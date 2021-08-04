CSW Industrials Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results with Record Quarterly Revenue and EPS

DALLAS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI or the "Company") today reported results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Highlights (comparisons to prior year fiscal first quarter)

Increase in total revenue of 77% to $161.3 million, compared to $91.0 million

Organic revenue growth of 40%, or $36.8 million, all segments reported organic growth

GAAP net income attributable to CSWI (after subtracting the non-controlling interest in the joint venture) of $20.0 million, or $23.0 million adjusted to exclude the final TRUaire purchase accounting effect

EPS attributable to CSWI increased 57% to $1.27, compared to $0.81

Growth of 80% in adjusted EPS attributable to CSWI to $1.46, compared to $0.81

Growth of 108% in adjusted EBITDA to $40.5 million, with a 25% adjusted EBITDA margin

Net cash provided by operating activities of $18.9 million

Maintained balance sheet strength with leverage ratio, in accordance with our credit facility, of less than ~1.5x

Effective April 1, 2021, CSWI strategically revised reportable segments to better align with business management, performance assessment, capital allocation, and approach to end markets served



Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials’ Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are extraordinarily pleased to report our fiscal first quarter consolidated results. Specifically, adjusted earnings per share of $1.46, representing 80% growth over the prior year period, exceeded expectations. Although profitability among our three segments was inconsistent, all three segments delivered organic revenue growth, highlighted by our Contractor Solutions segment, which demonstrated robust outperformance of the end markets served, reporting 54% organic growth and 121% total growth, including significant contribution from the TRUaire acquisition we consummated in December of last year."

Armes continued, "The decisive actions we took last year to acquire TRUaire, increase inventory levels of key products, and diversify our supply chains, while protecting employment for our team members, all directly contributed to the results that we report today. We expect the demand for our innovative, reliable products to translate into ongoing strength in top line growth. While short-term inflation, primarily in raw materials and transportation, is having a modest impact on near-term profit margins, our sustained and sharp focus on customer service, supplemented by disciplined price actions amid an accelerating economic recovery, serves to support our guiding objective of delivering sustainable long-term growth and profitability.”

Following the completion of various strategic transactions, including the acquisition of TRUaire and the formation of the Whitmore joint venture (JV) with Shell Lubricants, CSWI is now organized into three reportable segments (each of which has multiple brand names within the companies listed below):

The Contractor Solutions segment manufactures and supplies products predominantly for residential and commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC/R) and plumbing applications, which are designed primarily for professional tradespeople. This segment is comprised primarily of RectorSeal and TRUaire.

The Engineered Building Solutions segment provides primarily code-driven products focused on life safety that are engineered to provide aesthetically-pleasing solutions for the construction, refurbishment and modernization of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. This segment is comprised primarily of Balco, Greco and Smoke Guard.

The Specialized Reliability Solutions segment provides products for increasing the reliability, performance, and lifespan of industrial assets, and solving equipment maintenance challenges. This segment is comprised primarily of Whitmore and the Whitmore JV.



The Whitmore JV has been consolidated into the operations of the Company under the variable interest entity consolidation model since formation. Income attributable to Shell Lubricants’ non-controlling interest has been excluded from select financial information provided.

The Company also provided investors with supplemental, historical segment information, recast to reflect the new segment reporting structure, beginning with the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which was filed via a Current Report on Form 8-K today and is available on the Company’s web site at https://cswindustrials.gcs-web.com/ . Additional information regarding both the Whitmore JV consolidation and the new segment reporting structure is available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results

Fiscal first quarter revenue was $161.3 million, representing 77.3% growth from $91.0 million in the prior year period, with growth reported in all reporting segments and all end markets served. Of the $70.3 million total growth, $36.8 million (40.5%) resulted from organic growth, including $3.5 million from the Engineered Building Solutions, and $6.4 million from the Reliability Solutions segments. The Contractor Solutions segment contributed the remaining $26.9 million in organic revenue growth, resulting in total segment growth of $60.4 million (121.0%).

Strength in the Contractor Solutions segment was driven by increased penetration in the HVAC/R, plumbing, and architecturally-specified building products (ASBP) markets, with the TRUaire acquisition contributing $33.5 million of inorganic revenue growth. Increased sales in the Engineered Building Solutions segment were associated with enhanced marketing efforts promoting existing and newly developed products, market share gains due to competitive lead times in the market place, and improved specification levels. Increased sales in the Specialized Reliability Solutions segment were driven by the Whitmore JV, and demand recovery in the general industrial and energy end markets. During the fiscal first quarter, across all segments and end markets served, appropriate price actions bolstered revenue. These price actions were implemented at various points in the quarter, and therefore the benefit is not fully reflected in this quarter’s results. Additional pricing actions have taken place since the end of the fiscal first quarter, and the cumulative impact of realized pricing and ongoing cost inflation is being closely monitored to determine if further action is needed to protect profitability.

Reported gross profit in the fiscal first quarter was $68.6 million, representing 60.5% growth from $42.8 million in the prior year period, with the incremental profit resulting predominantly from the TRUaire acquisition and increased sales volumes. Gross profit margin as a percentage of sales was 42.5%, compared to 47.0% in the prior year period. This decline is due in part to a $3.9 million purchase accounting effect relating to the TRUaire acquisition, which has now been fully recognized as of the end of the fiscal first quarter, as well as the incremental expenses related to inclusion of the TRUaire business, and material and freight cost inflation that outpaced instituted price increases in some end markets served. Adjusted to exclude the aforementioned purchase accounting effect, gross profit and gross profit margin for the fiscal first quarter were $72.5 million and 45.0%, respectively. There were no adjustments in the prior year period.

GAAP operating expenses increased to $40.1 million in the current year period, from $26.5 million in the prior year period, mainly due to the incremental expenses related to inclusion of the TRUaire business, as well as additional sales commissions and enterprise resource planning system pre-implementation and optimization. Operating expenses as a percent of revenue improved 420 basis-points in the current quarter to 24.9% from 29.1% in the prior year period. This improvement in operating expense margin was effectively attributable to sales growth, partially offset by increased operating expenses.

GAAP operating income in the current period was $28.5 million, representing 75.2% growth from $16.3 million in the prior year period, resulting primarily from increased gross profit, partially offset by increased operating expenses, as discussed above. Adjusted to exclude the aforementioned purchase accounting effect, fiscal first quarter 2022 operating income was $32.4 million, a 99.3% increase over the prior year period. Reported operating income margin in fiscal first quarter 2022 was 17.7%, or 20.1% on an adjusted basis, representing a 220 basis-point increase over the prior year period. There were no adjustments to operating income in fiscal first quarter 2021.

Reported net income, attributable to CSWI, in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 was $20.0 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared to $12.0 million, or $0.81 in the prior year period. Adjusted to exclude the TRUaire purchase accounting effect, adjusted net income was $23.0 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, or 80.5% over the prior year period, which had no adjustments.

Fiscal first quarter of 2022 adjusted EBITDA increased 107.9% to $40.5 million from $19.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA as percent of revenue was 25.1% and 21.4%, in the current and prior year period, respectively.

Following quarter end, the Company declared its tenth consecutive quarterly regular cash dividend in the amount of $0.15 per share, which will be paid on August 13, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 29, 2021.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the fiscal first quarter was 23.9% on a GAAP basis, and the Company continues to expect a 25% tax rate for fiscal year 2022.

Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Segment Results

Contractor Solutions segment revenue was $110.2 million, a $60.4 million increase, or 121.0%, from the prior year period, due to increased organic sales volumes into the HVAC/R, plumbing, and ASBP end markets, plus the inorganic growth from TRUaire ($33.5 million), and coupled with pricing initiatives that began in the fiscal fourth quarter 2021, continued, and increased during the fiscal first quarter 2022. GAAP segment operating income was $29.5 million, 85.5% growth over $15.9 million in the prior year period, due overall to the inorganic growth from the TRUaire acquisition and increased organic sales, partially offset by increased spend related to sales commissions and enterprise resource planning system pre-implementation and optimization. Operating income margin in the fiscal first quarter was 26.8%, compared to 31.9% in the prior year period, due to the aforementioned purchase price accounting effect. Adjusted to exclude this effect, adjusted segment operating income was $33.4 million, or 30.3% of revenue. There were no adjustments in fiscal first quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal first quarter was $39.4 million, or 35.8% of revenue, compared to $17.3 million, or 34.7% of revenue in the prior year period.

Engineered Building Solutions segment revenue was $25.7 million, a $3.5 million increase, or 15.8%, from the prior year period of $22.2 million due to enhanced marketing efforts promoting existing and newly developed products, market share gains due to competitive lead times in the market place, and improved specification levels. GAAP segment operating income was $3.9 million, a slight decrease compared to the prior year period of $4.0 million, due to a shift in sales to lower margin projects. Reported operating income margin in the fiscal first quarter was 15.0%, compared to the prior year period of 18.2%. Segment EBITDA and EBITDA margin were $4.3 million and 16.6% in the fiscal first quarter, compared to $4.2 million and 19.1% in the prior year period. There were no adjustments in either period.

Specialized Reliability Solutions segment revenue was $25.4 million, a $6.4 million increase, or 33.9%, from the prior year period of $19.0 million, mostly due to increased sales volumes into general industrial and energy end markets. GAAP segment operating income was $0.3 million, approximately flat to the prior year period as growth in material and freight expenses accelerated more quickly than the effectiveness of the implemented pricing initiatives. Reported operating income margin in the fiscal first quarter was 1.1%, compared to the prior year period of 1.6%. Segment EBITDA and EBITDA margin were $1.8 million and 7.3% in the fiscal first quarter, compared to $1.9 million and 9.8% in the prior year period. There were no adjustments in either period.

All percentages are calculated based upon the attached financial statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes an analysis of adjusted earnings per share attributable to CSWI, adjusted net income attributable to CSWI, and adjusted operating income, which are non-GAAP financial measures of performance. Attributable to CSWI is defined to exclude the income attributable to the non-controlling interest in the Whitmore JV. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and for a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful, see the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” section of this release.

CSWI utilizes adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) as an additional consolidated, non-GAAP financial measure, which consists of consolidated net income including income attributable to the non-controlling interest in the Whitmore JV, adjusted to remove the impact of income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and significant nonrecurring items.

About CSW Industrials, Inc.

CSW Industrials is a growth-oriented, diversified industrial Company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com .

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Revenues, net $ 161,266 $ 90,964 Cost of revenues (92,668 ) (48,212 ) Gross profit 68,598 42,752 Selling, general and administrative expenses (40,124 ) (26,499 ) Operating income 28,474 16,253 Interest expense, net (1,538 ) (318 ) Other expense, net (172 ) (307 ) Income before income taxes 26,764 15,628 Provision for income taxes (6,401 ) (3,668 ) Net income 20,363 11,960 Less: Income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (315 ) — Net income attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc. $ 20,048 $ 11,960 Net income per share attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc. Basic $ 1.28 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 1.27 $ 0.81





CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,677 $ 10,088 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $978 and $915, respectively 111,940 96,695 Inventories, net 105,005 98,086 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,050 9,684 Total current assets 242,672 214,553 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $73,177 and $72,944, respectively 80,664 82,554 Goodwill 218,927 218,795 Intangible assets, net 286,060 283,060 Other assets 75,919 75,995 Total assets $ 904,242 $ 874,957 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 43,227 $ 32,444 Accrued and other current liabilities 47,939 49,743 Current portion of long-term debt 561 561 Total current liabilities 91,727 82,748 Long-term debt 230,635 241,776 Retirement benefits payable 1,674 1,695 Other long-term liabilities 135,380 136,725 Total liabilities 459,416 462,944 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 13,706 — Equity: Common shares, $0.01 par value 161 161 Shares authorized – 50,000 Shares issued – 16,250 and 16,162, respectively Additional paid-in capital 107,531 104,689 Treasury shares, at cost (516 and 511 shares, respectively) (35,868 ) (34,075 ) Retained earnings 364,905 347,234 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,609 ) (5,996 ) Total equity 431,120 412,013 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 904,242 $ 874,957





CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 20,363 $ 11,960 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 3,059 1,877 Amortization of intangible and other assets 9,235 1,711 Provision for inventory reserves 247 854 Provision for doubtful accounts 202 312 Share-based and other executive compensation 1,888 1,328 Net gain on disposals of property, plant and equipment 1 — Net pension benefit 36 40 Net deferred taxes 81 422 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (16,164 ) 3,315 Inventories (11,036 ) (6,458 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (344 ) 471 Other assets 270 (149 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities 10,865 (1,515 ) Retirement benefits payable and other liabilities 226 (22 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,929 14,146 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,079 ) (1,837 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 8 — Proceeds from acquisitions true-up 1,375 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 304 (1,837 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on line of credit 12,000 10,000 Repayments of line of credit and term loan (23,140 ) (10,140 ) Purchase of treasury shares (3,168 ) (9,346 ) Payments of deferred loan costs (2,328 ) — Proceeds from acquisition of redeemable noncontrolling interest shareholder 5,293 — Dividends (2,358 ) (1,985 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,701 ) (11,471 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 57 511 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 5,589 1,349 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 10,088 18,338 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 15,677 $ 19,687

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

We use adjusted earnings per share attributable to CSWI, adjusted net income attributable to CSWI, adjusted operating income, and adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue, cost of revenue, operating expense, operating income and net income attributable to CSWI, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. We also believe these measures are useful for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-recurring items.

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CSWI TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CSWI (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 GAAP Net income attributable to CSWI $ 20,048 $ 11,960 Adjusting Items, net of tax: Purchase accounting effect 2,959 — Adjusted Net income attributable to CSWI $ 23,007 $ 11,960 GAAP Net Income attributable to CSWI Industrials, Inc. per diluted common share $ 1.27 $ 0.81 Adjusting items, per diluted common share: Purchase accounting effect 0.19 — Adjusted Net Income attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc. per diluted common share $ 1.46 $ 0.81





CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CSWI TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 GAAP Net income attributable to CSWI $ 20,048 $ 11,960 Plus: Income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 315 — GAAP Net income $ 20,363 $ 11,960 Adjusting Items: Interest expense 1,538 318 Income tax expense 6,401 3,668 Depreciation & amortization 12,178 3,528 EBITDA $ 40,480 $ 19,474 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,480 $ 19,474 Adjusted EBITDA % Revenue 25.1 % 21.4 %



