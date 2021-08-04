Radisson Hotel Group opens 15th hotel in Poland, Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg

Just steps from the scenic Baltic Sea, Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg opens as Radisson Hotel Group’s 15th hotel in Poland. Nestled in a quiet, cozy area east of the city center, the hotel is an exciting new option for a beach holiday in Western Pomerania and the first hotel in Kołobrzeg to have its own aqua park. With the opening of this new property, Radisson Hotel Group confirms its position as the leading international resort operator in Poland.



Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg’s 209 rooms and suites take inspiration from the resort’s beachside location and feature a minimalist and bright design inspired by the sea and the natural parks that neighbor the hotel to recreate the sensation of being at the beach. The rooms are decorated in a soft Scandinavian style and feature graphics by Polish artist Zuzanna Zakrzewska. All rooms and suites offer private balconies to allow guests to soak up the views and enjoy their vacation in true relaxation.

Perfect for a family getaway, the hotel’s own dedicated aqua park boasts two indoor pools and a heated outdoor swimming pool, outdoor and indoor slides, hot tubs and a spacious relaxation area with sun beds. On the rooftop, guests can take a dip in the stunning infinity pool, sunbathe and gaze out onto the Baltic Sea. The hotel’s own spa boasts a steam room and eight treatment rooms for the Baltic spa experience that Kołobrzeg is known for, offering relaxation rituals, rehabilitation treatments, as well as a range of face and body treatments, using Phytomer products with active ingredients of marine origin.

Combining both fine dining with casual dining options, Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg offers a selection of the region’s culinary scene with a focus on fish dishes. The stylish Persante à-la-carte restaurant takes its name from the eponymous river and focuses on local cuisine with ingredients sourced from the Western Pomeranian region, while the international buffet restaurant, Salmo offers options to suit every taste. Throughout the day, the Pool Bar serves refreshing drinks as well as snacks in the aqua park, while the Lobby Bar with its relaxed ambiance is the ideal place to have a cocktail, lighter fare and cakes.

Kołobrzeg is Poland’s biggest resort town and the country’s spa capital, receiving more than 1 million visitors annually. Along the 11 kilometer coastline, beaches are up to 100 meters wide, providing ample space for sunbathers even during the busy summer months. With its tradition as a spa town and the recent development of numerous spa and wellness facilities, Kołobrzeg attracts visitors year round. Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg lies in a quieter part of the city, adjacent to Aleksander Fredo Park, a popular hotspot with an Amphitheatre where concerts are held throughout the summer. The beach is 500m from the hotel and offers a fantastic taste of local life on the Baltic Sea. The Eastern Ecopark forest complex boasts scenic landscapes typical of the West Pomeranian region. Kołobrzeg’s nightlife and its sights such as the lighthouse and pier are also only a few kilometers away, as is Kołobrzeg Railway Station with direct connections to Solidarity Szczecin-Goleniów Airport and Warsaw.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President, Central & Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, says, “We are delighted to open the doors of our first Radisson resort on the Baltic coast. Radisson is an upscale hotel brand that offers Scandinavian inspired hospitality, which enables guests to focus on a work/life balance and find harmony in their travel experience. With this exciting addition to our Polish portfolio, we continue our success story as the largest international resort operator in the country.”

Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg is operated by Zdrojowa Hotels, the leading resort hotels investor and operator in Poland, which also operates Radisson Blu Resort, Świnoujście and Radisson Hotel Szklarska Poręba, amongst other hotels in Poland.

“Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg will be the fifth property of Zdrojowa in Kołobrzeg, which strengthens our position in this very competitive market. The hotel will also perfectly complement the offer for tourists with the first hotel aqua park in the city. Kołobrzeg is the biggest Polish spa resort providing the highest number of overnight stays in Poland.” sums up Maciej Wyskiel, the General Manager of the hotel.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

