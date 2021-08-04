Simplifya Appoints One of Country’s Top Cannabis Banking and Financial Services Experts as General Counsel and Chief Banking Officer

DENVER, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplifya (“Simplifya” or “the Company”), the leading regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the appointment of one of the country’s top cannabis banking, financial services and compliance experts, Katrina Skinner , as the Company’s General Counsel and Chief Banking Officer, reporting directly to Simplifya CEO and Co-Founder Marion Mariathasan .



In her new position, Skinner will provide strategic legal counsel and guidance to Simplifya’s officers and senior management on legal matters. She will also oversee the Company’s entrance into the multi-million dollar banking, financial and payment-related services sector. As Simplifya prepares to debut new software and advanced technology services, Katrina will work closely with the Company’s leadership and product development teams to bring to market additional services and solutions designed to assist cannabis businesses and cannabis-related banking and financial institutions with remaining compliant under FinCEN Cannabis Banking Guidance.



“Last year, we jointly announced a strategic alliance with NatureTrak and HDCS to provide cost-effective solutions to help financial institutions build and maintain compliant and profitable cannabis banking programs,” said Simplifya CEO and Co-Founder Marion Mariathasan. “As we prepare to bring to market an expanded suite of cutting-edge banking and financial-related solutions, Katrina’s banking, financial and compliance expertise in cannabis will not only add tremendous value to our Company, but to our clients as well. I can’t think of a more trusted strategic thinker who grasps these incredibly complex issues or appreciates the potential advanced technologies and software solutions can play in reshaping cannabis’ compliance landscape forever. I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to broaden our portfolio and bring to market solutions that help our clients drive efficiencies while saving time and money.”



“Despite the majority of states legalizing cannabis, the financial services industry has been reluctant to bank in the industry due to the risks associated with Anti-Money Laundering and Bank Secrecy Act regulations,” said Simplifya General Counsel and Chief Banking Officer Katrina Skinner. “In my new role, I look forward to working closely with Marion and the entire Simplifya team to help bring a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to our clients while managing, streamlining and delivering cost-effective and employee-efficient compliance banking solutions to the cannabis industry.”



Since Colorado and Washington became the first two states to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in 2012, Skinner has been a pioneer in the cannabis industry. Prior to joining Simplifya, Skinner was a partner in the Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group at Burns & Levinson LLP . She was also recognized as a " 2020 Cannabis Trailblazer " by the National Law Journal and highlighted as part of the “2021 Women Worth Watching in Leadership” by the Diversity Journal.



While at Burns & Levinson, Skinner represented financial institutions throughout the country that provide financial services to cannabis related businesses, as well as licensed cannabis operators and innovative companies which have created payment solutions for the cannabis industry. Additionally, she provided regulatory reviews for cannabis companies as part of the merger and acquisition process.



Prior to joining Burns & Levinson, Katrina served as president and general counsel of Safe Harbor Services, a leader in banking services for legal cannabis-related businesses. Skinner boasts extensive experience in the intricacies and practical applications of cannabis law in multiple states, including federal and state regulations and finance, and is a regular host, moderator and guest speaker at cannabis, legal, financial and banking industry events. She also continues to be a regular contributor to Law360.com .

Katrina earned her J.D. from the University of Denver, Sturm College of Law, and has practiced law since 2003.

About Simplifya

Simplifya is the cannabis industry’s leading regulatory and operational compliance software platform; our suite of products takes the guesswork out of confusing and continually changing state and local regulations. Featuring SOPs, badge tracking, document storage, tailored reporting, and employee accountability features, our Custom Audit software can reduce the time you spend on compliance by 45%. For more information, visit www.simplifya.com .



Media Contacts:

Ellen Mellody

ellen@mattio.com

570-209-2947

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/595494ee-f92f-4c47-b4ef-d962e5e4e70c