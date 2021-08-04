India's $498 Million Sports Apparel Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Sports Apparel Market, By Product Type (T-shirts, Sweatshirts, Sports Vests, Track Pants & Tights, Others {Swimsuits, Sports Hoodies, Sports Bra}) By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Company, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Sports Apparel Market was valued USD498.68 million in FY2020 and is expected to show impressive growth of 16.06%

The market is expected to grow on account of increasing health concerns and disposable income among the population. Moreover, the benefits of the sports apparel like prolonged durability, improved range of motion, breathability of material, and superior comfort are some of the major factors influencing the growth of the Indian Sports Apparel Market.

Sports apparels are sport specific clothing, that are actively used by the population for physical activities. Also, Indian icons are often self-promoting various sports brands, that drives the Indian Sports Apparel Market growth in the forecast period. Organized modern retail consists of planned approach for the distribution and logistics management that targets the urban and rural population, thereby supporting the growth of the market in the future years.



The Indian Sports Apparel Market is witnessing a huge growth in the demand for female sports apparels, which can be attributed to the growing awareness for fitness along with the rising fashion consciousness among women. The impact is such that, in the recent years almost every sports apparel brand has added new apparel lines targeting specifically woman consumers.

Moreover, the momentum has become so massive that even street retailers are seen to be introducing sports apparel sections that exclusively cater to women. Furthermore, rising social media influence among the consumers coupled with the surging number of health diseases have made the Indian consumers more and more fitness and health conscious which has led to a massive growth in the demand for sports apparels in India.

Moreover, the expanding working-class population has a higher tendency to have a sedentary lifestyle as they are hooked into desk jobs for major part of the day. For them, the only source of activity comes from their daily workout, which is further driving the demand for workout clothes, thus helping in providing the support in the growth of the Indian Sports Apparel Market.



The Indian Sports Apparel Market is segmented based on product type, end-user, distribution channel, region and company. Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into t-shirts, sweatshirts, sports vests, track pants & tights, others (swimsuits, sports hoodies, sports bras). Sports t-shirts are anticipated to dominate the market on account of preference by the common population.

T-shirts are preferred among the population owing to the comfort level they provide. Track pants are preferred among morning joggers and professional athletes equally. The rising concerns among the health conscious population is driving the overall market. Based on end-user, the market is categorized in men, women, and kids and men's apparel is anticipated to dominate the market in next five years.



Some of the top players in the Indian Sports Apparel Market are Under Armour India Trading Private Limited, ASICS India Private Limited, Fila Holdings Corporation, Adidas India Marketing Private Limited, Nike India Private Limited, Puma Sports India Private Limited., Lotto Sport Italia Spa, Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd., Shiv-Naresh Sports Private Limited, Skechers Retail India Private Limited, among others.

The companies are involving themselves into research and development for the methods of better quality, and various quality analysis tests to provide better products.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Indian Sports Apparel Market from FY2016 to FY2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Sports Apparel Market from FY2021 to FY2026 and growth rate until FY2026.

To classify and forecast the Indian Sports Apparel Market based on product type, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Indian Sports Apparel Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Sports Apparel Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Sports Apparel Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Sports Apparel Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Indian Sports Apparel Market.

Report Scope:



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022 - FY2026

India Sports Apparel Market, By Product Type:

T-shirts

Sweatshirts

Sports Vests

Track Pants & Tights

Others

Swimsuits

Sports Hoodies

Sports Bras

India Sports Apparel Market, By End-User:

Men

Women

Kids

India Sports Apparel Market, By Distribution Channel:

Exclusive Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Multi-branded Stores

Online

Others

India Sports Apparel Market, By Region:

South

West

North

East

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Indian Sports Apparel Market.

Puma Sports India Private Limited

Adidas India Marketing Private Limited

Nike India Private Limited

Under Armour India Trading Private Limited

ASICS India Private Limited

Fila Holdings Corporation

Lotto Sport Italia Spa

Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd.

Shiv-Naresh Sports Private Limited

Skechers Retail India Private Limited

