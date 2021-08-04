Ørsted completes largest onshore wind project to date

English Danish

The 130-wind turbine project strengthens Ørsted’s Texas asset base as it continues to scale the business.

Ørsted has completed the 367 MW Western Trail Wind Farm located in Wilbarger and Baylor counties, Texas – its largest onshore wind project to date that brings Ørsted’s total onshore capacity to over 2.8 GW of wind, solar, and battery storage in operation.

The project has secured long-term power purchase agreements with PepsiCo, Hormel Foods, and Nucor for the majority of the power generated from the project. Both PepsiCo and Hormel Foods will also purchase power from the Haystack Wind project in SPP (Southwest Power Pool), due online later this year.

“Western Trail Wind is a well-sited greenfield development project that will provide low-cost, reliable power to the Texas grid,” said Philip Moore, Senior Vice President of Ørsted Onshore. “I’m very proud of our team working on this project as we continue to scale the business and play a leading role in the US energy transition.”

The project is situated on proporty owned by Stan Kroenke. Daniel Zyvoloski, Land Manager for Kroenke Ranches, says: “The Waggoner Ranch has a rich history for developing energy resources. We’re excited to partner with Ørsted on the Western Trail Wind Farm to make renewable energy a part of our ranching operation.”

Western Trail will provide long-term financial returns in the form of increased property tax to the counties and three independent school districts.



Ørsted delivered Western Trail Wind working with long-standing relationships with leading tax equity providers, equipment suppliers, and construction companies. All were instrumental to the smooth completion of the project.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations

Carsten Birkeland Kjær

+45 99 55 77 65

cabkj@orsted.dk

Investor Relations

Allan Bødskov Andersen

+45 99 55 79 96

ir@orsted.dk

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights’ 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,311 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group’s revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Attachment