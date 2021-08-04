Outlook on the Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Global Market to 2028 - by Vehicle Type, Charger Type, Power Source, End-use, Region and Segment Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vehicle Type (E-scooters, E-bikes), by Charger Type, by Power Source, by End Use, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 16.64 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 23.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing awareness about green transportation modes is expected to propel the adoption of Micro-mobility across the globe. This, as a result, is expected to create growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.



Nowadays, Micro-mobility is preferred over public transportation owing to the increasing awareness about hygiene. Moreover, as congestion in urban cities is increasing at a rapid pace, consumers are focusing on adopting shared e-bikes. The increasing consumer demand for Micro-mobility is further expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



With cities across the globe are focusing on solving their transportation crisis amid increasing concerns about gas-powered emissions, Micro-mobility is emerging as an efficient alternative to public transit. The increasing adoption of e-scooters and e-bikes to lower the environmental footprint and improve the method of transportation is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Numerous startups across the globe have raised venture capital, thereby creating growth opportunities for the market.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to adversely impact the market. With the number of passengers, kilometers toured declining 50% to 60% across the globe since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of Micro-mobility charging infrastructure has declined dramatically. However, the market is expected to make a strong post-pandemic recovery owing to the rising awareness about social distancing and ease of access through Micro-mobility.



Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Report Highlights

Numerous Micro-mobility companies are focusing on implementing dockless systems for e-scooters in parking zones. This, as a result, is expected to propel the e-scooters segment growth over the forecast period

The wireless segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The wireless charging stations are made of coil technology and magnetic concrete, which enables widespread alignment tolerance and better vertical wireless power transmission distance

E-scooters and e-bike users are focusing on using solar-powered charging stations. Moreover, these stations are simpler to integrate with vehicle charging tools. Various buildings with solar panels can charge the vehicle's batteries through these stations

Smart cities and smart workplace initiatives across the globe are expected to create awareness among Micro-mobility customers. This, as a result, is expected to create growth opportunities for the residential segment over the forecast period

Around 50 million people in the U.S. travel using bicycles regularly. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the regional market

