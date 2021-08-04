Europe Building Materials Market to hit $145 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the Europe building materials market which estimates the regional valuation will cross US$ 145 billion by 2027. The rising residential and commercial construction activities across the region are expected to be the chief growth driver. Europe building materials market will witness moderate growth from 2021 to 2027. Building materials are essential commodities for the construction sector.

Strong growth in the sales volumes of building materials such as gypsum, hardboard (also called High-Density Fiberboard (HDF)) plywood, and Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF) for infrastructure upgrades will drive the Europe building materials market size. Shifting consumer preferences toward a strong building structure for withstanding extreme weather conditions will foster the industry growth. However, sluggish growth of the construction sector in the past few years is a deterrent to market expansion. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic severely hampered the product demand across the region.

Gypsum offers several applications in the construction of buildings, specifically for walls and ceilings. It can be used for production of Plaster of Paris (PoP), wallboard, and retarder in Portland cement. Several building structures have been widely utilizing gypsum, mainly at commercial spaces for noise disturbances. Significant benefits including a smooth surface, balancing the indoor atmosphere, eco-friendly, fire resistant, high acoustic & thermal insulation, functional & aesthetic features, and convenient installation will drive demand at a CAGR of around 6.5% from 2021 to 2027.

The wooden furniture market is anticipated to expand owing to the changing consumer preferences for modern and architectural designs. The outdoor furniture market registers strong potential in hotels, resorts, and tourist locations. The furniture segment will register around USD 60 billion revenue by 2027. Additionally, roof-top farming and balcony gardening are gaining popularity at a fast pace, which will drive the demand for timber, logs, boards, and different types of materials that provide excellent mechanical strength. Materials such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board are used to support the roofing structure, which further boost the industry share.

European Building Materials Market is a developed market with strong presence of global and local market players. The UK, Germany, France, etc. are greatly involved in developing and repairing existing buildings due to rapid population growth. France accounted for around 8.5% revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register considerable growth owing to the shortage of housing in developed areas and rising demand for prefabricated structures include partition panels, frames, metallic roof systems, doors and windows. The French government also introduced plans such as Le Grand plan divertissement to boost their residential construction projects.

Some of the major findings in the Europe building materials market report include:

Recovery of construction sector will propel product demand.





Need for eco-friendly, durable, and sustainable products will create new market opportunities.





Rising demand for modern and aesthetically appealing kitchens, baths, & vanity systems will fuel the market growth.





Wood-based panels are witnessing strong growth across the developing regions owing to rising demand for cost-effective, soundproof, and weather resistance products.





Emerging European countries are continuously enhancing their lumber production through technological advancements of sawmilling and machining via automation and computer supported manufacturing processes.





Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Europe building materials industry 3600 synopsis, 2017 - 2027

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Material trends

2.4 Application trends

2.5 Country trends

Chapter 3 Europe Building Materials Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 COVID-19 impact calculations on industry forecast

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Supply chain

3.3.1.1 SCM practices by the Building Material Industry Participants

3.3.2 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2.1 Lumber

3.3.2.2 Panel Products

3.3.2.3 Gypsum

3.3.2.1 Value chain disruption analysis (COVID-19 impact)

3.3.3 Building material manufacturers or processors

3.3.3.1 Lumber

3.3.3.2 Panel Products

3.3.3.3 Gypsum

3.3.4 Wholesalers

3.3.5 Distributors

3.3.6 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.6.1 Direct distribution

3.3.6.2 Online sales channel

3.3.6.3 Resellers

3.3.6.4 Wholesale

3.3.6.5 Retail

3.3.6.6 DIY Retailers

3.3.7 Distributor Overview

3.3.7.1 Lumber Distributors

3.3.7.2 Panel Products Distributors

3.3.7.3 Key Gypsum Manufacturers & Suppliers in Europe

3.3.7.4 List of key industry players in European market

3.3.8 Profit margin trends

3.3.9 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technology landscape

3.4.1 Lumber manufacturing process

3.4.1.1 Felling

3.4.1.2 Debarking and bucking

3.4.1.3 Headrig sawing of large logs

3.4.1.4 Bandsawing of small logs

3.4.1.5 Resawing

3.4.1.6 Drying or seasoning

3.4.1.7 Planing

3.4.1.8 Grade stamping and banding

3.4.2 Plywood process

3.4.2.1 Log making

3.4.2.2 Veneer

3.4.2.3 Assembly

3.4.3 COVID-19 impact on raw material supply

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 Construction Products Regulation (CPR)

3.5.1.1 Timber/Lumber

3.5.1.2 Panel Products

3.5.1.3 Gypsum

3.6 Industry best practices & key buying criteria

3.7 Pricing analysis

3.7.1 COVID-19 impact on pricing

3.7.1.1 Europe

3.8 Innovation & sustainability

3.8.1 Innovation in lumber and wood-based panel materials

3.8.2 Innovations in gypsum building materials

3.8.3 Sustainability

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers, by country

3.9.1.1 UK: Growth of the construction sector and expansion of infrastructural renovation projects

3.9.1.2 Germany: Rising demand for green building material

3.9.1.3 France: Rising demand for prefabricated residential buildings

3.9.1.4 Benelux

3.9.1.4.1 Belgium: Rising demand for R&M activities

3.9.1.4.2 The Netherlands: Favorable incentive schemes supporting the construction industry

3.9.1.4.3 Luxemburg: Increasing urbanization

3.9.1.5 Italy: Progression in wood industry

3.9.1.6 Russia: Growing awareness towards green building practices

3.9.1.7 Rest of Europe: Preference for wood-based building products

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 Skilled labor shortage in the European construction industry

3.10 Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.11 Global construction industry overview

3.11.1 Rise in construction spending

3.12 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.12.1 Market share analysis

3.12.1.1 Top player overview (building material)

3.12.1.2 Lumber

3.12.1.3 Panel Products

3.12.1.4 Gypsum

3.12.2 Key identified players from applications perspective

3.12.2.1 Flooring manufacturers (MDF, HDF, plywood, other engineered based and solid)

3.12.2.2 Wooden door manufacturers

3.12.2.3 Wooden interior joinery

3.12.2.4 Kitchen cabinets manufacturer

3.12.2.5 Accessories

3.12.3 Key stakeholders

3.12.4 Strategy dashboard

3.13 Porter’s analysis

3.14 PESTLE analysis

3.15 COVID-19 impact on building material demand by application

