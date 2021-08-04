QPR Software Half Year Financial Report January – June 2021

QPR SOFTWARE STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, August 4, 2021 AT 9.00 AM


Improvement in net sales and operating profit

January-June 2021

  • Net sales amounted to EUR 5,042 thousand (January-June 2020: 4,830), growth 4%.
  • SaaS net sales as well as consulting and software license net sales increased. Software maintenance net sales decreased.
  • International net sales represented 49% of Group net sales (47).
  • EBITDA increased to EUR 569 thousand (330).
  • Operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR 11 thousand (-339).
  • Earnings per share EUR -0.005 (-0.026).


April-June 2021

  • Net sales amounted to EUR 2,138 thousand (April-June 2020: 2,041).
  • Net sales increased 5%, driven by growth in international net sales (+14%).
  • SaaS net sales as well as consulting and software license net sales increased. Software maintenance net sales decreased.
  • EBITDA amounted to EUR 3 thousand (-60).
  • Operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR -275 thousand (-384).
  • Operating expenses remained on the same level as in previous year.

Outlook for the full year 2021 remains unchanged.


Business operations

QPR Software´s mission is to make customers agile and efficient in their operations. We innovate, develop, and sell software aimed at analyzing, monitoring, and modeling operations in organizations. Furthermore, we offer customers consulting services related to our software.


Outlook for 2021 (unchanged)

The exceptional circumstances caused by the pandemic continue to have an impact on our business, but we are already seeing signs of normalization in software purchase decisions. Based on actual sales performance in 2021 and current sales funnel, QPR expects net sales to grow in 2021 (2020: EUR 8,971 thousand).

QPR plans to moderately increase its sales, marketing and product development costs this year. Despite the planned increase in costs, the Company estimates EBITDA and operating result to improve compared to 2020.


KEY FIGURES       
        
EUR in thousands,
unless otherwise indicated		April-June,
2021		April-June,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-June,
2021		Jan-June,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
        
Net sales2,1382,04155,0424,83048,971
EBITDA3-6010456933072248
 % of net sales0.1-3.0 11.36.8 2.8
Operating result-275-3842811-339103-936
 % of net sales-12.9-18.8 0.2-7.0 -10.4
Result before tax-283-37825-78-34277-952
Result for the period-231-32128-61-31080-812
 % of net sales-10.8-15.7 -1.2-6.4 -9.0
        
Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)		-0.019-0.02728-0.005-0.02680-0.068
Equity per share, EUR0.1590.199-200.1590.199-200.161
        
Cash flow from operating
activities		305512-401,21192132334
Cash and cash equivalents8787222287872221185
Net borrowings-23-56996-23-56996762
Gearing, %-1.2-22.995-1.2-22.99538.0
Equity ratio, %39.949.9-2039.949.9-2034.6
Return on equity, %-44.4-24.4-82-6.1-23.674-34.1
Return on investment, %-18,7-26.4290,7-20.4103-28.0
        


REPORTING

QPR Software innovates, develops, sells and delivers software and services in international markets aimed at facilitating operational development in organizations. QPR Software reports one operating segment: Operational development of organizations. In addition to this, the Company reports revenue from products and services as follows: Software licenses, Renewable software licenses, Software maintenance services, SaaS (Software-as-a-service) and Consulting.

Recurring revenue reported by the Company consists of Saas net sales, Renewable software licenses and Software maintenance services.

Software licenses are sold to customers for perpetual use or for an agreed, limited period. Renewable software licenses are sold to customers as a user right with an indefinite duration. These contracts are automatically renewed at the end of the agreed period, usually one year, unless the agreement is terminated within notice period. Renewable license revenue is recognized at one point in time, in the beginning of the invoicing period.

Geographical areas reported are Finland, the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey), and the rest of the world. Net sales are reported according to the customer´s headquarter location.


REVIEW BY THE CEO

Our net sales growth continued also in the second quarter, despite the continued negative impact by the coronavirus pandemic on new software sales. Net sales growth was 5%, which is significantly lower than our annual mid-term financial growth target 15-20%. The beginning of the ongoing third quarter, however, has been good also in new software sales. In the beginning of July we signed and published a new significant process mining software deal to a global high-tech engineering solutions provider.

Last year we strengthened our process mining business by recruiting new sales and development resources. This year we have continued by building new sales and consulting partnerships especially in our European key markets. QPR ProcessAnalyzer’s enhanced capabilities in dashboarding and operationalization of process insight have expanded its use in customer organizations and further strengthened the competitiveness of this product. These outlays create a foundation for positive development in our process mining business.

To support our process modeling customers in their operations and quality systems, we will continue the development of a new software tool QPR BusinessPortal this year. With the help of this tool, our customers can  communicate their processes and quality documentation to their personnel, as well as get better visibility to their service and application portfolios. QPR BusinessPortal is now on a piloting phase and will be fully launched to the markets this year.

Performance management software QPR Metrics sales have increased in the Middle East market in the past year. In the autumn, we will further strengthen the delivery team of this product. Furthermore Tero Aspinen, QPR´s Executive Management Team member responsible for this business, relocates to Dubai to support our local partner network in sales and customer success.

Jari Jaakkola
CEO


NET SALES DEVELOPMENT 


NET SALES BY PRODUCT GROUP     
        
EUR in thousandsApril-June,
2021		April-June,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-June,
2021		Jan-June,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
        
Software licenses1337968866666301,344
Renewable software licenses81121-33524608-14900
Software maintenance services481587-189391,158-192,195
SaaS31727316635536181,081
Consulting1,126981152,0781,861123,452
Total2,1382,04155,0424,83048,971
        
NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA     
        
EUR in thousandsApril-June,
2021		April-June,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-June,
2021		Jan-June,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
        
Finland1,1451,170-22,5932,55914,718
Europe incl. Russia and Turkey54554501,2321,278-42,474
Rest of the world448326371,217993231,780
Total2,1382,04155,0424,83048,971
        


April - June 2021

Net sales in the second quarter increased by 5% and amounted to EUR 2,138 thousand (2,041). Significant growth in consulting and software deliveries (+15%) and in SaaS net sales (+16%) had a positive impact on net sales. SaaS net sales were positively impacted by transfers of existing customers to SaaS customers, as well as new software sales. The annual value of SaaS offers to customers has in 1 year doubled to over EUR 2 million.

Consulting net sales, including software deliveries, amounted to EUR 1,126 thousand (981). Software deliveries were positively impacted by significant projects sold to Middle East early this year. SaaS net sales increased to EUR 317 thousand (273),

New software license net sales amounted to EUR 133 thousand (79). Renewable software license net sales decreased to EUR 81 thousand (121), mainly due to transfers of existing customers to SaaS customers. SaaS net sales increased 16% to EUR 317 thousand (273).

Software maintenance net sales decreased to EUR 481 thousand (587), mainly due to lower international channel maintenance net sales.

Net sales in Finland decreased by 2% but international net sales increased by 14%. Of the Group net sales, 54% (57) derived from Finland, 25% (27) from the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey) and 21% (16) from the rest of the world.


January - June 2021

Net sales in January – June amounted to EUR 5,042 thousand (4,830) and increased by 5%. The share of recurring revenue was 46% of net sales (48).

Net sales in Finland were on the same level as in the previous year (+1%). International net sales increased by 8%, driven by software sales.

Of the Group net sales, 51% (53) derived from Finland, 24% (26) from the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey) and 24% (21) from the rest of the world.


FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

April - June 2021

The Group´s EBITDA amounted to 3 thousand (-60) and operating result (EBIT) to EUR -275 thousand (-384).  The improvement in operating result was due to increase in net sales and decrease in depreciation. Operating expenses were on the same level as in previous year.

Result for the period was EUR -231 thousand (-321). Earnings per share were EUR -0.019 (-0.027).


January - June 2021

The Group´s EBITDA amounted to EUR 569 thousand (330) and operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR 11 thousand (-339). The improvement in operating result was mainly due to increase in net sales and decrease in depreciation. Operating expenses were almost on the same level as in previous year (-1%).

The Group´s fixed costs were EUR 4,397 thousand (4,494) in the reporting period. Credit losses, included in fixed costs, were EUR 24 thousand (6).

Result before taxes was EUR -78 thousand (-342) and result for the period was EUR -61 thousand (-310). Earnings per share were EUR -0.005 (-0.026).


FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

Cash flow from operating activities in January-June increased to EUR 1,211 thousand (921). mainly due to improved financial results. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were EUR 878 thousand (722).

Net financial expenses were EUR 88 thousand (3) and included a one-off guarantee payment related to a closed project. The payment was made in January 2021.

Investments in January - June totaled EUR 379 thousand (583). Investments were mainly related to product development expenditure.

The  Group´s financial position is good. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were EUR 878 thousand (722), and in addition the Group has access to EUR 1.3 million other short-term financial instruments. At the end of the period, the Group had a short-term bank loan of EUR 700 thousand and no long-term interest-bearing bank loans. The gearing ratio was -1% (-23). At the end of the reporting period, the equity ratio was 40% (50).


PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

QPR innovates and develops software products that analyze, measure and model operations in organizations. The Company develops the following software products: QPR ProcessAnalyzer, QPR BusinessPortal, QPR EnterpriseArchitect, QPR ProcessDesigner, and QPR Metrics.

In January - June product development expenses were EUR 956 thousand (1,135). Product development expenses worth EUR 358 thousand (451) were capitalized. The amortization of capitalized product development expenses was EUR 346 thousand (434). The amortization period for capitalized product development expenses is four years.


PERSONNEL

At the end of the quarter, the Group employed a total of 82 persons (88). The average number of personnel during the quarter was 82 (85).

The average age of employees is 42.3 (42.1) years. Women account for 22% (22) of employees, men for 78% (78).  Of all personnel, 18% (17) work in sales and marketing, 39% (44) in consulting and customer care, 35% (29) in product development, and 8% (10) in administration.

For incentive purposes, the Company has a bonus program that covers all employees. Short term remuneration of the top management consists of salary, fringe benefits, and a possible annual bonus based mainly on the Group and business unit net sales performance. Furthermore, the Company has a key employee stock option plan in use.


SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS    
     
Trading of sharesJan-June,
2021		Jan-June,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
     
Shares traded, pcs1,298,011561,8661311,403,426
Volume, EUR2,776,2341,157,7731402,825,365
% of shares10.84.7 11.7
Average trading price, EUR2.142.0642.01
     
Shares and market capitalizationJune 30,
2021		June 30,
2020		Change,
%		Dec 31,
2020
     
Total number of shares, pcs12,444,86312,444,863-12,444,863
Treasury shares, pcs457,009457,009-457,009
Book counter value, EUR0.110.11-0.11
Outstanding shares, pcs11,987,85411,987,854-11,987,854
Number of shareholders1,4081,193181,240
Closing price, EUR2.062.0412.24
Market capitalization, EUR24,694,97924,455,222126,852,793
Book counter value of all treasury
shares, EUR		50,27150,271-50,271
Total purchase value of all treasury
shares, EUR		439,307439,307-439,307
Treasury shares, % of all shares3.73.7-3.7
     


GOVERNANCE

In March 2021, the Board of Directors gave a notice to the shareholders of QPR Software Plc that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday March 25, 2021. The Board of Directors of the Company resolved on extraordinary measures pursuant to the temporary legislation approved by the Finnish Parliament. In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without shareholders’ presence at the Meeting venue. Participation and exercise of shareholder rights in the Meeting was possible only by way of proxy representation, by submitting counterproposals and asking questions in advance.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's proposal that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2020.  The Annual General Meeting made an advisory decision on the Remuneration Report and decided to approve the presented Remuneration Report.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board Members is four (4) and elected Pertti Ervi, Matti Heikkonen, Antti Koskela and Jukka Tapaninen members of the Company´s Board of Directors. The term of office of the members of the Board of Directors expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. At its organizing meeting, the Board of Directors elected Pertti Ervi as its Chairman.

The Annual General Meeting elected Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab as QPR Software´s auditor with Miika Karkulahti, Authorized Public Accountant, acting as principal auditor. The term of office of the auditor expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on conveyance of the own shares held by the Company (share issue) either on one or several occasions. The share issue can be carried out as a share issue against payment or without consideration on terms to be determined by the Board of Directors.

All authorizations of the Board and other decisions made by the previous Annual General Meeting are available in their entirety in the stock exchange release published by the Company on March 25, 2021. The release can be found in Investors section of the Company's website, https://www.qpr.com/investors/stock-exchange-and-press-releases.

Jari Jaakkola announced on May 5, 2021 to the Board of Directors that he will resign as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. To ensure a smooth transition, the Board and Jaakkola agreed that Jaakkola will continue in office until approximately the beginning of September. The Board of Directors appointed on June 24, 2021 Jussi Vasama as the new CEO of QPR Software Plc. He will take up his post no later than October 7, 2021. Vasama has a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering and Management, specializing in the international operations of industrial companies. He has held various global and regional management positions in the software industry since 2012.


EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD

QPR informed on July 5, 2021 that it has signed in July a significant agreement to deliver QPR ProcessAnalyzer software to a global high-tech Engineering solutions provider. The customer’s first process mining project will focus on Shared Services process improvement across the Procure to Pay process. The project will provide transparency and insight into highly complex procurement processes comprising high-value; often bespoke goods and services. The objective is to increase procurement efficiency and deliver substantial savings.


SHORT-TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Internal control and risk management at QPR Software aims to ensure that the Company operates efficiently and effectively, distributes reliable information, complies with regulations and operational principles, reaches its strategic goals, reacts to changes in the market and operational environment, and ensures the continuity of its business.

QPR has identified the following three groups of risks related to its operations: risks related to business operations (country, customer, personnel, legal), risks related to information and products (QPR products, IPR, data security) and risks related to financing (foreign currency, short-term cash flow). The Company has an insurance policy covering property, operational and liability risks.

Financial risks include reasonable credit risk concerning individual business partners, which is characteristic of any international business. QPR seeks to limit this credit risk by continuously monitoring standard payment terms, receivables and credit limits.

Approximately 58% of the Group’s trade receivables were in euro at the end of the quarter (46). At the end of the quarter, the Company had not hedged its non-euro trade receivables.

Risks and risk management practices related to the Company’s business are further described in the Annual Report 2020, pages 22-24 (https://www.qpr.com/investors/financial-information/annual-reports)


FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In 2021, QPR Software Plc will publish its financial information, in Finnish and English, as follows:

Interim Report 1-9/2021: Friday, October 22, 2021


QPR SOFTWARE PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS


Further information:

Jari Jaakkola, CEO
Tel. +358 (0) 40 5026 397  

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Main Media

Neither this press release nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America or its territories or possessions.


HALF YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT    
        
EUR in thousands, unless
otherwise indicated		April-June,
2021		April-June,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-June,
2021		Jan-June,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
        
Net sales2,1382,04155,0424,83048,971
Other operating income 25  25 100
        
Materials and services29726014634700-91,422
Employee benefit expenses1,6921,757-43,4643,497-16,649
Other operating expenses1461093437532814753
EBITDA3-6010456933072248
        
Depreciation and amortization278324-14558669-171,183
Operating result-275-3842811-339103-936
        
Financial income and expenses-86-231-88-3-2.748-16
Result before tax-283-37825-78-34277-952
        
Income taxes5257-91732-48140
Result for the period-231-32128-61-31080-812
        
        
Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)		-0.019-0.02728-0.005-0.02680-0.068
        
Consolidated statement of
comprehensive income:		       
 Result for the period-231-32128-61-31080-812
Other items in comprehensive
income that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:		       
 Exchange differences on
 translating foreign operations		 -11001  -3
Total comprehensive income-231-32228-60-31081-814


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET   
     
EUR in thousandsJune 30,
2021		June 30,
2020		Change,
%		Dec 31,
2020
     
Assets    
     
Non-current assets:    
 Intangible assets2,0332,03202,054
 Goodwill5135130513
 Tangible assets1539856176
 Right-of-use assets122151-19211
 Other non-current assets30618367277
Total non-current assets3,1262,97653,231
     
Current assets:    
 Trade and other receivables1,9502,129-82,901
 Cash and cash equivalents87872222185
Total current assets2,8282,850-13,086
     
Total assets5,9545,82726,317
     
Equity and liabilities    
     
Equity:    
 Share capital1,3591,35901,359
 Other funds2121021
 Treasury shares-439-4390-439
 Translation differences-68-663-69
 Invested non-restricted equity fund5505
 Retained earnings1,0991,600-311,126
Equity attributable to shareholders of
the parent company		1,9772,481-202,004
     
Current liabilities:    
 Interest-bearing liabilities700- 700
 Interest-bearing lease liabilities1551531247
 Advances received1,00385318527
 Accrued expenses and prepaid income1,6481,816-92,305
 Trade and other payables472524-10533
Total current liabilities3,9773,346194,313
     
Total liabilities3,9773,346194,313
     
Total equity and liabilities5,9545,82726,317

﻿

CONSOLIDATED CONDENCED CASH FLOW STATEMENT     
        
EUR in thousandsApril-June,
2021		April-June,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-June,
2021		Jan-June,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
        
Cash flow from operating activities:       
 Result for the period-231-321-28-61-31080-812
 Adjustments to the result39127841593667-111,135
 Working capital changes217554-618965775545
 Interest and other financial
 expenses paid		-88-5-1,666-230-27-752-40
 Interest and other financial
 income received		011-962249227
 Income taxes paid17-5-43511-10210-21
Net cash from operating activities305512-401,21192132334
        
Cash flow from investing activities:       
 Purchases of tangible and
 intangible assets		-222-283-22-379-583-35-1,098
Net cash used in investing activities-222-283-22-379-583-35-1,098
        
Cash flow from financing activities:       
 Proceeds from short term
 borrowings		0- 7000 700
 Repayments of short term
 borrowings		00 -700-6527-500
 Payment of lease liabilities-49-76-100-1380 -261
Net cash used in financing activities-49-76-35-138-652-79-61
        
Net change in cash and cash
equivalents 		3415378694-314-321-825
Cash and cash equivalents
at the beginning of the period		857572501851,035-821,035
Effects of exchange rate changes
on cash and cash equivalents		-13-4233-110-25
Cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the period		8787222287872222185
        
        
Free cash flow83229 832338 -764


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY   
        
EUR in thousandsShare
capital		Other
funds		Translation
differences		Treasury
shares		Invested non-
restricted
equity fund		Retained
earnings		Total
Equity Jan 1, 20201,35921-66-43951,8822,762
Stock option scheme     2828
Comprehensive income     -310-310
Equity June 30, 20201,35921-66-43951,6002,481
Stock option scheme     2828
Comprehensive income  -3  -502-504
Equity Dec 31, 20201,35921-69-43951,1262,004
Stock option scheme     3333
Comprehensive income  1  -61-60
Equity June 30, 20211,35921-68-43951,0981,977


NOTES TO INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

This report complies with requirements of IAS 34 ”Interim Financial Reporting”. Starting from the beginning of 2021, the Group has applied certain new or revised IFRS standards and IFRIC interpretations, as described in the Consolidated Financial Statements 2020. The implementation of these new and revised requirements has not impacted the reported figures. For all other parts, the accounting principles and methods are the same as they were in the 2020 financial statements.

When preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to make estimates and assumptions regarding the future and to consider the appropriate application of accounting principles, which means that actual results may differ from those estimated.

All amounts presented in this report are consolidated figures, unless otherwise noted. The amounts presented in the report are rounded, so the sum of individual figures may differ from the sum reported. This report is unaudited.


INTANGIBLE AND TANGIBLE ASSETS   
    
EUR in thousandsJan-June,
2021		Jan-June,
2020		Jan-Dec,
2020
    
Increase in intangible assets:   
 Acquisition cost Jan 111,98711,15911,159
 Increase358472828
    
Increase in tangible assets:   
 Acquisition cost Jan 12,8692,4872,487
 Increase2162382
    
    
CHANGE IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES  
    
EUR in thousandsJan-June,
2021		Jan-June,
2020		Jan-Dec,
2020
    
Interest-bearing liabilities Jan 1947784784
Proceeds from short term borrowings70021947
Repayments792652784
Interest-bearing liabilities June 30/Dec 31855153947


PLEDGES AND COMMITMENTS    
     
EUR in thousandsJan-June,
2021		Jan-Juner,
2020		Dec 31,
2020		Change,
%
     
Business mortgages (held by the Company)2,3872,3852,3870
     
Minimum lease payments based on lease agreements:    
 Maturing in less than one year7870
 Maturing in 1-5 years3107-56
Total121914-10
     
Total pledges and commitments2,3982,4032,4010


CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY QUARTER   
       
EUR in thousandsQ2
2021		Q1
2021		Q4
2020		Q3
2020		Q2
2020		Q1
2020
       
Net sales2,1382,9042,3411,8012,0412,789
Other operating income0
0
-7525-
       
Materials and services297337443279260440
Employee benefit expenses1,6921,7721,6791,4741,7571,739
Other operating expenses146228193232109220
EBITDA356627-109-60390
       
Depreciation and amortization278280211304324345
Operating result-275286-184-413-38445
       
Financial income and expenses-8-80-8-66-9
Result before tax-283206-191-419-37836
       
Income taxes52-35347457-25
Result for the period-231170-157-345-32111


GROUP KEY FIGURES   
    
EUR in thousands, unless
otherwise indicated		Jan-June or
June 30, 2021		Jan-June or
June 30, 2020		Jan-Dec or
Dec 31, 2020
    
Net sales5,0424,8308,971
Net sales growth, %4.4-4.0-5.7
EBITDA569330248
 % of net sales11.36.82.8
Operating result11-339-936
 % of net sales0.2-7.0-10.4
Result before tax-78-342-952
 % of net sales-1.5-7.1-10.6
Result for the period-61-310-812
 % of net sales-1.2-6.4-9.0
    
Return on equity (per annum), %-6.1-23.6-34.1
Return on investment (per annum), %0.7-20.4-28.0
Cash and cash equivalents878722185
Net borrowings-23.0-569762
Equity1,9772,4812,004
Gearing, %-1.2-22.938.0
Equity ratio, %39.949.934.6
Total balance sheet5,9545,8276,317
    
Investments in non-current assets4255351,210
 % of net sales8.411.113.5
Product development expenses9561,1352,050
 % of net sales19.023.522.9
    
Average number of personnel828586
Personnel at the beginning of period888383
Personnel at the end of period828888
    
Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)		-0.019-0.026-0.068
Equity per share, EUR0.1590.1990.161



