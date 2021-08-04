TrackX Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Support Growth

DENVER, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:TKX | OTC:TKXHF | FRANKFURT:3TH) (“TrackX” or the “Company), a leading provider enterprise tracking, tracing and collaboration solutions, announced today that Marc Spezialy has joined TrackX as its Chief Financial Officer. As a member of the executive team, Mr. Spezialy will primarily oversee accounting, finance, human resources, and investor relations.

Mr. Spezialy most recently served as CFO of The Equinox Group, a Colorado land development company, where he helped lead a $200M regional water supply and delivery project. Before Equinox, he was CFO of Boxwheel Trailer Leasing, a private equity-owned fleet rental company, where he built the company’s HR, financial controls and operational procedures. He started his career at Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) where he became a manager in the audit practice. Mr. Spezialy has a Bachelor of Business Administration with a double major in Accounting and Finance from the University of San Francisco. He is currently a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of California.

“We are thrilled to have Marc join the TrackX team at this exciting time in our company’s evolution,” said Tim Harvie, TrackX CEO. “Marc brings great financial expertise as we continue our growth path, and with his recent experience in supply-chain centric companies, he will no doubt make an immediate impact on TrackX’s strategic direction. We are very optimistic about TrackX’s future and know Marc will be an instrumental to the company meeting its objectives in the coming years.”

“TrackX is building on its extensive track record with supply chain asset management by launching a suite of capabilities designed to help companies advance their Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, to become more sustainable, and to operate more efficiently,” said Mr. Spezialy. “I know from first-hand experience that many companies are struggling to achieve these goals in the face of supply chain disruptions and changing customer demands. I’m excited to be joining TrackX, as it is well positioned to empower customers to meet these challenges.”

TrackX also announces the grant to Mr. Spezialy of incentive stock options to purchase up to 450,000 common shares in the capital of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.105 per share, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.



TrackX, Inc. (TSX.V: TKX), based in Denver, Colorado, is the SaaS-based enterprise tracing, tracking & collaboration solution that leading brands trust to achieve more sustainable and better performing supply chains. TrackX solutions are built on an enterprise scalable and fully customizable platform that leverages a broad array of RFID, IoT (Internet of Things) and Sensor Technologies to provide item level visibility to customers across a broad array of industries, including food, beverage, brewery, automotive, retail, financial services, technology and government. For more information, visit www.trackx.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, including the successful development, implementation and commercialization of an end-to-end supply chain transparency technology solution, and activities, events or developments around the importance of and customer demand for verifiable proof of product origin and validation of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) claims that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur, including the Company’s anticipated pipeline and value of current and customer deployments and future opportunities are the managements best estimates and cannot be guaranteed or relied upon and is forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.