Skeljungur hf.: Karen Rúnarsdóttir resigns as Chief Retail Officer

Karen Rúnarsdóttir resigns as Chief Retail Officer at Skeljungur hf., due to personal reasons. During her time at Skeljungur Karen has reinforced the company with her strengths and experience.

The timing of the resignment will be determined according to a further agreement between parties.

Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO of Skeljungur:

“ We are losing a good team member, but at the same time we respect and understand her decision. We thank her for a job well done and wish her all the best in the future.”



For further information, please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO fjarfestar@skeljungur.is.

