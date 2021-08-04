Alcanna Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after markets close on August 16, 2021.



Management will conduct a conference call on August 17, 2021 at 12:00p.m. ET (10:00a.m. MT) to discuss its second quarter operating and financial results. To participate, please dial (416) 406-0743 or (800) 806-5484 and use the required participant access code: 9690808#. The playback will be made available approximately four hours after the event at (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053, required access code: 5246993#.

ABOUT ALCANNA INC.

Alcanna is one of the largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores – operating 170 locations in Alberta and British Columbia. The Company’s majority-owned subsidiary, Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC), also operates 60 retail stores in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Alcanna's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CLIQ".

Additional information about Alcanna Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.alcanna.com.

For Further Information

David Gordey

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Alcanna Inc.

(780) 497-3262