EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Corporate Developments

Positive 30-Day Safety Data Reported for EYP-1901 DAVIO study for the potential treatment of wet AMD; study remains on track for initial readout in Q4 2021



Net product revenues of $8.7 million versus $3.7 million in Q2 2020, a 136% increase;

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and highlighted recent corporate developments.

“We made significant progress in Q2 with our Phase 1 DAVIO trial for EYP-1901 and we substantially grew our net product revenue to $8.7M, a 136% increase vs Q2 2020. Most importantly, we continue to seamlessly execute our Phase 1 DAVIO trial and have achieved several important milestones, starting with the dosing of the first patient in January, the completion of enrollment in May, and our announcement of positive 30-day safety data in July. We remain on track and look forward to providing top line six-month interim safety and efficacy data in the fourth quarter of this year,” said Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Ms. Lurker continued, “Additionally, we are pleased that customer demand for our commercial products, DEXYCU and YUTIQ has continued to grow this quarter with DEXYCU setting an all-time high of approximately 10,900 units, a 404% increase from Q2 2020. This momentum has driven year-to-date net product revenues for both products significantly ahead of 2020 and we continue to see solid customer demand for both products into the third quarter.”

R&D Highlights

In July 2021, the Company reported positive 30-day safety results for all cohorts from the DAVIO trial of EYP-1901 for wet-AMD. The DAVIO clinical trial of EYP-1901 enrolled 17 wet AMD patients across three dose cohorts. Key safety observations through at least 30-Day post-dosing follow-up for all patients include no serious adverse events (SAEs), ocular or systemic, no reported adverse events (AEs) related to significant intraocular inflammation, best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) reduction, or elevation of intraocular pressure, and no events of endophthalmitis, retinal detachment, or migration into the anterior chamber.

In May 2021, the Company completed patient enrollment of its Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901 as a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery anti-VEGF treatment targeting wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The ongoing Phase 1 DAVIO trial for EYP-1901 is an open-label twelve-month dose escalation trial examining wet AMD patients who were responsive to previous anti-VEGF therapies. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety and key secondary endpoints are changes in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and central subfield thickness.

DEXYCU was presented in three separate oral presentations, one poster session and a video symposium at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting.



Corporate Update

In August 2021, the Company announced the establishment of its Executive Scientific Advisory Board with prestigious members made up of some of the leading retinal surgeons in the world and chaired by Dr. Carl Regillo MD, FACS, Chief of the Retina Service at Wills Eye Hospital. Other members of the Board include Drs. Sophie J. Bakri, MD, Mayo Clinic, Caroline R. Baumal, MD, Tufts Medical Center, David S. Boyer, MD, University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, Glenn J. Jaffe, MD, Duke University, Rishi Singh, MD, Cleveland Clinic, and Charles C. Wykoff, MD, PhD, Weill Cornell Medical College.

In July 2021, the Company announced a new Category III CPT Code for the injection of medicines, like DEXYCU®, approved by the American Medical Association. The code, OX78T, becomes effective January, 1, 2022, providing an opportunity for an additional reimbursement pathway for the administration of DEXYCU in addition to the pass-through payment.

In July 2021, DEXYCU received a preliminary nine-month extension to its pass-through payment status, as referenced in the draft 2022 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (HOPPS) rules. The draft rules are subject to a public comment period prior to the issuance of the final HOPPS rules, anticipated in November 2021. If granted, the pass-through reimbursement period for DEXYCU will extend to December 31, 2022.

In June 2021, the Company was added to the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index.

Commercial Performance in Second Quarter 2021

Net product revenue for YUTIQ and DEXYCU was $4.1 million and $4.6 million, respectively.

Customer demand of approximately 540 units of YUTIQ and approximately 10,900 units for DEXYCU, an increase of 26% and 404%, respectively from Q2 2020.

Review of Results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2021

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total net revenue was $9.0 million compared to $4.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net product revenue for the quarter was $8.7 million, compared to net product revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $3.7 million.

Net revenue from royalties and collaborations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaled $0.3 million compared to $0.4 million in the corresponding period in 2020.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaled $20.0 million versus $15.3 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to a $2.3 million increase in R&D expense, a $1.4 million increase in cost of sales, a $0.4 million increase in G&A expense, and a $0.6 million increase in sales and marketing expense. Non-operating income, net, totaled $1.0 million and net loss was $10.0 million, or ($0.35) per share, compared to a net loss of $13.0 million, or ($1.04) per share, for the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021 totaled $127.6 million compared to $44.9 million at December 31, 2020.

Financial Outlook

We expect the cash on hand at June 30, 2021 and expected net cash inflows from our product sales will enable us to fund our current and planned operations through the end of 2022.

About EYP-1901

EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. EYP-1901 leverages a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint’s proprietary Durasert® sustained release technology with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Vorolanib provided clear efficacy signals in two prior human trials in wet AMD as an orally delivered therapy with no significant ocular adverse events. EYP-1901 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial initially targeting treatment of wet AMD, with the potential for additional indications in diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The Company has two commercial products: YUTIQ®, for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU®, for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION ACT OF 1995: To the extent any statements made in this press release deal with information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 8,738 $ 3,706 $ 15,540 $ 8,393 License and collaboration agreement 94 35 435 2,055 Royalty income 181 381 361 1,163 Total revenues 9,013 4,122 16,336 11,611 Operating expenses: Cost of sales, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,929 502 3,319 1,482 Research and development 5,605 3,276 11,084 8,129 Sales and marketing 6,659 6,089 12,318 14,214 General and administrative 5,184 4,792 10,299 9,152 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 615 615 1,230 1,230 Total operating expenses 19,992 15,274 38,250 34,207 Loss from operations (10,979 ) (11,152 ) (21,914 ) (22,596 ) Other income (expense): Interest and other income, net 280 8 281 62 Interest expense (1,376 ) (1,806 ) (2,722 ) (3,590 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 2,065 — 2,065 — Total other income (expense), net 969 (1,798 ) (376 ) (3,528 ) Net loss $ (10,010 ) $ (12,950 ) $ (22,290 ) $ (26,124 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (1.04 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (2.17 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 28,744 12,477 26,750 12,015





EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)