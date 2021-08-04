Worldwide Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Industry to 2029 - Remote Management & Integrated Access Remain Key During & Post COVID-19

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market was valued at US$ 2,700 Mn in 2019 and expected to reach US$ 7900 Mn by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2029. The healthcare IT systems interoperability solution aids in seamless exchange of data associated with patients between hospitals and other healthcare facility providers within healthcare industry. Effective deployment of healthcare IT systems and real-time use of medical information through healthcare IT systems interoperability has allowed medical facilities to provide first-rate treatment and care to their patients.



Cost Cutting Benefits the Demand for Interoperability Solutions



Cost associated with healthcare in developed countries in North America and Europe regions has skyrocketed over the years. Incorporation of effective techniques such as healthcare IT systems interoperability is highly encouraged by healthcare and medical facilities in order to mitigate the exponential cost of medical treatments. Aforementioned factors have certainly created a positive outlook on the growth of overall Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability market. Challenges such as lack of standardization, complexity and high cost of installations have restrained the growth of Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability market. However, aforementioned challenges are expected to diminish during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



Remote Management & Integrated Access Remain Key During & Post Pandemic Scenario



Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability has gained immense popularity in the recent years. Rising healthcare costs and increasing need to provide effective healthcare services have led to the growing demand for healthcare IT systems interoperability. The integration of various systems enables healthcare organizations to reduce number of repeated tests and making it easier for medical staff to access patient medical data. Furthermore, with interoperability between various healthcare systems, medical professionals easily and securely can share medical information for expert consulting and referrals. Thereby, interoperability ensures continuity of care irrespective of geographical location or healthcare service provider. Furthermore, interoperability enables governments and healthcare organizations to deploy population health management that can work towards prevention and early detection of diseases.



Hospitals are the Key Users of Interoperability Solutions



In terms of biotechnology, pharma, clinical trials, R&D and healthcare IT the industry the market has evidenced significant growth post the temporary setback during the lockdown that impacted the operations of the pharma and biotech companies. However, critical R&D laboratories and healthcare service centers and services are continuing to remain under significant strain during this period. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in the overall Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market across the world in 2020. With numerous IT systems deployed in large acute care settings, it has become imperative for hospitals to achieve enhanced interoperability among various systems to reduce healthcare costs and increase clinical workflow efficiency.



North America Generates Almost Half of the Revenues



North American region comprising Canada, the U.S. and Caribbean countries held the largest share in the overall Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability market. The region accounted for 48% of the global market value in the year 2020. The U.S. represented the largest and most attractive Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market owing to need for effective use of healthcare IT systems. With the advent of technological advancements in the healthcare IT sector, large volumes of data is being generated using various medical systems and devices at healthcare facilities. In order to reduce healthcare costs along with gaining actionable insights, it has become imperative for healthcare organizations to connect and integrate various healthcare IT systems deployed within the organization. Healthcare IT systems interoperability platforms have enabled healthcare providers to seamlessly collate and analyze the data generated at various points. Healthcare facilities can further make use of this integration to enhance clinical workflow and reduce redundancies.



Key Market Players



In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive analysis and profiling of the leading providers of healthcare IT systems interoperability, market positioning and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Infor, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Corepoint Health, LLC., Orion Healthcare Limited, InterSystems Corporation, Quality Systems, Inc., Summit Healthcare Services, Inc., Mulesoft, Inc., and IBM Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Market Drivers and Restraints

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition



Chapter 4 Market Inclination Insights: Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Evolution of Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability

4.1.2 Key Trends Analysis



Chapter 5 Global Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market Analysis, By End User

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Ambulatory Care Centers

5.3 Long-term Care Centers

5.4 Others



Chapter 6 North America Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market Analysis, By End User, 2020 - 2029

6.2.1 Comparative Analysis

6.3 North America Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market Analysis, By Region, 2020 - 2029

6.3.1 Comparative Analysis



Chapter 7 Europe Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market Analysis, By End User, 2020 - 2029

7.2.1 Comparative Analysis

7.3 Europe Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market Analysis, By Region, 2020 - 2029

7.3.1 Comparative Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market Analysis, By End User, 2020 - 2029

8.2.1 Comparative Analysis

8.3 Asia Pacific Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market Analysis, By Region, 2020 - 2029

8.3.1 Comparative Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 ROW Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market Analysis, By End User, 2020 - 2029

9.2.1 Comparative Analysis

9.3 ROW Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market Analysis, By Region, 2020 - 2029

9.3.1 Comparative Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Infor, Inc.

10.1.1 Infor, Inc.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.2 Oracle Corporation

10.2.1 Oracle Corporation: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.3 Cerner Corporation

10.3.1 Cerner Corporation: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.4 Corepoint Health, LLC.

10.4.1 Corepoint Health, LLC.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.5 Orion Healthcare Limited

10.5.1 Orion Healthcare Limited: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.6 InterSystems Corporation

10.6.1 InterSystems Corporation: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.7 Quality Systems, Inc.

10.7.1 Quality Systems, Inc.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.8 Summit Healthcare Services, Inc.

10.8.1 Summit Healthcare Services, Inc.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.9 Mulesoft, Inc.

10.9.1 Mulesoft, Inc.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.10 IBM Corporation

10.10.1 IBM Corporation: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)



