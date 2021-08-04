Worldwide E-commerce Fulfillment Services Industry to 2028 - Rapid Penetration of Internet Services is Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service Type (Warehousing & Storage, Bundling, Shipping), by Application (Clothing & Footwear, Home & Kitchen), and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global e-commerce fulfillment services market size is anticipated to reach USD 168.72 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 to 2028. The rapid penetration of internet services and the resulting rise in the number of online shoppers is the major factor driving the demand for e-commerce fulfillment services worldwide. The consumer expectations with regards to delivery time, shipping speed, and associated costs are changing rapidly. As per the GVR analysis, the major reason for consumers abandoning online shopping carts is delayed shipping. Therefore, established merchants, such as Amazon.com, Inc., have started delivering orders in the shortest turnaround time, in some cases within an hour across large cities.



This has been possible only because of the strategic location and positioning of fulfillment service centers. The growing demand for shorter delivery periods has augmented the need for micro warehouses with a wide geographical presence to ensure the order reaches the end-user in a short period. Picking and bundling plays a vital role in fulfilling the rapid delivery demand of customers. In addition, automated packaging and labeling solutions used at fulfillment centers help the staff in sorting, locating, sealing, packaging, and labeling products in a relatively lesser time, thereby accelerating the delivery process.



Over the years, e-commerce fulfillment service companies have gained significant momentum, especially with a rise in the number of e-commerce start-ups and fast-growing small- & medium-sized enterprises worldwide. These start-ups do not have an established distribution network and robust logistics or transportation infrastructure, owing to which, they extensively depend on third-party fulfillment service providers. However, service providers including ShipBob, Inc., ShipMonk, Red Stag Fulfillment, and Radial, among others are now providing a full suite of e-commerce fulfillment services including picking, packaging, warehousing, shipping, and reverse logistics like Amazon.com, Inc. Therefore, the advent of new businesses in the e-commerce market space is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.



E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Report Highlights

The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the proliferation of the e-commerce industry, especially in emerging markets leading to an unprecedented rise in the number of online buyers

The shipping fulfillment service segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to trade liberalization policies resulting in increased imports and exports of cross-border shipments worldwide

The clothing and footwear application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 due to the growing acceptance of western culture and evolving fashion needs of the youth

Asia Pacific dominated the global market and is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the growth prospect offered by untapped markets (rural areas and tier 2 cities) in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variable, Trends & Scope

3.1. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market Trends

3.1.1. Technology Trends

3.1.2. Buyer Trends

3.1.3. Supplier Trends

3.1.4. Regulatory Trends

3.2. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.3. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.5. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1. Supplier Power

3.5.2. Buyer Power

3.5.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market Industry Analysis - PEST

3.6.1. Political & Legal Landscape

3.6.2. Environmental Landscape

3.6.3. Social Landscape

3.6.4. Technology Landscape

3.7. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.1. Joint Ventures

3.7.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.7.3. Licensing & Partnership

3.7.4. Technology Collaborations

3.8. Online Shopping Trend/E-commerce Trend

3.9. Impact of COVID-19 on the E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market



Chapter 4. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market: Type Analysis

4.1.1. Warehousing and Storage Fulfillment Services

4.1.2. Bundling Fulfillment Services

4.1.3. Shipping Fulfillment Services

4.1.4. Others



Chapter 5. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market: Application Analysis

5.1.1. Automotive

5.1.2. Beauty & Personal Care

5.1.3. Books & Stationery

5.1.4. Consumer Electronics

5.1.5. Healthcare

5.1.6. Clothing & Footwear

5.1.7. Home & Kitchen Application

5.1.8. Sports & Leisure

5.1.9. Others



Chapter 6. E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/ Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. Key Company Analysis, 2020

7.4. Company Analysis

7.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis

7.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Amazon.com, Inc.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Financial Performance

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. eFulfillment Service

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Financial Performance

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. Ingram Micro, Inc.

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Financial Performance

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent Developments

8.4. Rakuten Super Logistics

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.5. Red Stag Fulfillment

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Financial Performance

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent Developments

8.6. ShipBob, Inc.

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Financial Performance

8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Recent Developments

8.7. Shipfusion Inc.

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Financial Performance

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Recent Developments

8.8. Xpert Fulfillment

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Financial Performance

8.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.8.4. Recent Developments

8.9. Sprocket Express

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Financial Performance

8.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.9.4. Recent Developments

8.10. FedEx

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Financial Performance

8.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.10.4. Recent Developments

