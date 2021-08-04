Global contract catering market size to amass lucrative returns by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to seasoned experts, global contract catering market size had reached a valuation of USD 250.32 billion in 2020 and is likely to showcase consistent growth during the study period. Increasing popularity of home meal replacements and fresh food services is one of the major factors propelling the market expansion.

Data regarding the market segmentations and their respective contribution towards the overall business remuneration is also covered in the report. This research document intends to offer cutting-edge market intelligence, further allowing decision makers during investment assessment.

Contract catering is basically a type of food services offered by a catering company for an organization or an event on a contractual basis. These catering companies take end-to-end accountability of their respective food and services quality and focus on improving the client’s business as well as reputation.

This type of catering service has developed as an affordable way of managing food services and is widely used across aerospace, senior care, sports, defense, healthcare, corporate, and education applications, which in turn is adding traction to global contract catering market size.

Furthermore, rising health cognizance and shifting preferences towards high nutrition food are also stimulating the industry outlook. However, concerns over fidelity of the contractors towards enterprises could potentially act as a bottleneck to the market expansion.

An overview of the market segmentations

By mode of contract

Global contract catering industry, based on mode of contract, is divided into outsourced and self-operated segments.

Analysts cite that the outsourced segment accounts for the largest market share and is predicted to showcase consistent growth throughout the study period. Outsourced catering enables clients to focus on their core business. In addition, growing number of caterers focusing on offering exotic ingredients, premium table services, and aesthetic delicacies are fueling the segmental share.

By end-user scope

The end-user reach of this business space involves defense, sports & leisure, education, healthcare, and business & industry.

Global contract catering market size from business & industry segment is expected to record a strong CAGR through 2026. Rapid expansion of consumer goods sector and improving economic conditions in China and India are favoring the overall market scenario.

By geographical reach

The regional analysis of global contract catering market consists of regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe.

Among these, Asia-Pacific is likely to emerge as a key revenue generator for the market majors in the ensuing years. This can be credited to the rising disposable income and rapid urbanization, primarily in Japan, China, and India.

Global Contract Catering Market by Modes of Contract (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Outsourced

Self-Operated

Global Contract Catering Market End-user Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Defense

Sports & Leisure

Education

Healthcare

Business & Industry

Global Contract Catering Market Geographical Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Europe

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Germany

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Contract Catering Market by Competitive Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Mitie Group plc

Caterleisure Group

Camst Group

Baxterstorey Limited

CH&Co Catering Group Limited

Amadeus

Elior Group

Aramark

Sodexo

