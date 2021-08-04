Blucora Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

DALLAS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax focused financial solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Total revenue increased to $254.3 million, or a 58% increase versus Q2 2020
  • GAAP Net Income of $31.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP Net Income of $63.1 million, or $1.28 per diluted share
  • Total client assets ended the quarter up 28% year-over-year to $87.8 billion, with $39.4 billion, or 44.9% in advisory assets
  • Advisory assets increased 49% year-over-year, including approximately $5.3 billion in Avantax Planning Partners (“APP”) assets
  • Agreed to acquire Headquarters Advisory Group, LLC, an existing FP with approximately $1.1 billion in assets; once closed, the assets would expand the nationwide footprint of Avantax’s in-house RIA

“Our wealth management and tax software businesses continue to exceed expectations during the year, both completing a strong second quarter”, commented Chris Walters, Blucora’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Walters continued, “We continue to operate effectively in executing our strategic priorities, which were designed to drive long-term sustainable growth for both businesses.”

Summary Financial Performance: Q2 2021
($ in millions except per share amounts)

 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change
Revenue:     
Wealth Management$162.4   $115.9   40%  
Tax Software$91.9   $45.2   103%  
Total Revenue$254.3   $161.1   58%  
Segment Operating Income     
Wealth Management$21.4   $11.7   83%  
Tax Software$63.4   $6.7   846%  
Total Segment Operating Income$84.8   $18.4   361%  
Unallocated Corporate-Level General and Administrative Expenses$(6.3)  $(5.8)  (9)%  
GAAP:     
Operating Income (Loss)$41.6   $(4.6)  1004%  
Net Income$31.6   $49.6   (36)%  
Diluted Net Income Per Share$0.64   $1.03   (38)%  
Non-GAAP: (1)     
Adjusted EBITDA$78.6   $12.6   524%  
Net Income$63.1   $4.5   1302%  
Diluted Net Income per Share$1.28   $0.09   1322%  

_________________________
(1)   See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Outlook

($ in millions except per share amounts)3Q 2021Full Year 2021
Wealth Management Revenue$158.5 - $162.5$631.5 - $649.5
Tax Software Revenue$5.0 - $5.5$223.5 - $226.5
Total Revenue$163.5 - $168.0$855.0 - $876.0
Wealth Management Segment Operating Income$16.5 - $18.0$79.0 - $83.5
Tax Software Segment Operating Income($15.5) - ($15.0)$80.0 - $82.0
Unallocated Corporate-Level General and Administrative Expenses$7.5 - $7.0$27.5 - $26.5
GAAP:  
Net Income (loss)($34.0) - $(30.5)($8.5) - $1.0
Net Income (loss) per diluted share($0.69) - ($0.62)($0.17) - $0.02
Non-GAAP:  
Adjusted EBITDA (1)($6.5) - ($4.0)$131.5 - $139.0
Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) (1)($19.0) - ($16.0)$76.0 - $84.5
Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) per diluted share (1)($0.39) - ($0.33)$1.52 - $1.70

____________________________

(1)   See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time during which the Company will further discuss second quarter results, its outlook for full year 2021, its tax season update, and other business matters. We will also provide supplemental financial information to our results on the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com prior to the call. The supplemental financial information has also been furnished with the SEC on Form 8-K. A replay of the call will be available on our website.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments including (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners brands, with a collective $88 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2021 and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with approximately 3 million consumer and approximately 24,500 professional users in 2021. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

Blucora, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 Three months ended
June 30,		 Six months ended
June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenues:       
Wealth management services revenue$162,395   $115,884   $316,886   $260,873  
Tax software services revenue91,917   45,238   215,809   163,569  
Total revenue254,312   161,122   532,695   424,442  
Operating expenses:       
Cost of revenue:       
Wealth management services cost of revenue113,910   83,868   222,533   186,210  
Tax software services cost of revenue4,429   3,054   10,007   7,067  
Total cost of revenue118,339   86,922   232,540   193,277  
Engineering and technology7,231   7,377   14,359   15,892  
Sales and marketing34,848   40,057   112,410   119,767  
General and administrative23,832   20,200   48,517   44,928  
Acquisition and integration18,169   2,824   26,272   8,506  
Depreciation3,204   1,675   5,504   3,471  
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets7,063   6,673   14,238   14,421  
Impairment of goodwill         270,625  
Total operating expenses212,686   165,728   453,840   670,887  
Operating income (loss)41,626   (4,606)  78,855   (246,445) 
Other loss, net (1)(8,024)  (5,288)  (15,907)  (11,423) 
Income (loss) before income taxes33,602   (9,894)  62,948   (257,868) 
Income tax benefit (expense)(1,994)  59,539   (3,694)  (7,981) 
Net income (loss)$31,608   $49,645   $59,254   $(265,849) 
Net income (loss) per share:       
Basic$0.65   $1.04   $1.22   $(5.55) 
Diluted$0.64   $1.03   $1.20   $(5.55) 
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic48,508   47,941   48,384   47,884  
Diluted49,385   48,092   49,241   47,884  

_________________________
(1)   Other loss, net consisted of the following (in thousands):

 Three months ended
June 30,		 Six months ended
June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Interest expense$7,302  $4,840   $14,485   $10,156  
Amortization of debt issuance costs377  331   740   644  
Accretion of debt discounts284  70   561   138  
Total interest expense7,963  5,241   15,786   10,938  
Interest income  (11)  (2)  (25) 
Other61  58   123   510  
Other loss, net$8,024  $5,288   $15,907   $11,423  


Blucora, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

 June 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$232,409   $150,125  
Cash segregated under federal or other regulations591   637  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance18,784   12,736  
Commissions and advisory fees receivable26,662   26,132  
Other receivables1,045   717  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net13,972   10,321  
Total current assets293,463   200,668  
Long-term assets:   
Property and equipment, net65,004   58,500  
Right-of-use assets, net21,245   23,455  
Goodwill, net454,821   454,821  
Other intangible assets, net308,743   322,179  
Other long-term assets13,613   4,569  
Total long-term assets863,426   863,524  
Total assets$1,156,889   $1,064,192  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$10,164   $9,290  
Commissions and advisory fees payable19,170   19,021  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities80,359   56,419  
Deferred revenue—current5,084   12,298  
Lease liabilities—current3,768   2,304  
Current portion of long-term debt, net1,788   1,784  
Total current liabilities120,333   101,116  
Long-term liabilities:   
Long-term debt, net552,828   552,553  
Deferred tax liability, net29,700   30,663  
Deferred revenue—long-term5,784   6,247  
Lease liabilities—long-term34,765   36,404  
Other long-term liabilities30,972   24,919  
Total long-term liabilities654,049   650,786  
Total liabilities774,382   751,902  
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock, par $0.0001—900,000 authorized shares; 49,962 shares issued and 48,656 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021; 49,483 shares issued and 48,177 shares outstanding at December 31, 20205   5  
Additional paid-in capital1,609,193   1,598,230  
Accumulated deficit(1,198,292)  (1,257,546) 
Treasury stock, at cost—1,306 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020(28,399)  (28,399) 
Total stockholders’ equity382,507   312,290  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,156,889   $1,064,192  

Blucora, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

 Six months ended June 30,
 2021 2020
Operating activities:   
Net income (loss)$59,254   $(265,849) 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:   
Stock-based compensation10,770   2,703  
Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets21,583   19,253  
Impairment of goodwill   270,625  
Reduction of right-of-use lease assets1,420   3,196  
Deferred income taxes(963)  8,784  
Amortization of debt issuance costs740   644  
Accretion of debt discounts561   138  
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration17,800     
Accretion of lease liability1,046   901  
Other481   670  
Cash provided (used) by changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable(5,948)  184  
Commissions and advisory fees receivable(530)  5,586  
Other receivables(406)  (2,809) 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets(3,651)  1,435  
Other long-term assets(9,239)  3,162  
Accounts payable874   2,942  
Commissions and advisory fees payable149   (5,210) 
Lease liabilities(431)  (2,572) 
Deferred revenue(7,677)  (8,299) 
Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities11,438   (1,110) 
Net cash provided by operating activities97,271   34,374  
Investing activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment(13,544)  (19,072) 
Asset acquisitions(881)    
Net cash used by investing activities(14,425)  (19,072) 
Financing activities:   
Proceeds from credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs and debt discounts(502)  55,000  
Payments on credit facilities(906)  (65,625) 
Proceeds from stock option exercises284   25  
Proceeds from issuance of stock through employee stock purchase plan1,845   1,201  
Tax payments from shares withheld for equity awards(1,329)  (1,006) 
Net cash used by financing activities(608)  (10,405) 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash82,238   4,897  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period150,762   86,450  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$233,000   $91,347  

Blucora, Inc.
Segment Information
(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

 Three months ended
June 30,		 Six months ended
June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenue:       
Wealth Management (1)$162,395   $115,884   $316,886   $260,873  
Tax Software (1)91,917   45,238   215,809   163,569  
Total revenue254,312   161,122   532,695   424,442  
Operating income (loss):       
Wealth Management21,396   11,731   40,792   34,329  
Tax Software63,448   6,659   114,336   44,412  
Corporate-level activity (2)(43,218)  (22,996)  (76,273)  (325,186) 
Total operating income (loss)41,626   (4,606)  78,855   (246,445) 
Other loss, net(8,024)  (5,288)  (15,907)  (11,423) 
Income (loss) before income taxes33,602   (9,894)  62,948   (257,868) 
Income tax benefit (expense)(1,994)  59,539   (3,694)  (7,981) 
Net income (loss)$31,608   $49,645   $59,254   $(265,849) 

_________________________
(1)   Revenues by major category within each segment are presented below (in thousands):

 Three months ended
June 30,		 Six months ended
June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Wealth Management:       
Advisory$96,508   $66,303   $187,627   $145,060  
Commission51,702   39,836   104,236   90,416  
Asset-based5,526   3,981   10,855   14,560  
Transaction and fee8,659   5,764   14,168   10,837  
Total Wealth Management revenue$162,395   $115,884   $316,886   $260,873  
Tax Software:       
Consumer$88,846   $44,421   $199,413   $148,242  
Professional3,071   817   16,396   15,327  
Total Tax Software revenue$91,917   $45,238   $215,809   $163,569  

(2) Corporate-level activity included the following (in thousands):

 Three months ended
June 30,		 Six months ended
June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Unallocated corporate-level general and administrative expenses$6,259  $5,810  $11,953  $12,826 
Stock-based compensation5,160  3,904  10,770  2,703 
Acquisition and integration costs18,169  2,824  26,272  8,506 
Depreciation4,102  2,412  7,345  4,832 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets7,063  6,673  14,238  14,421 
Impairment of goodwill      270,625 
Executive transition costs  636    9,820 
Headquarters relocation costs  737    1,453 
Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs2,465    5,695   
Total corporate-level activity$43,218  $22,996  $76,273  $325,186 

Blucora, Inc.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (1)
(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

 Three months ended
June 30,		 Six months ended
June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Net income (loss) (2)$31,608  $49,645   $59,254  $(265,849) 
Stock-based compensation5,160  3,904   10,770  2,703  
Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets11,165  9,085   21,583  19,253  
Other loss, net8,024  5,288   15,907  11,423  
Acquisition and integration—Excl. Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration6,669  2,824   8,472  8,506  
Acquisition and integration—Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration11,500     17,800    
Impairment of goodwill       270,625  
Executive transition costs  636     9,820  
Headquarter relocation costs  737     1,453  
Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs2,465     5,695    
Income tax (benefit) expense1,994  (59,539)  3,694  7,981  
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$78,585  $12,580   $143,175  $65,915  

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation (1)
(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three months ended
June 30,		 Six months ended
June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Net income (loss) (2)$31,608   $49,645   $59,254   $(265,849) 
Stock-based compensation5,160   3,904   10,770   2,703  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets7,063   6,673   14,238   14,421  
Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration6,669   2,824   8,472   8,506  
Acquisition and integration—Change in fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration11,500      17,800     
Impairment of goodwill         270,625  
Executive transition costs   636      9,820  
Headquarters relocation costs   737      1,453  
Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs2,465      5,695     
Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income(649)  (259)  (1,192)  (995) 
Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense(694)  (59,697)  (963)  7,340  
Non-GAAP net income$63,122   $4,463   $114,074   $48,024  
Per diluted share:       
Net income (loss) (2) (3)$0.64   $1.03   $1.20   $(5.52) 
Stock-based compensation0.10   0.08   0.22   0.06  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets0.14   0.14   0.29   0.30  
Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration0.14   0.06   0.17   0.18  
Acquisition and integration—Change in fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration0.23      0.36     
Impairment of goodwill         5.62  
Executive transition costs   0.01      0.20  
Headquarters relocation costs   0.02      0.03  
Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs0.05      0.12     
Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income(0.01)  (0.01)  (0.02)  (0.02) 
Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense(0.01)  (1.24)  (0.02)  0.15  
Non-GAAP net income per share$1.28   $0.09   $2.32   $1.00  
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per diluted share amounts49,385   48,092   49,241   48,172  

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)
(Amounts in thousands)

 Ranges for the three months ending Ranges for the year ending
 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021
 Low High Low High
Net income (loss)$(34,000)  $(30,500)  $(8,500)  $1,000 
Stock-based compensation5,400   5,200   21,700   21,300 
Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets12,200   12,000   46,100   45,600 
Other loss, net8,400   8,000   32,600   31,900 
Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (4)3,100   2,800   38,100   37,400 
Income tax expense(1,600)  (1,500)  1,500   1,800 
Adjusted EBITDA$(6,500)  $(4,000)  $131,500   $139,000 

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation
for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Ranges for the three months ending Ranges for the year ending
 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021
 Low High Low High
Net income (loss)$(34,000)  $(30,500)  $(8,500)  $1,000  
Stock-based compensation5,400   5,200   21,700   21,300  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets7,000   7,000   28,300   28,200  
Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (4)3,100   2,800   38,100   37,400  
Cash tax impact of adjustments to net loss(500)  (400)  (2,200)  (2,000) 
Non-cash income tax benefit   (100)  (1,400)  (1,400) 
Non-GAAP net income$(19,000)  $(16,000)  $76,000   $84,500  
Per diluted share:       
Net income (loss) (3)$(0.69)  $(0.62)  $(0.17)  $0.02  
Stock-based compensation0.11   0.11   0.43   0.43  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets0.14   0.13   0.57   0.57  
Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (4)0.06   0.06   0.76   0.75  
Cash tax impact of adjustments to net loss(0.01)  (0.01)  (0.04)  (0.04) 
Non-cash income tax benefit      (0.03)  (0.03) 
Non-GAAP net income per share$(0.39)  $(0.33)  $1.52   $1.70  
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per diluted share amounts49,100   49,000   50,000   49,800  

Notes to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measure

(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the effects of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other loss, net, acquisition and integration costs, impairment of goodwill, executive transition costs, headquarters relocation costs, contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs, and income tax benefit (expense). Other loss, net primarily constitutes our interest expense, net of interest income. Acquisition and integration costs primarily relate to the acquisition of HKFS and the acquisition of 1st Global, including the increase to the contingent liability reserve related to a regulatory inquiry assumed in the acquisition of 1st Global. Impairment of goodwill relates to the impairment of our Wealth Management reporting unit goodwill in the first quarter of 2020. Executive transition costs relate to the departure of certain Company executives in the first quarter of 2020. Headquarters relocation costs relate to the process of moving from our Dallas and Irving offices to our new headquarters.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We use this non-GAAP financial measure for internal management and compensation purposes, when publicly providing guidance on possible future results, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a common measure used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance, that it provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting our business when viewed together with GAAP results, and that management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant and necessary components to the operations of our business and, therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, GAAP net income (loss). Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently and, therefore, our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the effects of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs, impairment of goodwill, executive transition costs, headquarters relocation costs, contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs, the related cash tax impact of those adjustments, and non-cash income tax (benefit) expense. We exclude the non-cash portion of income tax expense because of our ability to offset a substantial portion of our cash tax liabilities by using deferred tax assets, which primarily consist of U.S. federal net operating losses. The majority of these net operating losses will either be utilized or expire between 2021 and 2024.

We believe that non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share provide meaningful supplemental information to management, investors, and analysts regarding our performance and the valuation of our business by excluding items in the statement of operations that we do not consider part of our ongoing operations or have not been, or are not expected to be, settled in cash. Additionally, we believe that non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are common measures used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance and the valuation of our business. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share should be evaluated in light of our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share differently, and, therefore, our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

(2) As presented in the condensed consolidated statements of operations (unaudited).

(3) Any difference in the “per diluted share” amounts between this table and the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is due to using different weighted average shares outstanding in the event that there is GAAP net loss but non-GAAP net income and vice versa.

(4) The breakout of components cannot be determined on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts.

 