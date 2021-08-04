Worldwide Hydration Containers Industry to 2026 - Innovative Hydration Container Designs Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydration Containers Market Research Report by Product, by Capacity, by Distribution, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hydration Containers Market size was estimated at USD 4,687.18 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 5,137.09 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.93% to reach USD 8,275.22 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Hydration Containers to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the Hydration Containers Market was examined across Cans, Infusers, Mason Jars, Shakers, Tumblers, and Water Bottles.

Based on Material, the Hydration Containers Market was examined across Glass, Metal, Polymer, and Silicone.

Based on Capacity, the Hydration Containers Market was examined across 0-20 Oz, 20-40 Oz, 40-60 Oz, 60-80 Oz, and Above 80 Oz.

Based on Distribution, the Hydration Containers Market was examined across Hyper or Supermarket, Independent Stores, and Online Sales.

Based on Geography, the Hydration Containers Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Hydration Containers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Hydration Containers Market, including AQUASANA, INC., BRITA GmbH, Bulletin Brands, Inc., Camelbak Products, LLC, Contigo, Cool Gear, Dopper, Emsa GmbH., Environment concerns associated with use of plastic, HydrateM8 Ltd, Hydro Flask, Ignite USA, Klean Kanteen, Inc., Lock&Lock Co., Ltd., Nalge Nunc International Corp., Nathan Sports, Inc., O2COOL, Pacific Market International, LLC, S'well, Sigg Switzerland Ag, Thermos L.L.C., Tupperware Brands Corporation, and Zejiang Haers Vaccum Containers Co., Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hydration Containers Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Hydration Containers Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Hydration Containers Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hydration Containers Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hydration Containers Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Hydration Containers Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Hydration Containers Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increased awareness of the environmental impact of plastic bottles

5.1.1.2. Growth in the number of outdoor activities and sports tournaments

5.1.1.3. Fast-paced lifestyle and increasing living standards of middle-class households

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of end product

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Innovative hydration container designs

5.1.3.2. Growing adoption of smart bottles

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Impact on environment due to plastic-based products

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Hydration Containers Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cans

6.3. Infusers

6.4. Mason Jars

6.5. Shakers

6.6. Tumblers

6.7. Water Bottles



7. Hydration Containers Market, by Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Glass

7.3. Metal

7.4. Polymer

7.5. Silicone



8. Hydration Containers Market, by Capacity

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 0-20 Oz

8.3. 20-40 Oz

8.4. 40-60 Oz

8.5. 60-80 Oz

8.6. Above 80 Oz



9. Hydration Containers Market, by Distribution

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hyper or Supermarket

9.3. Independent Stores

9.4. Online Sales



10. Americas Hydration Containers Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Hydration Containers Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hydration Containers Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. AQUASANA, INC.

14.2. BRITA GmbH

14.3. Bulletin Brands, Inc.

14.4. Camelbak Products, LLC

14.5. Contigo

14.6. Cool Gear

14.7. Dopper

14.8. Emsa GmbH.

14.9. Environment concerns associated with use of plastic

14.10. HydrateM8 Ltd

14.11. Hydro Flask

14.12. Ignite USA

14.13. Klean Kanteen, Inc.

14.14. Lock&Lock Co., Ltd.

14.15. Nalge Nunc International Corp.

14.16. Nathan Sports, Inc.

14.17. O2COOL

14.18. Pacific Market International, LLC

14.19. S'well

14.20. Sigg Switzerland Ag

14.21. Thermos L.L.C.

14.22. Tupperware Brands Corporation

14.23. Zejiang Haers Vaccum Containers Co., Ltd.



15. Appendix

