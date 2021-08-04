New Custom Cycling Bib Shorts Australia Collection Launched by Champion System

Hurstville, NSW, Australia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Champion System Australia, a custom sports apparel provider with headquarters in Sydney, NSW, has expanded its line of bespoke cycling bottoms to include Apex Bib Shorts.

More details are available at https://www.champ-sys.com.au/products/apexbibshort

The new activewear clothing is designed for both performance and function. The cycling bottoms come with a range of features that cater to the specific needs of discerning athletes looking to get an edge in training.

Whether the athlete is looking for close-fitting apparel that stays in place no matter the condition or one that offers a firm grip for optimal muscle performance, the sports garments made by Champion System Australia are tailored to fit each customer’s unique needs.

The team uses materials of the highest quality, such as contour lycra that is handcrafted using innovative construction methodologies for premium, technically superior, high-performance sports apparel.

Made from extremely lightweight and breathable Agile, the Champion System’s Apex collection offers elite athletes unmatched comfort even under harsh conditions.

Each piece is put together using cutting-edge exposed flatlock stitching techniques and includes a double-layered rear panel for enhanced structure and durability.

Depending on a customer’s needs, the sports bib shorts can be fitted with carbon or silicone fabric on the leg gripper, ensuring firm thigh muscle compression and low irritation cuffs. Besides this, the carbon fabric has temperature-regulating properties that help enhance muscle functions.

The custom bib shorts provider offers a 100% quality commitment that guarantees the workmanship of its apparel for life. The company also provides crash replacement and fitness flexibility commitments.

Leveraging its years of industry experience and well-established logistics system, the company provides fast delivery and seamless customer experience from the moment a customer makes an order to the time the item is delivered to their doorsteps.

A company spokesperson said: “All of Champion System’s apparel can be customised with your own design. Our team will work with you to simplify the process. We can assist you with design, what garments to select, setting up your account, and purchasing your custom apparel through our interactive design and order portal.”

For more information, visit https://www.champ-sys.com.au/collections/cycling-bottoms

Website: https://www.champ-sys.com.au