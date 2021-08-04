U.S. Quick Lube Equipment Market to cross $23 MN by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the U.S. quick lube equipment market which estimates the regional valuation will cross US$ 23 million by 2027. The oil filter rack is majorly used in quick lube facilities owing to its ability to carry oil filters in compact space along with the benefits of quick & convenient access.

Moreover, growing demand for oil filter services will also augment oil filter rack demand from quick lube facilities for convenience in storage & access, in turn, contributing to the overall business growth.

The catwalk systems segment is anticipated to showcase lucrative growth in the U.S. quick lube equipment market and will value at over USD 4 million by 2027. Catwalk systems provide a working platform for vehicle service operations, allow oil spills to drain easily, and the systems can be removed for cleaning purposes. This equipment offers the benefit of using the basement floor space as a support equipment option. Furthermore, the modular components of the equipment can be quickly & easily shipped and assembled during the quick lube process. The availability of customized & standard sizes to meet individual needs along with the benefits of an adjustable design option for work deck setting will foster product demand.

The U.S. quick lube equipment market from foot stools is anticipated to reach over USD 1.30 million by 2027. Growing demand for foot stools with greater grips owing to the risk of slipping on oil & grease surfaces in lube facilities will augment market growth. Moreover, foot stools used in lube facilities also provide added height to safely service vehicles with high ground clearance. They are lightweight owing to which they can be easily used on catwalk systems for the easy servicing of automotive vehicles, which will fuel demand for the quick lube process and propel business growth.

Some major findings of the U.S. quick lube equipment market report include:

Demand for dispensing consoles is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast timeframe and reach over USD 3.50 million by 2027. Growth is due to the benefits of dispensing consoles in managing different oils and lubricants safely, cleanly & cost-effectively.





The U.S. quick lube equipment market from passenger vehicles is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of over 4.5 % in the coming years. The increasing commercial vehicle production will require frequent maintenance routine, thus representing a wide opportunity for the U.S. quick lube equipment market over the forecast timeframe.





Major players in the U.S. quick lube equipment market are focusing on strategic initiatives, such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, to cater to the rising demand for regular maintenance & service of automotive products.





The U.S. quick lube equipment market from other equipment types held the largest share of more than 20% in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its position in the coming years.





