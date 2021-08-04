Global Top Selling Biologics Report 2021-2030: Monoclonal Antibody, Hormone, Enzyme, Fusion Protein, Interferon, Gene Therapy

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Selling Biologics Market, 2021-2030: Focus on Product Landscape Assessment, Ongoing Clinical Trials, Promotional Content Analysis, Other Life Cycle Management Strategies, Competition from Biosimilars, Annual Treatment Cost Comparison, Sales Evolution and Future Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Top Selling Biologics Market, 2021-2030 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the top selling biologics available for the treatment of a variety of disease indications. The study includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the key initiatives undertaken by various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth potential within the top selling biologics market, over the coming decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as historical sales, future competition from other biologics and biosimilars, as well as impending patent expiries, we have provided informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030.

It further includes sales-based forecasts of 60+ top selling biologics. The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across type of biologic (monoclonal antibody, hormone, enzyme, fusion protein, interferon, gene therapy and others) and key players. In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

Presently, biologics represent the fastest growing product segment within the global pharmaceutical industry. In fact, as of September 2020, over 430 biological interventions were approved for the treatment of various disease indications in the US and Europe. Given the advantages they offer, biologics are in high demand for the treatment of different disease indications. It is a well-known fact that antibodies emerged as the major therapeutic breakthroughs and have seen significant success in the past two decades.

There are other vast opportunities for biologics in the foreseeable future. This segment of healthcare industry is in the midst of numerous innovations; examples include antibody drug conjugates, immunotherapies, bispecific antibodies, combination therapeutics, and cell and gene therapies. These developments have set the stage for significant disruption, creating more therapeutic targets and, ultimately, taking personalized healthcare to new and astounding heights.

Despite their complex and cost intensive manufacturing protocols, biopharmaceuticals (once approved) are highly profitable assets. In the recent past, many biological interventions have achieved blockbuster status (in some cases, registering revenues worth over USD 4 billion in a year); prominent examples include (as per decreasing revenues generated in 2020) Humira, Keytruda, Stelara, Opdivo, Avastin, Trulicity, Enbrel, OcrevusT and Rituxan.

The aforementioned products together, generated sales worth close to USD 80 billion in 2020 alone. Although the patents protecting some of these blockbuster drugs have already expired, the sales of the original product have not been significantly impacted. For instances, there are multiple approved biosimilar versions of Abbvie's Humira, but the company reported annual global revenues worth around USD 19 billion from the sales of this drug alone.

For several other top selling biologic drugs, patents covering the affiliated intellectual property are soon expected to expire, opening the market to competition from follow-on biologics. However, there are ways in which innovators can extend their marketing exclusivity, and delay the entry of biosimilars; popular product lifecycle management strategies include gaining marketing authorization (and exclusivity) in a new geography, proving therapeutic benefit for a different disease indication (than the one the product was originally cleared to treat), developing a new formulation of the drug, demonstrating therapeutic benefit in combination with another drug/therapy, and making the product available in a novel drug delivery device/system.

In other words, companies that have developed blockbuster biologic products are expected to continue benefiting from their respective high-value assets in the short-mid term. However, we anticipate the market for such products to grow steadily and then plateau, before gradually declining over time, as impending patent expiries (including those that have been extended) pave way for biosimilars.

Key Questions Answered

Which biologics have achieved blockbuster status in the last 1-2 years?

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of top selling biologics?

Which key clinical conditions are presently targeted by top selling biologics?

What are the historical global sales of top selling biologics?

Which product life cycle management strategies are most commonly adopted by players to extend the life of their top selling products?

What is the current annual treatment cost associated with top selling biologics?

Which regions have emerged as key hubs for conducting clinical studies focused on top selling biologics?

How has the biosimilars landscape in this market evolved over the past few years?

Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Overview

5. Global Sales Analysis Of Top Selling Biologics

6. Clinical Trial Analysis

7. Promotional Analysis

8. Product Lifecycle Management Strategies

9. Cost Price Analysis

10. Biosimilars

11. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis

12. Conclusion

13. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

14. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations

