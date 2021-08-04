North America Electric Beds Market Report 2021-2027 - Increasing Number of Hospitals and Clinics & Surge in Number of Public-Private Partnerships in Healthcare Sector

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Electric Beds Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product; Application; End User and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fully automatic electric beds segment by product is estimated to lead the market growth during the forecast period



North America electric bed market is expected to reach US$ 1,798.88 million in 2027 from US$ 816.88 million in 2019

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlights trends prevailing in the North America electric beds market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.



Based on product, the electric bed market is segmented into semi-automatic electric beds and fully automatic electric beds. The semi-automatic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the fully automatic electric beds segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Electric beds allow adjusting both upper and lower body positions as well as the height of the bed.

They help in dealing with a variety of medical issues and exponentially increase comfort. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and diabetes escalate the demand for electric beds. Also, the patients in higher stages of cancer lose their ability to perform various physiological tasks on their own, and electric beds assist healthcare staff looking after such patients.



The growth of the North America electric beds market is attributed to key driving factors such as rise in number of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals and clinics and increase in number of public-private partnership in healthcare industry. However, the steep prices of electric beds and reduction in average length of hospital stays by population are likely to hinder the market growth.



Arjo Medical Devices, Hill Rom Holding Inc. and Medline Industries, Incare among the leading companies operating in theNorth America electric beds market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Electric Bed Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America Electric Beds - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Electric Bed Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Increasing Number of Hospitals and Clinics

5.1.3 Surge in Number of Public-Private Partnerships in Healthcare Sector

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Steep Prices of Electric Beds

5.2.2 Reduction in Average Length of Hospital Stays

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth of Medical Tourism

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Launch of Innovative Products

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Electric Bed Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Electric Bed Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis



7. Electric Bed Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Electric Bed Market Share, by Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Semi-Automatic Electric Beds

7.4 Fully Automatic Electric Beds



8. Electric Bed Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Electric Bed Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 General Bed

8.4 Intensive Care Beds

8.5 Bariatric Beds

8.6 Birthing Beds



9. Electric Bed Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Electric Bed Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals and Clinics

9.4 Dentistry



10. Electric Bed Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - North America Analysis

10.1 North America Electric Beds Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Electric Bed Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Company Profiles

Arjo Medical Devices

Hill Rom Holding Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Malvestio Spa

LINET

Gendron Inc.

Joerns Healthcare LLC

