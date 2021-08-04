India Ready-to-Mix Foods Market Report 2021: Historical Years 2016-2019, Base Year of 2020, Estimates for 2021 and Forecasts 2022-2026

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Ready-to-Mix Market By Type (Snacks Mix, Curry Mix, Dessert Mix, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Independent Small Grocers), Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Ready-To-Mix Market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate of growth during the forecast period owing to the hectic lifestyle and time saving element associated with packaged food.

Ready-to-mix products also ensure convenience along with taste and quality of food products. Manufacturers are also assuring freshness and high quality of products which is further contributing to the growing demand.



Ready-to-mix products enable the consumers to dish out their favourite preparations in moments just by reading the instructions written on the wrapper. In addition to this, growing organised retailing in India is also a major factor which is creating a consistent growth of ready-to-mix market.

The availability of a variety of ready-to-mix products is also an attractive element which compels the consumer to buy the product. Most of these food products have expiry date which can be as long as 12-18 months. Hence, the market is expected to undergo rapid growth by 2026.



The Indian Ready-To-Mix Market has been segmented based on type, distribution channel and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into snacks mix, curry mix, dessert mix and others. Among them, the snacks mix dominated the market with products like ava dosa mix, dhokla mix, poha mix, etc.



Based on distribution channel, the Indian Ready-To-Mix Market is segmented into offline and online channels. The offline segment is further categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores and independent small grocers. Presently the offline segment dominates the market due to their large presence in the Indian market.

Consumers often shop from supermarkets/hypermarkets as they offer one stop shopping experience. However, the online segment is also witnessing high demand owing to the increasing number of e-commerce sites who offer quick delivery of products.



Some of the major players operating in the Indian Ready-To-Mix Market are MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., ITC Limited, Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Limited, Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., iD Fresh Food (India) Pvt. Ltd., Haldiram's Food International Pvt. Ltd., Maiyas Beverages and Foods Pvt. Ltd. and Rasoi Magic Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Leading companies are focusing on introducing new variants of products to increase their market share. They are also working on strong distribution network to enhance their popularity among consumers.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

India Ready-to Mix Market, By Product Type:

Snacks Mix

Curry Mix

Dessert Mix

Others

India Ready-to Mix Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Independent Small Grocers

Online

India Ready-to Mix Market, By Geography:

North Region

East Region

West Region

South Region

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Indian Ready-To-Mix Market.

MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

ITC Limited

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd.

Kohinoor Foods Limited

Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

iD Fresh Food (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Haldiram's Food International Pvt. Ltd.

Maiyas Beverages and Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Rasoi Magic Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd.

