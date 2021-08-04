Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Has Been Approved to Sell Its Products Through Walmart Online as Stated in the 8K Filing 08/03/2021

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC:GWHP) is presenting 5 OTC (Over the Counter) products to be sold in the retail marketplace



San Clemente, CA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global is planning on selling the Pregnancy, Ovulation, Drug Tests, Glucose, and Colorectal Cancer Tests to start the retail marketing.

In September 2020, Walmart.com had 385.5 million visits, up from 294.5 million visits in February 2020. This jump in website traffic is due to the global coronavirus epidemic, which has caused millions of people to stay at home and not visit stores in order to avoid infection.

Walmart will invest about $14 billion in 2021 on things like supply chain and automation, up from the $10.3 billion it spent on capital expenditures in the year that just ended.

Walmart Inc.’s online sales grew 79% for its fiscal year 2021, which ended Jan. 29. Its online sales also grew 69% in its Q4, the retail giant reported.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) through the EMC2 agreement is funded for growth, sales, and expansion. Per the terms of the EMC2 Purchase Agreement, we may direct EMC2 to purchase up to $100,000,000 worth of shares of our common stock under our agreement over a 36-month period, generally in amounts up to 100,000 shares of our common stock, which may be increased to up to 2,000,000 shares of our common stock depending on the market price of our common stock at the time of sale and subject to a maximum commitment by EMC2 of $500,000 per regular purchase per day. The total amount of shares to be sold through the EMC2 agreement is up to 8,578,177 shares of common stock.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC:GWHP) provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines for detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or whole blood. It has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019). The company was founded on March 7, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians’ offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. Currently, the Company has 70 products FDA approved and many are approved for OTC use, and 29 POC products approved by the FDA CLIA WAIVED.

