Global glass substrate market size to record notable returns through 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert analysts state that worldwide glass substrate market , valued USD 1.39 billion in 2020, is anticipated to record a healthy growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2026. Mounting demand for display-use glass substrate for application in large panels, along with increasing sales of consumer electronics due rising purchasing power in highly populated nations like India and China are augmenting the industry growth.

The research literature highlights the major driving forces, restraints, and opportunities together with other qualitative and quantitative data to impart a deep understanding of the industry’s behavior. Besides, it entails an in-depth segmental data with respect to type, end-use, and geography to unveil the key growth avenues for the future. Lastly, the study depicts an intricate analysis of the prominent players based on the product portfolio, distribution channel, financials, and strategies to help stakeholders making right decisions.

Further, innovations in electronics and their growing penetration in automotive industry are enhancing the industry outlook. Besides, increasing automation in manufacturing industries is drafting a favorable scenario for the overall market development.

Market segmentation overview:

Based on type, global glass substrate industry, is fragmented into silicon, borosilicate, fused silica, ceramic, and others. Among these, borosilicate segment is anticipated to hold considerable industry share in the forthcoming years. This can be ascribed to growing number of innovations for addressing the continued demand for thinner, larger, more uniform, and pristine glass substates with better physical properties. For instance, Corning specifically designed a new generation of borosilicate glass substrates, the RAGLE2000, for the TFT-LCD market.

Considering the end-use scope, the industry segmentation comprises automotive, electronics, aerospace & defense, medical, and solar power. Of these, electronics segment will exhibit strong growth in the upcoming years, chiefly on the back of escalating demand for technologically advanced consumer electronics such as smart wearables, tablets, and computers.

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific substrate industry size is touted to multiply at a robust pace over the forecast duration. This is creditable to strong presence of OEMs and ODMs across various industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial in the region.

Competitive landscape review:

Plan Optik AG, IRICO Group New Energy Co., Ltd., Schott AG, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Ohara Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Hoya Corp., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Corning Inc., and AGC Inc. are top contenders in this business sphere. These companies are undertaking various expansion strategies such new product development, partnerships and acquisitions to improve their market share and cater to the growing demand for glass substrates across the globe.

Global Glass Substrate Market, by Type (Value, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Silicon

Borosilicate

Fused Silica

Ceramic

Others





Global Glass Substrate Market, by End Use (Value, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Solar Power





Global Glass Substrate Market, by Region (Value, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico





Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

France





Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China





Global Glass Substrate Market Competitive Dashboard (Value, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Plan Optik AG

IRICO Group New Energy Co., Ltd.

Schott AG

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Ohara Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

Hoya Corp.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Corning Inc.

AGC Inc.

