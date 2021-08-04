Worldwide AI in the Industrial Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector and it is poised to grow by $13.26 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 47% during the forecast period. The report on the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of data-guided decision making and evolving industrial IoT and big data integration.
The artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in demand for cloud-based AI solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector growth during the next few years.
The report on artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector covers the following areas:
- Artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector sizing
- Artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector forecast
- Artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence market vendors in the industrial sector that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Landing AI, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- Landing AI
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
10. Appendix
