Wellteq Partners With LifeSpeak to Enhance Targeted Wellness Education and Expand Suite of Mental Health Programs

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



Integration with Mental Health and Wellbeing Platform Delivers Comprehensive Employee Wellness Support to Wellteq Clients in APAC Market



The first programs will target employee sleep and anxiety where research has shown mental health decline in 42% of employees globally since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This integration complements an already compelling market proposition to employers and insurance companies in a fast growing multi-billion-dollar industry.



The integrated solution will initially commence across Asia Pacific with the view to geographical expansion in 2022.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTC:WTEQF), (the “Company” or “Wellteq”) is pleased to announce that the Company has partnered with LifeSpeak (TSX: LSPK), the mental health and wellbeing platform for employee and customer-focused organizations, to provide expert-led mental health and wellness education resources to Wellteq customers across the Asia Pacific market (APAC). This partnership leverages Wellteq's digital health ecosystem and LifeSpeak's extensive content library to empower a healthier, happier workforce through personalized wellness.

The integrated partnership enables Wellteq to strengthen its behavior change programs by embedding LifeSpeak's carefully vetted micro-learning educational content into its award-winning digital wellness and data analytics app. The Wellteq app is highly customizable and provides organizations of all sizes with a flexible, simple, and quick-to-launch digital wellness solution that includes features such as digital coaching, gamified challenges, rewards and recognition, and workforce analytics. Wellteq smartphone software is deployed to over 30 countries in 12 languages and is trusted by organizations such as Garmin, UBS, and Willis Towers Watson.

"The impact of the pandemic on mental health and the normalization of dispersed workforces highlights the importance of giving employees anytime, anywhere access to relevant and engaging information that drives better health outcomes," said Scott Montgomery, CEO of Wellteq. "We are excited to partner with LifeSpeak, an organization that has a long history of delivering highly relevant and engaging education on the health and wellbeing issues that most impact individuals in their personal and professional lives. Lifespeak content will be deployed through Wellteq’s sophisticated personalisation engine into user programs initially focusing on sleep, anxiety and burnout which are ever-prevalent due to the pandemic. There is substantial need for these support programs."

LifeSpeak has almost two decades of experience creating proprietary assets with leading experts in their fields. All available education resources have been developed to deliver support and education across a wide range of issues, including critical topics such as mental health, addiction, stress management, relationships, nutrition, fitness, and financial health. Access to this relevant content allows Wellteq to provide authorized users with the information and guidance they most need.

"It is essential that organizations take a proactive and preventative approach to mental health issues. Apathy is no longer an option, and it is critical that business leaders support the wellbeing of their people with high-quality educational resources and tools," said Michael Held, CEO, and founder of LifeSpeak. "Our expert-led educational content has helped millions of people across dozens of industries, and we're thrilled to partner with Wellteq, a highly innovative organization that strives to achieve lasting change through ongoing support and coaching of those in need."

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is a leading software-as-a-service provider of a platform for mental health and total wellbeing education for organizations committed to taking care of their employees and customers. With 17+ years of experience creating and curating thousands of expert-led micro-learning videos and other digital content, LifeSpeak's proprietary library's depth and breadth of easily consumable content helps companies around the world support their people anytime and anywhere. LifeSpeak serves a diverse global client base across many industries and sectors, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and other health technology firms. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

About Wellteq Digital Health Inc.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions developed to provide data-driven personalized health and wellness coaching to engage its users in healthier behaviours. As an enterprise (business-to-business) model, Wellteq currently has two main sectors of customers: employers and insurance companies. Wellteq has secured a large multinational portfolio of customers, including UBS, DBS and Bupa Insurance, and reseller partners, like Willis Towers Watson, Advanced Human Imaging and Garmin. Wellteq is developing its newly acquired Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) platform for virtual care applications which will extend the Wellteq continuum of care from preventative wellness through to virtual healthcare. To learn more, visit www.wellteq.com.

Investor Contact Welteq:



Glen Akselrod

Bristol Investor Relations

E: glen@bristolir.com

T: (905) 326-1888 LifeSpeak Contact:



Geoff Lopes

fama PR for LifeSpeak

Lifespeak@famapr.com



Forward-Looking Information with respect to LifeSpeak

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the LifeSpeak's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the embedding of the LifeSpeak's resources into the Wellteq Solution. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the LifeSpeak's control. Such assumptions include the number of users covered by our agreement, and such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the fact that a fewer number of users may be covered by our agreement than expected, the agreement may not be renewed after its initial term and the other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in LifeSpeak's Prospectus filed on SEDAR. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and LifeSpeak does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains information or statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Forward looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of Wellteq, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of Wellteq. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management’s assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management’s experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for Wellteq’s products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Wellteq as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Wellteq undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.