Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Results

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, announced today that after an initial review of its third quarter 2021 operating results, the Company now expects revenue to be between $275 million and $285 million, near the low end of its previously announced range, while adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) is expected to be in the range of $0 to $2 million, below its previously announced range of $11 million to $15 million. Calavo’s third quarter 2021 results will be reported on September 8, 2021, and the Company will hold its earnings call the same day.



The revised adjusted EBITDA estimated range is largely due to gross margins that are below the Company’s previous expectations. The Company’s original forecast reflected near-term inflationary pressures on labor, raw materials and freight, as previously discussed. However, these pressures as well as delays in the Mexican and Californian avocado crops were more acute than anticipated. The delay in the Mexican summer crop and slow start to the California season resulted in limited supplies of the most desirable fruit (both in sizes and quality) which affected the Company’s avocado margins. In the Company’s Renaissance Food Group, labor shortages impacted throughput and increased the cost of labor. Raw material costs and freight costs remained higher and for longer than expected, impacting all segments.

The Company expects that a number of these pressures will continue into the fourth quarter, but that by the end of the calendar year many of them will be mitigated through a combination of pricing initiatives and the implementation of internal operational efficiencies.

Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Calavo will release financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international) with conference ID: 13722246.

Live and archived webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Calavo’s investor relations website at http://ir.calavo.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measure adjusted EBITDA, which is not determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or “GAAP.”

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. excluding (1) interest income and expense, (2) income tax (benefit) provision, (3) depreciation and amortization and (4) stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA with further adjustments for (1) non-cash net losses recognized from unconsolidated entities, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) write-off of long-lived assets, (4) acquisition-related costs, (5) restructuring and certain severance costs, (6) certain litigation and other related costs, and (7) one-time items. Adjusted EBITDA is a primary metric by which management evaluates the operating performance of the business, on which certain operating expenditures and internal budgets are based. The adjustments to calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are items recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded.

The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of expected adjusted EBITDA to expected net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP measure, due to the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of the effects of non-cash income and losses associated with unconsolidated entities, among others. These items have in the past, and may in the future, significantly affect GAAP results in a particular period.

Non-GAAP information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not presented as a measure of liquidity. The way the Company measures adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in Company agreements.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

