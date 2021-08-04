Jamieson Vitamins Launches Limited Edition ‘Health Made Tasty’ Boxes with 100% of Proceeds Going to Feed Tomorrow

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamieson Vitamins, voted Canada’s most trusted brand of vitamins and supplements, is launching limited edition Health Made Tasty boxes filled with items valued at over $200. Following the success of their Spin the Wheel virtual game, which gave away these boxes to select winners, Jamieson will launch flash sales of the Health Made Tasty boxes over a two-week period. Filled with items valued at over $200, Canadians can purchase one for just $50. All sales will go directly to Feed Tomorrow, an organization whose mission is to raise awareness of the critical importance of child and youth nutrition programs as they relate to the issues of health, agriculture and the economy.



To celebrate their Fun Formats collection, Jamieson ran a virtual Spin the Wheel game that commenced on June 21, 2021. Over 11,000 Canadians spun the wheel on jamiesonvitamins.com during a two-week period, with each person receiving a prize and walking away a winner. In addition, the wheel had a charity component that donated $5, which raised an additional $1,000 for Feed Tomorrow.



“Earlier this year, we were overwhelmed by the success of the Jamieson Wellness Boxes -- which sold out in minutes. We’ve had so many requests to bring back more, which is why we’re thrilled to launch the flash sales of the limited edition Health Made Tasty Boxes that spotlights our Fun Formats collection,” said Corrine Chan, Campaign Manager at Jamieson Vitamins. “We believe that a healthy lifestyle doesn’t have to compromise on fun or flavour. That’s why we’ve created some delicious alternatives to pill formats that are easy-to-take and will be sure to please every palate in your family. This includes Gummies, Chewables, Sprays and other liquid options, which offer the same high-quality, essential nutrients found in our traditional supplement formats.”

Valued at over $200, the Health Made Tasty Boxes are filled with Jamieson’s Fun Formats collection, which includes:

Other goodies include products from Midnight Paloma , Da Bomb Bath Co. , Consonant Skincare , LilySilk , and Lululemon -- plus a premium mystery item.

About Jamieson Vitamins

Jamieson is Canada’s #1 brand of vitamins, manufactured by Jamieson Laboratories. Established in 1922, Jamieson Laboratories is Canada’s largest manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of advanced natural-health products and a world-leading innovator of proprietary formulas. With corporate offices in Toronto, Jamieson exports products to more than 45 countries worldwide. Jamieson Laboratories is a division of Jamieson Wellness Inc.

