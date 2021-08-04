Notification on manager’s related party transactions

Apranga APB has received notification from Apranga Group member of the board Vidas Lazickas's spouse Irma Lazickienė on the transaction in issuer's securities (see attachment).

Irma Marcinkienė
Apranga Group acting CEO
+370 5 2390802

