio for renewable energy projects is financed back-to-back with KfW Bankengruppe, which means that DKK 1.1 billion can be disregarded in terms of liquidity.

In terms of liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), the bank must comply with the statutory requirement of at least 100%. On 30 June 2021, the bank’s LCR was 185%, which thus met the statutory requirement by a good margin.
Capital structure
The bank’s equity at the beginning of 2021 was DKK 8,146 million. The profit for the period must be added to this, while the dividend paid and the value of the bank’s own shares bought must be subtracted. After this, equity at the end of June 2021 was DKK 8,333 million.

The bank’s total capital ratio and tier 1 capital ratio were 21.3% and 17.7% respectively at the end of June 2021. 

Capital ratiosH1
 2021		H1
2020		 

2020		20192018
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)17.718.117.514.714.6
Tier 1 capital ratio (%)17.718.117.514.714.6
Total capital ratio (%)21.322.121.120.018.4
MREL requirement (%) – fixed by the Danish FSA17.920.217.920.719.7
MREL capital ratio (%)28.230.026.727.324.9

A new five-year phasing-in period for the dynamic component of the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements was introduced in 2020. The bank now uses both the static and the dynamic components of the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements, including the simplified approach to recalculation of capital requirements.

Calculated without the IFRS 9 transition programmes, the bank’s total capital ratio was 20.1% and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio 16.4% on 30 June 2021.

In the second quarter of 2021, the bank has started using a new system for calculating the risk-weighted assets. The system was delivered by Moody’s and implemented at the bank’s IT supplier, Bankdata. The system ensures continuous updating of future amendments to acts.

At the end of June 2021, the bank has calculated the individual solvency requirement at 9.3%. To this should be added a capital conservation buffer of 2.5% and a countercyclical buffer of 0%. The total requirement for the bank’s total capital was thus 11.8% at the end of June 2021.

On 22 June 2021, the Systemic Risk Council issued a press release containing a recommendation to re-activate the countercyclical capital buffer at 1.0% with effect from 30 September 2022. The Systemic Risk Council also stated that, unless the build-up of risk in the financial system is curbed considerably, the Council expects to recommend a further increase of the buffer rate to 2.0% by the end of 2022.

On 24 June 2021 the Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs decided to re-activate the countercyclical capital buffer at 1.0% from 30 September 2022.

Compared with the actual total capital of DKK 8.8 billion, the bank had excess capital cover of DKK 4.9 billion relative to the individual solvency requirement, equivalent to 12.0 percentage points at the end of June 2021, and excess capital cover of DKK 3.9 billion compared to the total requirement, equivalent to 9.5 percentage points.

In December 2020, the bank received an MREL requirement of 17.9% applicable from 28 December 2020.

The bank operates with three different capital targets. The capital targets specify that the common equity tier 1 capital ratio must be at least 13.5%, the total capital ratio at least 17% and the MREL capital ratio for covering the MREL requirement at least 23.5%, including the capital buffers.

All capital targets must be met at the end of the year, but the capital ratios may fluctuate over the year. However, the MREL requirement must always be met.

To comply with the MREL requirement, the bank had established funding by the end of 2017 to meet the requirements for grandfathering of contractual senior capital. DKK 0.9 billion of the funding was included to meet the bank’s MREL requirement at the end of June 2021. In addition, the bank issued non-preferred senior capital totalling the equivalent of DKK 1.3 billion from December 2018 to December 2020. In May and June 2021, the bank has issued additional non-preferred senior capital totalling the equivalent of DKK 638 million, meaning that the bank has now issued non-preferred senior capital to the equivalent of DKK 1.9 billion in total. The bank judges that the issues in the second quarter of 2021 have met the need for issues in 2021.

The bank’s capital for covering the MREL requirement totalled DKK 11.6 billion on 30 June 2021, equivalent to an MREL capital ratio of 28.2%. The excess cover relative to the MREL requirement on 30 June 2021 was thus 10.3 percentage points.

Share buy-back programme and capital reduction
The bank’s annual general meeting of 3 March 2021 renewed the previous authorisation of the board of directors to permit the bank, in accordance with applicable law, to acquire its own shares to a total nominal value of 10% of the bank’s share capital. The share buy-back programme for the period 4 February to 29 July 2021 was completed by DKK 225 million. On 30 June 2021, 305,500 shares had been bought back and, when the programme ended on 29 July 2021, a total of 361,605 shares had been bought back, which the overview below shows. The remainder of the DKK 255 million share buy-back programme, equivalent to DKK 30 million, will be executed in the period 5 August to 30 September 2021.

The general meeting further decided to cancel the 160,600 of the bank's own shares that were bought in 2020. The capital reduction was finalised on 6 May 2021.

On 30 June 2021, the bank’s actual share capital was thus DKK 28,762,221 in nom. DKK 1 shares: see below.

 Number of shares
Beginning of 202129,228,321
  Capital reduction completed by cancellation of own shares-160,600
After the capital reduction in May 202129,067,721
DKK 255 million share buy-back programme  
  Bought under the share buy-back programme at the end of June 2021-305,500
Actual number of shares on 30 June 202128,762,221
DKK 255 million share buy-back programme 
  Bought under the share buy-back programme in July 2021-56,105
Actual number of shares on 31 July 202128,706,116

In August 2021, the bank has received the Danish FSA’s approval of a new share buy-back programme totalling DKK 242.5 million for implementation from 1 October 2021. The amount of the share buy-back corresponds to the part of the 2020 share buy-back programme totalling DKK 300 million, which was not completed in 2020.

The board of directors is expected to make the final decision to initiate the share buy-back programme during the second half of 2021.

The Supervisory Diamond
The bank complies with the Danish FSA’s Supervisory Diamond which contains a number of benchmarks and associated limit values which Danish banks must observe.

The Supervisory Diamond benchmarks and limit values and the bank’s key figures are given in the following table.

BenchmarkLimit valueH1
2021		H1
2020		2020 

2019		2018
Funding ratio < 10.70.70.70.70.7
Liquidity benchmark> 100%178.6%222.5%177.6%193.2%179.5%
Total large exposures< 175%108.4%103.8%99.8%121.0%106.0%
Growth in loans< 20%5.6%2.1%2.2%6.3%*72.3%
Real property exposure< 25%17.9%18.5%17.9%17.5%15.8%

* The increase was mainly caused by the merger with Nordjyske Bank. The pro forma growth in loans for the full year 2018 was 7.0%.

As shown above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank meets all five current limit values by a good margin.

Rating
The bank is rated by the international credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service.

Moody’s confirmed the bank’s ratings on 30 March 2021, including Aa3 for long-term bank deposits, P-1 for short-term bank deposits and A1 for long-term issuer – all with stable outlook.

BIL Danmark
On 23 June 2021, the bank entered into an agreement with Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A., of Luxembourg, regarding takeover of all BIL Danmark’s clients. The Danish FSA’s approval of a Section 204 takeover pursuant to the Danish Financial Business Act was received on 25 June 2021.

BIL Danmark has branches in both Copenhagen and Aarhus. The clients taken over will primarily be attached to the bank’s private banking branches in Holte and Aarhus.

Ringkjøbing Landbobank took over the client portfolio on 1 July 2021. The clients will be transferred to Ringkjøbing Landbobank during the third quarter of 2021 and will continue to be served by BIL Danmark until then.


The takeover comprises

  • Loans of DKK 1.2 billion
  • Deposits of DKK 0.9 billion
  • Assets under management and custody account holdings of DKK 6.0 billion

distributed across approximately 500 families and companies.

In connection with the transaction, eight client-oriented employees were transfered from BIL Danmark to Ringkjøbing Landbobank.

Payment for the client portfolio will take the form of an earn-out, based on earnings over a two-year period. In this connection, intangible assets in the form of client relationships equivalent to DKK 45 million will be capitalised on the bank’s balance sheet.

The purchase of the BIL Danmark client portfolio will strengthen the bank’s position in private banking.

New mobile banking service
The bank’s IT supplier, Bankdata, has supplied a new mobile banking app. The new mobile banking app establishes a new future-proofed communication platform with the customers and also offers good possibilities for customer self-compliance, better security and integration with third parties.

Roll-out of the new mobile banking app will take place during the third quarter of 2021.

Bank of the year
In June 2021, the bank was awarded the accolade of Bank of the Year among major banks for the sixth time in a row.

As in previous years, the award was made by the online news portal FinansWatch in collaboration with the audit and consultancy firm EY. We are very humbled by this, since happy customers and skilled staff are fundamental to a good bank.

Enlarging the head office
The bank has entered into agreements with a number of builders in the second quarter of 2021 and thus made the final decision to enlarge the head office in Ringkøbing. The plan is that the builders will start the construction work in the fourth quarter of 2021 for completion in December 2022. The enlargement will add just over 1,200 m2.

The enlargement of the head office will help ensure that the bank can continue to pursue an organic growth strategy.

Job appraisal reviews
The annual job appraisal reviews were completed in June. We are pleased to note that the preceding evaluation process and subsequent interviews showed that both wellbeing and collaboration in the bank are generally really good – which is particularly gratifying after five quarters coping with the coronavirus.
The coronavirus situation
We see support of our customers and business partners during the coronavirus pandemic as an important part of our task. From the start of the pandemic we have, of course, also placed great emphasis on protecting our employees to lessen the risk of transmission of the virus.

The bank has thus prepared for operating in an ever-changing environment due to the coronavirus situation and if varying kinds of restrictions may be reintroduced.

Expected results for 2021
On publication of the 2020 annual report, the bank announced its expectations for core earnings for 2021 in the range DKK 1,100-1,300 million and profit before tax in the range DKK 1,000-1,300 million.

On 8 June 2021, the bank upwardly adjusted its expectations for 2021, primarily as a result of a better income flow than previously expected, primarily as a result of a continued big increase in customers and a high level of activity.

The upwardly adjusted expectations for the full year are now core earnings in the range DKK 1,300-1,500 million and profit before tax in the range DKK 1,200-1,500 million. The upwardly adjusted expectations are maintained.

Accounting policies
The accounting policies are unchanged relative to those in the submitted and audited 2020 annual report.


Key figures

 H1
2021		H1
2020		Full year
2020
Key figures for the bank (percent)   
Profit before tax as a percentage of average equity, per annum17.412.614.5
Net profit as a percentage of average equity, per annum13.910.111.7
    
Rate of costs 34.236.836.2
    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio17.717.917.5
Tier 1 capital ratio17.717.917.5
Total capital ratio 21.321.921.1
    
MREL requirement – fixed by the Danish FSA17.920.217.9
MREL capital ratio 28.229.826.7
    
Key figures per DKK 1 share (DKK)   
Core earnings25.318.240.2
Net profit24.913.331.6
Book value289.7261.9280.2
Share price, end of period636.0468.5554.0
    
Basis of calculation, number of shares28,765,82129,067,72129,067,721


Quarterly overviews

Core earnings

 

 		Q2
2021		Q1
2021		Q4
2020		Q3
2020		Q2
2020		Q1
2020		Q4
2019		Q3
2019		Q2
2019		Q1
2019
(DKK million)          
Net interest income327325321319311305292294296291
Net fee and commission income excluding
securities trading		166159156147136152154163159150
Income from sector shares etc.43404338353536363637
Foreign exchange income13161399108986
Other operating income 1410105701
Total core income excluding securities trading550544534513492502495509499485
Securities trading29563239283935292341
Total core income579600566552520541530538522526
Staff and administration expenses195198206179190191202180198198
Depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets4345239842
Other operating expenses2222041021
Total expenses etc.201203212186192198212188204201
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans378397354366328343318350318325
Impairment charges for loans and other
receivables etc.		-19-29-38-44-66-75-25-26-24-25
Core earnings359368316322262268293324294300
Result for the portfolio etc.+7-10+15+17+29-70-4+20+7+26
Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets4443444344
Profit before tax362354327336287194285341297322
Tax71726464603662667663
Net profit291282263272227158223275221259


Quarterly overviews – continued

Balance sheet items and contingent liabilities

 

 		End of
Q2
2021		End of
Q1
2021		End of
Q4
2020		End of
Q3
2020		End of
Q2
2020		End of
Q1
2020		End of
Q4
2019		End of
Q3
2019		End of
Q2
2019		End of
Q1
2019
(DKK million)          
Loans37,26837,21036,24135,47935,26036,13035,46534,75734,52834,195
Deposits including pooled schemes41,37641,76639,63939,20439,67037,05138,12838,55439,07037,439
Equity8,3338,1328,1467,8847,6127,3807,6107,4267,2317,071
Balance sheet total57,12356,84554,86253,95653,98451,53152,94153,60152,42650,266
Contingent liabilities11,81110,3709,8129,5909,3799,9929,66510,83610,4667,976

Statement of capital

 

 		End of
Q2
2021		End of
Q1
2021		End of
Q4
2020		End of
Q3
2020		End of
Q2
2020		End of
Q1
2020		End of
Q4
2019		End of
Q3
2019		End of
Q2
2019		End of
Q1
2019
(DKK million)          
Common equity tier 17,2747,1227,2777,0496,9736,1096,0725,6245,4415,284
Tier 1 capital7,2747,1227,2777,0496,9736,1096,0725,6245,4415,284
Total capital8,7638,6148,7748,5538,5078,0098,2427,7866,8546,667
MREL capital11,59610,83711,11211,58711,58010,98511,24810,7909,5519,033
Total risk exposure41,06342,27141,56139,68238,90041,44441,22339,54740,10638,308
           
(Percent)          
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio17.716.817.517.817.914.714.714.213.613.8
Tier 1 capital ratio17.716.817.517.817.914.714.714.213.613.8
Total capital ratio 21.320.421.121.621.919.320.019.717.117.4
MREL capital ratio28.225.626.729.229.826.527.327.323.823.6

Statements of income and comprehensive income

 NoteH1
2021
DKK 1,000		H1
2020
DKK 1,000		Full year
2020
DKK 1,000
1Interest income704,063680,4061,373,215
2Interest expenses45,47662,799120,910
 Net interest income658,587617,6071,252,305
3Dividends from shares etc.73,04871,10671,241
4Fee and commission income454,908398,037814,821
4Fee and commission expenses44,92242,60485,545
 Net interest and fee income1,141,6211,044,1462,052,822
5Value adjustments+34,528-19,850+126,079
 Other operating income4,7516192,054
6,7Staff and administration expenses392,539380,689765,933
 Amortisation, depreciation and write-downs on
intangible and tangible assets		14,54412,86629,241
 Other operating expenses4,0184,2188,110
8,12Impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc.-53,564-145,938-233,348
 Results from investments in associated companies and
group undertakings		00-13
 Profit before tax716,235481,2041,144,310
9Tax143,05095,952224,596
 Net profit573,185385,252919,714
     
 Other comprehensive income:   
 Value changes in pension liabilities00-561
 Total comprehensive income for the period573,185385,252919,153


Core earnings

NoteH1
2021
DKK 1,000		H1
2020
DKK 1,000		Full year
2020
DKK 1,000
 Net interest income651,865616,2651,255,816
4Net fee and commission income excluding securities
trading		325,164288,490591,147
 Income from sector shares etc.82,83469,626150,935
4Foreign exchange income29,11318,72540,759
 Other operating income4,7516192,054
 Total core income excluding securities trading1,093,727993,7252,040,711
4Securities trading84,82266,943138,129
 Total core income1,178,5491,060,6682,178,840
6,7Staff and administration expenses392,539380,689765,933
 Depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets7,0445,36614,241
 Other operating expenses4,0184,2188,110
 Total expenses etc.403,601390,273788,284
 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans774,948670,3951,390,556
 Impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc.-48,416-140,790-223,052
 Core earnings726,532529,6051,167,504
 Result for the portfolio etc.-2,797-40,901-8,194
 Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets7,5007,50015,000
 Profit before tax716,235481,2041,144,310
9Tax143,05095,952224,596
 Net profit573,185385,252919,714

                                                                                                            


Balance sheet

 Note30 June 2021
DKK 1,000		30 June 2020
DKK 1,000		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
 Assets   
 Cash in hand and demand deposits with central banks3,579,716688,104659,004
10Receivables from credit institutions and central banks223,0343,950,5263,376,233
11,12,13 Total loans and other receivables at amortised cost37,268,16535,259,87536,241,166
    Loans and other receivables at amortised cost                                                36,153,56134,021,80335,088,380
    Wind turbine loans etc. with direct funding1,114,6041,238,0721,152,786
14Bonds at fair value6,965,6976,575,5426,636,965
15Shares etc.1,373,0381,297,5971,385,807
 Investments in associated companies 482457482
 Investments in group undertakings 11,99712,03511,997
16Assets linked to pooled schemes5,159,6654,240,3874,700,080
17Intangible assets1,027,3381,042,3381,034,838
 Total land and buildings212,660221,320215,910
    Investment properties7,66711,5677,667
    Domicile properties177,803189,735186,971
    Domicile properties (leasing)27,19020,01821,272
 Other tangible assets15,87118,46617,626
 Current tax assets0024,249
 Deferred tax assets18,9851,82817,868
 Temporary assets6,3689,1156,368
 Other assets1,242,803648,719510,327
 Prepayments17,10617,96423,209
 Total assets 57,122,92553,984,27354,862,129

Balance sheet – continued

  Note30 June 2021
DKK 1,000		30 June 2020
DKK 1,000		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
 Liabilities and equity   
18Debt to credit institutions and central banks2,256,6582,106,3972,448,918
 Total deposits and other debt41,375,54639,670,39539,638,645
19  Deposits and other debt36,215,88135,430,00834,938,565
   Deposits in pooled schemes5,159,6654,240,3874,700,080
20Issued bonds at amortised cost2,969,7152,363,3982,361,796
   Preferred senior capital1,024,2851,034,7031,032,489
   Non-preferred senior capital1,945,4301,328,6951,329,307
 Current tax liabilities73,80817,7200
 Other liabilities452,366561,724591,109
 Deferred income1,9762,1291,728
 Total debt47,130,06944,721,76345,042,196
     
 Provisions for pensions and similar liabilities2,2782,1212,560
12Provisions for losses on guarantees77,19463,14285,814
12Other provisions for liabilities33,54034,59736,534
 Total provisions for liabilities113,01299,860124,908
     
 Tier 2 capital1,546,9981,551,0911,549,150
21Total subordinated debt1,546,9981,551,0911,549,150
     
22Share capital29,06829,22829,228
 Net revaluation reserve under the equity method406419406
 Retained earnings8,303,3727,581,9127,909,643
 Proposed dividend etc.--206,598
 Total shareholders’ equity8,332,8467,611,5598,145,875
     
 Total liabilities and equity57,122,92553,984,27354,862,129
23Own shares   
24Contingent liabilities etc.   
25Assets provided as security   
 Credit risk   
26  Loans and guarantees in percent, by sector and industry   
27  Loans, guarantees and unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings by credit quality and IFRS 9 stages
28Miscellaneous comments   

Statement of changes in equity

DKK 1,000Share
capital		Net revaluation
reserve under the equity method		Retained earningsProposed dividend etc.Total share-holders’ equity
As at 30 June 2021:

 

Shareholders’ equity at the end of the previous financial year   		29,2284067,909,643206,5988,145,875
Reduction of share capital-160 160 0
Dividend etc. paid   -206,598-206,598
Dividend received on own shares  1,645 1,645
Purchase of own shares  -613,400 -613,400
Sale of own shares  424,304 424,304
Other equity transactions (employee shares)  7,835 7,835
Total comprehensive income for the period  573,185 573,185
Shareholders’ equity
on the balance sheet date		29,0684068,303,37208,332,846


DKK 1,000Share
capital		Net revaluation
reserve under the equity method		Retained earningsProposed dividend etc.Total share-holders’ equity
As at 30 June 2020:

 

Shareholders’ equity at the end of the previous financial year   		29,6624197,252,515327,2807,609,876
Reduction of share capital-434 434 0
Dividend etc. paid   -327,280-327,280
Dividend received on own shares  4,966 4,966
Purchase of own shares  -421,125 -421,125
Sale of own shares  351,851 351,851
Other equity transactions (employee shares)  8,019 8,019
Total comprehensive income for the period  385,252 385,252
Shareholders’ equity
on the balance sheet date		29,2284197,581,91207,611,559


Statement of changes in equity – continued

DKK 1,000Share
capital		Net revaluation
reserve under the equity method		Retained earningsProposed dividend etc.Total share-holders’ equity
As at 31 December 2020:

 

Shareholders’ equity at the end of the previous financial year   		29,6624197,252,515327,2807,609,876
Reduction of share capital-434 434 0
Dividend etc. paid   -327,280-327,280
Dividend received on own shares  4,966 4,966
Purchase of own shares  -680,099 -680,099
Sale of own shares  611,241 611,241
Other equity transactions (employee shares)  8,018 8,018
Total comprehensive income for the year -13712,568206,598919,153
Shareholders’ equity
on the balance sheet date		29,2284067,909,643206,5988,145,875


Statement of capital                

 30 June 2021
DKK 1,000		30 June
2020
DKK 1,000		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
 

Credit risk 		34,153,09733,777,03635,080,095
Market risk3,341,8542,216,0532,912,209
Operational risk3,568,3762,906,6653,568,376
Total risk exposure41,063,32738,899,75441,560,680
    
Shareholders’ equity8,332,8467,611,5598,145,875
Proposed dividend etc.---206,598
Deduction for expected dividend-196,603-147,167-
Addition for transition programme concerning IFRS 9571,682677,179661,258
Deduction for insufficient coverage for non-performing exposures-3,715--
Deduction for the sum of equity investments etc. above 10%-281,387-84,170-244,297
Deduction for prudent valuation-18,214-16,151-16,284
Deduction for intangible assets-1,027,338-1,042,338-1,034,838
Deferred tax on intangible assets22,89826,19824,548
Deduction of amount of share buy-back programme-255,000-57,504-57,504
Actual utilisation of amount of share buy-back programme183,85557,50457,504
Deduction for trading limit for own shares-55,000-55,000-55,000
Actual utilisation of the trading limit for own shares3882,5252,794
Common equity tier 1 7,274,4126,972,6357,277,458
    
Tier 1 capital 7,274,4126,972,6357,277,458
    
Tier 2 capital1,543,6151,545,4351,543,925
Deduction for the sum of equity investments etc. above 10%-54,980-10,998-46,950
Total capital8,763,0478,507,0728,774,433
Contractual senior funding (grandfathered)891,4241,766,9561,031,852
Non-preferred senior capital1,941,1691,305,9021,305,374
MREL capital11,595,64011,579,93011,111,659


Statement of capital – continued

 30 June 2021
DKK 1,000		30 June
2020
DKK 1,000		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)17.717.917.5
Tier 1 capital ratio (%)17.717.917.5
Total capital ratio (%)21.321.921.1
MREL capital ratio (%)28.229.826.7
    
Pillar I capital requirements3,285,0663,111,9803,324,854
    
    
Individual solvency requirement (%)9.39.39.3
Capital conservation buffer (%)2.52.52.5
Countercyclical buffer (%)0.00.00.0
Total requirement for the bank’s total capital (%)11.811.811.8
Excess cover in percentage points relative to individual solvency requirement 12.012.611.8
Excess cover in percentage points relative to total requirement for total capital 9.510.19.3
    
    
MREL requirement (%) – fixed by the Danish FSA17.920.217.9
Excess cover in percentage points relative to MREL requirement10.39.68.8
    


Notes

NoteH1
2021
DKK 1,000		H1
2020
DKK 1,000		Full year 2020
DKK 1,000
1Interest income   
 Receivables from credit institutions and central
banks – net 		-6,049-8,786-15,917
 Loans and other receivables616,162629,4921,251,394
 Discounts – amortisation concerning loans taken over etc.  5,1485,14810,296
 Loans – interest on the impaired part of loans-25,192-31,982-59,678
 Bonds – net13,6944,82013,188
 Total derivative financial instruments – net10,94611,26620,424
    of which currency contracts – net4,3528,0179,740
    of which interest-rate contracts – net 6,5943,24910,684
 Other interest income1,2231,7622,862
 Total interest income615,932611,7201,222,569
     
 Negative interest income transferred to interest expenses   
 Receivables from credit institutions and central banks2,8769,84217,969
 Bonds2,5744,38310,883
 Total derivative financial instruments1,5272,9884,064
    of which currency contracts3207761,102
    of which interest-rate contracts1,2072,2122,962
 Total negative interest income transferred to interest expenses6,97717,21332,916
     
 Negative interest expenses transferred from interest expenses    
 Debt to credit institutions and central banks076161
 Deposits and other debt81,15451,397117,569
 Total negative interest expenses transferred from interest expenses81,15451,473117,730
     
 Total interest income704,063680,4061,373,215
 of which interest income from collateralised repurchase agreements/reverse repo transactions booked under the item “Loans and other receivables”-60--


Notes – continued

NoteH1
2021
DKK 1,000		H1
2020
DKK 1,000		Full year 2020
DKK 1,000
2Interest expenses   
 Debt to credit institutions and central banks – net4,6746,05111,885
 Deposits and other debt – net-71,620-40,854-97,803
 Issued bonds10,72610,28521,538
 Subordinated debt13,13518,00032,003
 Other interest expenses4306312,641
 Total interest expenses-42,655-5,887-29,736
     
 Negative interest expenses transferred to interest income    
 Debt to credit institutions and central banks076161
 Deposits and other debt81,15451,397117,569
 Total negative interest expenses transferred to interest income81,15451,473117,730
     
 Negative interest income transferred from interest income   
 Receivables from credit institutions and central banks2,8769,84217,969
 Bonds2,5744,38310,883
 Total derivative financial instruments1,5272,9884,064
    of which currency contracts3207761,102
    of which interest-rate contracts1,2072,2122,962
 Total negative interest income transferred from
interest income		6,97717,21332,916
     
 Total interest expenses       45,47662,799120,910
     
3Dividends from shares etc.   
 Shares73,04871,10671,241
 Total dividends from shares etc.73,04871,10671,241
     
4Gross fee and commission income   
 Securities trading93,88475,915154,196
 Asset management and custody accounts89,48881,868165,388
 Payment handling55,94449,041100,790
 Loan fees50,79641,48991,361
 Guarantee commission and mortgage credit commission etc.119,421108,865224,817
 Other fees and commission45,37540,85978,269
 Total gross fee and commission income454,908398,037814,821
     
 Net fee and commission income   
 Securities trading 84,82266,943138,129
 Asset management and custody accounts81,03372,547150,012
 Payment handling37,96731,97963,072
 Loan fees44,64837,93882,039
 Guarantee commission and mortgage credit commission etc.119,421108,865224,817
 Other fees and commission42,09537,16171,207
 Total net fee and commission income409,986355,433729,276
 Foreign exchange income29,11318,72540,759
 Total net fee, commission and foreign exchange income439,099374,158770,035


Notes – continued

NoteH1
2021
DKK 1,000		H1
2020
DKK 1,000		Full year 2020
DKK 1,000
5Value adjustments   
 Other loans and receivables, fair value adjustment-2,5771,4531,292
 Bonds-16,741-30,95810,658
 Shares etc.12,145-5,40976,441
 Foreign exchange29,11318,72540,759
 Total derivative financial instruments-15,33923,89424,106
    of which currency contracts-19,88721,33222,235
    of which interest-rate contracts4,5492,5561,870
    of which share contracts-161
 Assets linked to pooled schemes271,792-196,275124,574
 Deposits in pooled schemes-271,792196,275-124,574
 Issued bonds etc.27,927-27,555-27,177
 Total value adjustments34,528-19,850126,079
     
6Staff and administration expenses   
 Payments and fees to general management, board of
directors and shareholders’ committee		   
    General management8,9337,96517,174
    Board of directors2,0501,5853,170
    Shareholders’ committee00857
    Total10,9839,55021,201
 Staff expenses   
    Salaries178,818178,657344,570
    Pensions18,93821,76141,958
    Social security expenses3,0423,3675,244
    Costs depending on number of staff29,69030,35060,840
    Total230,488234,135452,612
 Other administration expenses151,068137,004292,120
 Total staff and administration expenses392,539380,689765,933
     
7Number of full-time employees   
 Average number of employees during the period
converted into full-time employees		614645632
     
 Number of full-time employees at the end of the period612640612
     
8Impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc.   
 Net changes in impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc. and provisions for losses on guarantees and unutilised credit facilities68,209184,363172,975
 Actual realised net losses10,547-6,443120,051
 Interest on the impaired part of loans-25,192-31,982-59,678
 Total impairment charges for loans and other receivables etc.53,564145,938233,348


Notes – continued

NoteH1
2021
DKK 1,000		H1
2020
DKK 1,000		Full year 2020
DKK 1,000
9Tax   
 Tax calculated on income for the year137,35091,600223,794
 Adjustment of deferred tax-2,6362,004-3,689
 Adjustment of tax calculated for previous years8,3362,3484,491
 Total tax143,05095,952224,596
     
 Effective tax rate (%):   
 Tax rate currently paid by the bank22.022.022.0
 Non-taxable income and non-deductible costs*-2.8-2.6-2.5
 Adjustment of tax calculated for previous years etc.0.80.50.1
 Total effective tax rate20.019.919.6
 * Primarily value adjustment of and dividends from sector shares.   
     


Note30 June 2021
DKK 1,000		30 June
2020
DKK 1,000		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
10Receivables from credit institutions and central banks   
 Demand173,034267,102114,751
 Up to and including 3 months03,633,4243,211,482
 More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years5,0005,0005,000
 More than 5 years45,00045,00045,000
 Total receivables from credit institutions and central banks223,0343,950,5263,376,233
     
11Loans and other receivables at amortised cost   
 Demand4,296,4663,185,1013,859,843
 Up to and including 3 months2,699,3572,768,5681,252,486
 More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year6,124,7646,361,3597,954,602
 More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years10,939,38910,163,55110,053,336
 More than 5 years13,208,18912,781,29613,120,899
 Total loans and other receivables at amortised cost37,268,16535,259,87536,241,166
 of which collateralised repurchase agreements/reverse repo transactions20,552--

Notes – continued

NoteStage 1
DKK 1,000		Stage 2
DKK
1,000		Stage 3
DKK 1,000		Total
DKK
1,000
12Impairment charges for loans and other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings    
      
 Impairment charges and provisions
– by stages		    
      
 As at 30 June 2021    
 Loans and other receivables at amortised cost249,147840,0231,072,9252,162,095
 Guarantees19,52816,67140,99577,194
 Unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings13,87619,664033,540
 Total impairment charges and provisions by stages282,551876,3581,113,9202,272,829
   of which management estimates130,081279,666199,190608,937
      
 As at 30 June 2020    
 Loans and other receivables at amortised cost206,4851,026,425885,3592,118,269
 Guarantees18,46723,69820,97763,142
 Unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings16,60117,996034,597
 Total impairment charges and provisions by stages241,5531,068,119906,3362,216,008
   of which management estimates95,152328,620100,000523,772
      
 As at 31 December 2020    
 Loans and other receivables at amortised cost304,520839,303938,4492,082,272
 Guarantees23,66523,88638,26385,814
 Unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings18,65917,875036,534
 Total impairment charges and provisions by stages346,844881,064976,7122,204,620
   of which management estimates205,137255,284105,765566,186


Note30 June
2021
DKK 1,000		30 June
2020
DKK 1,000		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
12Impairment charges for loans and other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings – continued   
     
 In addition to the above, a discount on loans and guarantees taken over from Nordjyske Bank amounted to19,95030,24625,099
     
 The above includes the following stage 3 impairment charges and provisions taken over from Nordjyske Bank:   
     
 Cumulative stage 3 impairment charges and provisions at the end of the previous financial year247,609507,433507,433
 Change during the period-45,500-186,248-259,824
 Total stage 3 impairment charges and provisions
taken over		202,109321,185247,609


Notes – continued

NoteStage 1
DKK 1,000		Stage 2
DKK
1,000		Stage 3
DKK 1,000		Total
DKK
1,000		Impair-ment charges etc. taken to income state-ment
DKK 1,000
12Impairment charges for loans and
other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings
– continued		     
       
 Impairment charges and provisions     
       
 As at 30 June 2021     
       
 Impairment charges and provisions
at the end of the previous financial year		346,844881,064976,7122,204,620-
 Impairment charges and provisions for new exposures during the period, including new accounts for existing customers61,57932,43953,075147,093147,093
 Reversed impairment charges and
provisions for repaid accounts		-52,601-81,391-58,519-192,511-192,511
 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 1100,798-95,320-5,47800
 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 2-9,11927,340-18,22100
 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 3-1,320-39,31040,63000
 Impairment charges and provisions during the year resulting from credit
risk change		-163,630151,536142,270130,176130,176
 Previously written down, now definitively lost-0-16,549-16,549-
 Lost, not previously written down--- 9,024
 Received on receivables etc. previously written off-----40,218
 Total impairment charges and provisions282,551876,3581,113,9202,272,82953,564
 of which regarding credit institutions etc.10,8710010,8718,866

Notes – continued

NoteStage 1
DKK 1,000		Stage 2
DKK
1,000		Stage 3
DKK 1,000		Total
DKK
1,000		Impair-ment charges etc. taken to income state-ment
DKK 1,000
12Impairment charges for loans and
other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings
– continued		     
       
 Impairment charges and provisions     
       
 30 June 2020     
       
 Impairment charges and provisions
at the end of the previous financial year		136,729404,0061,490,9102,031,645-
 Impairment charges and provisions for new exposures during the period, including new accounts for existing customers53,77245,382110,374209,528209,528
 Reversed impairment charges and
provisions for repaid accounts		-22,567-40,101-151,183-213,851-213,851
 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 177,271-34,537-42,73400
 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 2-6,897612,243-605,34600
 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 3-778-3,3954,17300
 Impairment charges and provisions during the year resulting from credit
risk change		4,02384,521115,536204,080204,080
 Previously written down, now definitively lost---15,394-15,394-
 Lost, not previously written down----11,989
 Received on receivables etc. previously written off-----65,808
 Total impairment charges and provisions241,5531,068,119906,3362,216,008145,938
 of which regarding credit institutions etc.2,586002,5861,675


Notes – continued

NoteStage 1
DKK 1,000		Stage 2
DKK
1,000		Stage 3
DKK 1,000		Total
DKK
1,000		Impair-ment charges etc. taken to income state-ment
DKK 1,000
12Impairment charges for loans and
other receivables and provisions for losses on guarantees, unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings
– continued		     
       
 Impairment charges and provisions     
       
 As at 31 December 2020     
       
 Impairment charges and provisions
at the end of the previous financial year		136,729404,0061,490,9102,031,645-
 Impairment charges and provisions for new exposures during the period, including new accounts for existing customers110,10286,720122,077318,899318,899
 Reversed impairment charges and
provisions for repaid accounts		-35,138-70,486-180,189-285,813-285,813
 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 1147,307-58,732-88,57500
 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 2-10,189453,417-443,22800
 Transfer of impairment charges and provisions at beginning of period to stage 3-1,573-17,20518,77800
 Impairment charges and provisions during the year resulting from credit
risk change		-39483,344153,320236,270236,270
 Previously written down, now definitively lost---96,381-96,381-
 Lost, not previously written down----66,781
 Received on receivables etc. previously written off-----102,789
 Total impairment charges and provisions346,844881,064976,7122,204,620233,348
 of which regarding credit institutions etc.2,005002,0051,094


Notes – continued

Note30 June 2021
DKK 1,000		30 June
2020
DKK 1,000		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
13Suspended calculation of interest   
 Loans and other receivables with suspended
calculation of interest on the balance sheet date		179,134210,744264,721
     
14Bonds at fair value   
 Listed on the stock exchange6,965,6976,575,5426,636,965
 Total bonds at fair value6,965,6976,575,5426,636,965
     
15Shares etc.   
 Listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen8,5955,32810,850
 Investment fund certificates18,76620,40729,577
 Unlisted shares at fair value11,35712,20414,186
 Sector shares at fair value1,334,3201,259,6581,331,194
 Total shares etc.1,373,0381,297,5971,385,807
     
16Assets linked to pooled schemes   
 Cash deposits22,19314,296101,854
     
 Bonds:   
 Other bonds1,405,9301,649,9861,513,905
 Total bonds1,405,9301,649,9861,513,905
     
 Shares:   
 Other shares767,379583,278672,557
 Investment fund certificates2,984,4032,011,4172,411,764
 Total shares3,751,7822,594,6953,084,321
     
 Other items-20,240-18,5900
 Total assets linked to pooled schemes5,159,6654,240,3874,700,080
     
17Intangible assets   
     
 Goodwill   
 Cost at the end of the previous financial year923,255923,255923,255
 Total cost on the balance sheet date923,255923,255923,255
     
 Write-downs at the end of the previous financial year000
 Total write-downs on the balance sheet date000
 Total goodwill on the balance sheet date923,255923,255923,255
     
 Customer relationships   
 Cost at the end of the previous financial year150,000150,000 150,000
 Total cost on the balance sheet date150,000150,000150,000
     
 Amortisation at the end of the previous financial year38,41723,41723,417
 Amortisation for the period7,5007,50015,000
 Total amortisation on the balance sheet date45,91730,91738,417
 Total customer relationships on the balance sheet date104,083119,083111,583
     
 Total intangible assets on the balance sheet date1,027,3381,042,3381,034,838

Notes – continued      

Note30 June 2021
DKK 1,000		30 June
2020
DKK 1,000		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
18Debt to credit institutions and central banks   
 Demand1,086,282700,603711,366
 Up to and including 3 months0106,291292,643
 More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year70,778163,762385,258
 More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years491,573590,736562,413
 More than 5 years608,025545,005497,238
 Total debt to credit institutions and central banks2,256,6582,106,3972,448,918
     
19Deposits and other debt   
 Demand31,147,76829,139,02029,973,193
 Deposits and other debt with notice:   
 Up to and including 3 months461,770936,063418,740
 More than 3 months and up to and including 1 year1,619,2611,855,9101,395,528
 More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years589,2931,259,521668,580
 More than 5 years2,397,7892,239,4942,482,524
 Total deposits and other debt36,215,88135,430,00834,938,565
  of which deposits covered by the Guarantee Fund61.2%62.8%64.1%
     
 Distributed as follows:   
 Demand31,021,37229,009,74529,849,983
 With notice1,353,3541,924,5701,328,132
 Time deposits516,455624,097277,918
 Long-term deposit agreements966,3041,338,3311,050,783
 Special types of deposits2,358,3962,533,2652,431,749
  36,215,88135,430,00834,938,565
     
20Issued bonds at amortised cost   
 More than 1 year and up to and including 5 years2,356,5021,676,4331,675,470
 More than 5 years613,213686,965686,326
 Total issued bonds at amortised cost2,969,7152,363,3982,361,796
     
21Subordinated debt   
 Tier 2 capital:   
    Fixed-rate loan, principal of DKK 500 million,    
    maturity date 13 June 2028500,000500,000500,000
    Floating-rate loan, principal of EUR 100 million,    
    maturity date 22 August 2029743,615745,435743,925
    Floating-rate loan, principal of DKK 300 million,    
    maturity date 13 June 2030300,000300,000300,000
 Adjustment to amortised cost and fair value adjustment3,3835,6565,225
 Total subordinated debt1,546,9981,551,0911,549,150
     
22Share capital   
 Number of DKK 1 shares   
 Beginning of period 29,228,32129,661,79629,661,796
 Cancelled during the period-160,600-433,475-433,475
 End of period 29,067,72129,228,32129,228,321
   of which reserved for subsequent cancellation300,900160,600160,600
 Total share capital 29,06829,22829,228


Notes – continued

Note30 June 2021
DKK 1,000		30 June 
2020
DKK 1,000		31 Dec.
2020
DKK 1,000
23Own shares   
 Own shares included in the balance sheet at 000
 Market value 191,76077,76691,767
     
 Number of own shares:   
 Beginning of period165,644433,721433,721
 Purchased during the period999,0161,009,7241,525,629
 Sold during the period-702,550-843,980-1,360,231
 Cancelled during the period-160,600-433,475-433,475
 End of period301,510165,990165,644
   of which reserved for subsequent cancellation300,900160,600160,600
     
 Nominal value of holding of own shares, end of period302166166
 Own shares’ proportion of share capital, end of period (%)1.00.60.6
     
24Contingent liabilities etc.   
     
 Contingent liabilities   
 Financial guarantees4,371,4762,943,0053,536,326
 Guarantees against losses on mortgage credit loans2,849,5882,661,2062,813,424
 Registration and refinancing guarantees3,762,8242,925,5192,684,855
 Sector guarantees104,802104,802104,802
 Other contingent liabilities721,942744,079672,423
 Total contingent liabilities11,810,6329,378,6119,811,830
     
 Other contractual obligations   
 Irrevocable credit commitments etc.335,99500
 Total other contractual obligations335,99500
     
25Assets provided as security   
 First-mortgage loans are provided for renewable energy projects. The loans are funded directly by KfW Bankengruppe, to which security in the associated loans has been provided. Each reduction of the first-mortgage loans is deducted directly from the funding at KfW Bankengruppe.   
 The balance sheet item is1,114,6041,238,0721,152,786
     
 As collateral for clearing and raising of loans, the bank has pledged securities to the central bank of Denmark at a market price of162,234309,807168,512
     
 Amount deposited in a cover-for-liabilities account as security for the Danish Growth Fund up to a specific limit of loss as a consequence of Ringkjøbing Landbobank's ownership interest in Landbrugets Finansieringsbank03780
     
 Collateral under CSA agreements etc.33,25644,11035,193

                                 

Notes – continued

Note30 June 2021
percent		30 June
2020
percent		31 Dec.
2020
percent
26

 		Loans and guarantees in percent, by sector
and industry 		   
     
 Public authorities0.00.00.0
     
 Business customers:   
 Agriculture, hunting and forestry   
    Cattle farming etc.1.21.41.3
    Pig farming etc.1.21.31.2
    Other agriculture, hunting and forestry4.85.75.4
 Fisheries1.62.01.8
 Industry and raw materials extraction2.42.72.7
 Energy supply   
    Renewable energy6.66.97.2
    Other energy supply0.30.30.3
 Building and construction3.23.43.3
 Trade3.33.73.3
 Transport, hotels and restaurants1.92.02.0
 Information and communication0.50.50.5
 Finance and insurance8.17.78.1
 Real property   
    First mortgage without prior creditors13.012.612.7
    Other real property financing4.34.64.2
 Other business customers6.76.77.1
 Total business customers 59.161.561.1
     
 Private individuals40.938.538.9
     
 Total100.0100.0100.0


Notes – continued

NoteStage 1
DKK 1,000		Stage 2
DKK 1,000		Stage 3
DKK 1,000		Credit-impaired on initial recogni-tion
DKK 1,000		Total
DKK 1,000		Total
%
27Loans, guarantees and unutilised credit facilities and loan undertakings by credit quality and IFRS 9 stages

 		      
        
 As at 30 June 2021      
        
 Credit quality      
 High52,126,575141,3500052,267,92573%
 Medium10,263,3061,620,1830011,883,48917%
 Low1,515,2423,842,766005,358,0087%
 Credit-impaired001,539,220318,1971,857,4173%
 Total63,905,1235,604,2991,539,220318,19771,366,839100%
        
 Impairment charges etc.282,551876,358911,811202,1092,272,829 
  

 		      
 As at 30 June 2020      
        
 Credit quality      
 High45,626,332148,0670045,774,39972%
 Medium8,688,1571,793,4290010,481,58616%
 Low1,745,4644,493,542006,239,00610%
 Credit-impaired00955,858463,2291,419,0872%
 Total56,059,9536,435,038955,858463,22963,914,078100%
        
 Impairment charges etc.241,5531,068,119585,151321,1852,216,008 
  

 		      
 As at 31 December 2020      
        
 Credit quality      
 High47,043,274123,7280047,167,00272%
 Medium9,525,6181,630,4330011,156,05117%
 Low1,640,2453,932,329005,572,5748%
 Credit-impaired001,415,013366,9091,781,9223%
 Total58,209,1375,686,4901,415,013366,90965,677,549100%
        
 Impairment charges etc.346,844881,064729,103247,6092,204,620 


Notes – continued

28Miscellaneous comments
 

The statement of core earnings for 2017 and 2018 on pages 1 and 4 was calculated pro forma by adding up figures from Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s statement of the alternative measure of performance “Core earnings” and pro forma figures from Nordjyske Bank, converted and adjusted to Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s statement of the alternative performance measure “Core earnings”.



Core earnings per share on page 4 are stated for the “old” Ringkjøbing Landbobank up to and including 2017, pro forma for 2018 and for the merged bank from 2019.



The various items presenting the bank’s capital and capital ratios as stated on pages 7, 12, 14, 21, 22 and 38 were adjusted retrospectively in 2020 for the period from the end of the second quarter of 2018 to the end of the second quarter of 2020. The adjustment was made because the Danish FSA advised the bank in 2020 that it cannot include the IFRS 9 addition taken over from Nordjyske Bank in the calculation of the transition programme concerning IFRS 9. The change had a small effect on the various items presenting the bank’s capital and capital ratios.


Main figures

Summary of income statement (DKK million)H1
2021		H1
2020		Full year
2020
Net interest income6596181,252
Dividends from shares etc.737171
Net fee and commission income410355730
Net interest and fee income1,1421,0442,053
Value adjustments+35-20+126
Other operating income512
Staff and administration expenses393381766
Amortisation, depreciation and write-downs on intangible and tangible assets151329
Other operating expenses448
Impairment charges for loans and receivables etc.-54-146-234
Profit before tax7164811,144
Tax14396224
Net profit573385920


Main figures from the balance sheet (DKK million)30 June
2021		30 June
2020		31 Dec.
2020
Loans and other receivables at amortised cost37,26835,26036,241
Deposits and other debt including pooled schemes41,37639,67039,639
Subordinated debt1,5471,5511,549
Equity8,3337,6128,146
Balance sheet total57,12353,98454,862


The Danish FSA’s official key figures/ratios etc. for Danish banks
 

 H1
2021		H1
2020		 

2020
Capital ratios:    
Total capital ratio%21.322.121.1
Tier 1 capital ratio %17.718.117.5
Individual solvency requirement%9.39.39.3
MREL requirement – fixed by the Danish FSA%17.920.217.9
MREL capital ratio%28.230.026.7
 

 		    
Earnings:    
Return on equity before tax%8.76.314.5
Return on equity after tax%7.05.111.7
Income/cost ratioDKK2.541.892.10
Return on assets%1.00.71.7
     
Market risk:    
Interest rate risk%1.11.21.0
Foreign exchange position%1.32.10.1
Foreign exchange risk%0.00.00.0
     
Liquidity risk:    
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)%185239206
Loans and impairments thereon relative to deposits%95.294.296.7
     
Credit risk:    
Loans relative to shareholders’ equity 4.54.64.4
Growth in loans%2.8-0.62.2
Total large exposures (< 175%)%108.4103.899.8
Cumulative impairment ratio%4.44.74.6
Impairment ratio%0.100.310.48
Proportion of receivables at reduced interest%0.30.40.5
     
Share return:    
Earnings per share*/***DKK1,982.31,321.83,155.6
Book value per share*/**DKK28,96726,19028,029
Dividend per share*DKK00700
Market price relative to earnings per share*/*** 32.135.417.6
Market price relative to book value per share*/** 2.201.791.98
*      Calculated on the basis of a denomination of DKK 100 per share. 
**     Calculated on the basis of number of shares in circulation at the end of the period.
***   Calculated on the basis of the average number of shares. The average number of shares is calculated as a simple average of the shares at the beginning and the end of the period.

Management statement

The board of directors and the general management have today discussed and approved the interim report of Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S for the period 1 January to 30 June 2021.

The interim report is drawn up in accordance with the provisions of the Danish Financial Business Act and other Danish disclosure requirements for listed financial companies. We consider the chosen accounting policies to be appropriate and the estimates made responsible, so that the interim report provides a true and fair view of the bank’s assets, liabilities and financial position as at 30 June 2021 and of the result of the bank’s activities for the period 1 January to 30 June 2021. We also believe that the management’s review contains a true and fair account of the development in the bank’s activities and financial circumstances as well as a description of the most important risks and uncertainties which can affect the bank.

The interim report has not been audited or reviewed, but the bank’s external auditors have verified the profit by carrying out procedures corresponding to those required for a review and have thereby checked that the conditions for ongoing recognition of the profit for the period in the common equity tier 1 capital have been met.

Ringkøbing, 4 August 2021

General management:
    
    
    
John Fisker
CEO		Claus Andersen
General Manager		Jørn Nielsen
General Manager		Carl Pedersen
General Manager
    
    
Board of directors:
    
    
    
Martin Krogh Pedersen
Chairman		Mads Hvolby
Deputy Chairman		Jens Møller Nielsen
Deputy Chairman
   
   
   
Morten JensenJon Steingrim JohnsenJacob Møller
   
   
   
Lone Rejkjær SöllmannSten Uggerhøj
  
  
  
Dan Junker Astrup
Employee board member		Gitte E.S.H. Vigsø
Employee board member		Arne Ugilt
Employee board member		Finn Aaen
Employee board member
      

