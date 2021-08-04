Ecoark to Commence Trading on Nasdaq

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ("Ecoark") (NASDAQ: ZEST), today announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has approved the listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). Ecoark’s ticker symbol will remain unchanged as “ZEST” and the stock will begin trading on Nasdaq at the opening of the market on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.



“Listing on Nasdaq is an important step forward for Ecoark that we believe will not only raise our profile in the broader investment community and serve to increase liquidity in the trading of our common stock, but more importantly, enable us to create greater shareholder value by providing a significantly enhanced platform to execute on our growth initiatives,” said Randy May, Ecoark’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Ecoark Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2011, Ecoark is a diversified holding company. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries: Zest Labs, Inc. (“Zest Labs”), Banner Midstream Corp (“Banner Midstream”) and Trend Discovery Holdings (“Trend Discovery”). Zest Labs, offers the Zest Fresh™ solution, a breakthrough approach to quality management of fresh food, is specifically designed to help substantially reduce the $161 billion amount of food loss the U.S. experiences each year. Banner Midstream is engaged in oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations on over 30,000 cumulative acres of active mineral leases in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Banner Midstream also provides transportation and logistics services and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation services contractors. Trend Discovery invests in a select number of early-stage startups each year as part of the fund’s Venture Capital strategy; we are open-minded investors with a founder-first mentality. Trend Discovery LP has an audited track record of uncorrelated outperformance of the S&P 500 since inception.

ZEST FRESH™ and Zest Labs™ are trademarks of Zest Labs, Inc.

