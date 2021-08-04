Schnitzer West, LLC Selects View Smart Windows for The Current, River North, Office Development in Denver

DENVER and MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced its smart windows will be installed at The Current, River North, a 235,000-square-foot, a Class-A office building designed to promote tenant health, wellbeing and productivity. The development, a joint venture partnership between Schnitzer West, LLC and Craft Companies, represents the second View project for Schnitzer West, following the installation of View Smart Windows at Civica Cherry Creek, a mixed-use development which achieved the highest weighted average rent in Denver when it delivered in 2018.



Schnitzer West and Craft Companies designed The Current, River North to be an ecosystem of innovation in Denver’s up-and-coming River North (“RiNo”) Art District. The building features multiple state-of-the-art amenities, including View Smart Windows, which use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust to optimize access to natural light and views of the outdoors while controlling temperature and glare. The windows not only contribute to the building’s light-filled and modern aesthetic but will also generate significant health and wellness benefits for tenants. A recent study showed that employees working next to View Smart Windows experienced half as many headaches, slept 37 minutes longer each night and improved their cognitive function by 42 percent.

“Schnitzer West is driven by our mission to fuel tenant success,” said Kyle Flippen, Development Manager for the Denver market at Schnitzer West, LLC. “Our tenants are looking for world-class amenities that help them to attract, retain and empower top talent. View Smart Windows do exactly that.”

“Companies are increasingly recognizing the connections between employee well-being, business outcomes and their built environment,” notes Sri Venkat, Regional Vice President at View. “Schnitzer West is at the forefront of a movement to transform buildings into healthier, smarter experiences that adapt to occupant needs. We are thrilled to once again partner with this forward-thinking developer on their mission to accelerate innovation.”

Schnitzer West purchased The Current, River North site in April 2019 and construction began in May 2021. The building was designed by Davis Partnership Architects and includes eight floors of office space, two levels of underground parking and four levels of above-grade podium parking equipped with car charging stations and secure bike storage.

The Current, River North sits in the heart of the RiNo neighborhood, which is only five minutes from the downtown Denver central business district and poised to become the region’s next major office hub for developers and tenants. The well-located property is just three blocks away from the RTD A-Line station and offers proximity to I-25 and I-70, as well as Denver International Airport.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into over 75 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About Schnitzer West, LLC

Schnitzer West, LLC is one of the West Coast’s fastest growing real estate investment, development and property management companies. Founded in 1997 by managing investment partner Dan Ivanoff of Seattle and Schnitzer Investment Corp (now MMGL Corp.), the company has built a successful track record in the commercial and multi-family housing markets through product innovation, disciplined management and investment expertise. Known for its commitment to “Outperform the Expected,” Schnitzer West has earned recognition for creating innovative workplaces and living spaces, for delivering superior-to-market returns, and for its value-creation approach to property management. To date, it has developed in excess of 10.5 million square feet of Class A office and suburban office, flex, industrial and bio-tech space and luxury multi-family residential in Seattle and Denver. Additionally, it has acquired and repositioned approximately 2.8 million square feet of commercial product. Currently, its Asset Operations group actively manages 5.4 million square feet of office and industrial property for a variety of clients. Building on its success in the Northwest, Schnitzer West owns additional properties in Denver and is exploring new market opportunities across the Western United States. Learn more at www.schnitzerwest.com.

About Craft Companies

Craft Companies is a Colorado-based, multi-directional real estate firm specializing in project acquisitions, sustainable development and management. A small, tight-knit team of experienced professionals, Craft creates healthy, balanced, and sustainable communities through smart design, diligence and innovation. The company takes pride in its integrity and the relationships it’s cultivated with stakeholders, including municipalities, contractors, neighbors and clients. To learn more about Craft Companies please visit https://www.craftcompaniesllc.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Samuel Meehan

IR@View.com

408-493-1358

For Media:

Tom Nolan, Great Ink

tom@greatink.com

908-392-0333