The Maximum Exposure Series Season 6: The Egyptian Kingdom

St. Louis, United States, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck Pfoutz, the renowned Editor and Chief of the eminent fashion and multimedia platform House of Chuck Magazine is known for his unconventional method of unearthing hidden secrets and telling the true history of figures through a combination of film and fashion. Mr. Pfoutz’s brainchild, theMaximum Exposure Fashion Series, portrays the hidden stories of history in the form of vibrant fashion shows.Many designers collaborate to dress the characters of the stories, and the story continues through the medium of a fashion walk.

Mr. Chuck Pfoutz at House of Chuck Magazine has documented and created some of the best media in the business for over 18 years and continues his pursuit of new challenges. His venture, The Maximum Exposure Fashion Series, has caught the eyes of the fashion and the film gurus. The house has produced five seasons of fashion shows exhibiting other hidden secrets and untold tales of history.

The seasons namely Controversy in STL, Out ofDarkness, Burlesque, Madhouse, and The Roaring 20’s have been an instant hit with the audience and have made them want to keep coming for more. In season 5 of the series, the story of Baby Esther Jones, aka Betty Boop, was told. The season was viewed by over 10,000 viewers and was published in Fashion Week Magazine. Critics tell the cast members that it was our finest season yet, and the season has forced them to go back and watch previous

seasons.

Maximum Exposure Fashion Series is back with season 6 of the series, The Egyptian Kingdom. The show explores

thousands of years of Egyptian mythology and factual history. The storyline starts with the story of the Egyptian

Gods and Goddesses and will end with the death of Cleopatra VII when Egypt fell under Roman rule. Egypt has

gone through several revolutions throughout history but did not become a republic during the 1952 revolution.

The conflict over what many consider the cradle of civilization still exists to this day.

“Channeling Cleopatra has been an amazing experience, to say the least. This project could not have come at a better time in my life. I discovered that Cleopatra was bold and graceful. She wanted to rule Egypt, and nothing could stop her. This experience inspired me to continue to pursue modeling, opened the door for new friendships, gave me a chance to learn a new skill, and ultimately allowed me to fall in love with modeling all over again. Somewhere during the chaos, I lost sight of myself, my passion and love for the fashion world, and Queen Cleopatra helped me fix my crown.” KC as Cleopatra VII.

Cleopatra has become a pop culture phenomenon since her reign. She was the last of the great queens of ancient Egypt and has been rightly impersonated throughout history in Shakespeare, The Theatre, and in films. This season the storyline travels back in time to explore the origins of Egyptian Mythology and Ancient Egypt. The story covers over 7,500 years, beginning The Egyptian Gods and Goddess to five trailblazing women who blazed a trail for the rest, ending with Antony and Cleopatra.

Cleopatra’s body is yet to be discovered, but in 2018, the body of the sister of Cleopatra, Arsinoe IV, was found. This discovery uncovered all kinds of new facts that will change the way we all look at Cleopatra. Therefore, the storyline of season 6 will be told from Cleopatra’s sister’s point of view...

“It was such a fantastic experience! I loved every second of it; it was something new for me, so I had to tap into different emotions, which was stimulating. I loved the cast, and I couldn't have asked for a better one. I’m so grateful for this fantastic opportunity, and I can’t wait to see the outcome and many more productions in the near future.” Mya Anderson as Arsinoe IV

One of the reasons this storyline was chosen for season 6 is the rise to power the consequences of power. Caesar is a prime example of someone drunk on power. His rise and conquests still hold up in history, but like all power-hungry dictators, he was cut down and succeeded.

"I've had the time of my life. I grew up in the theater but rarely enjoyed lead roles. I was always cast as the villain, and while I realize Caesar has some villainous qualities, I also felt like I got to be someone more human than ever before. Chuck's direction was fantastic; the crew was perfect, and I couldn't have asked for more inspiring castmates!”

Webster Heffern as CaesarSeason 6 also includes the newly discovered facts about the love story of Cleopatra and Mark Antony. It was written in Egyptian texts that it was love at first sight. However, the moment her eyes met his, she began having visions of her future with Antony. Cleopatra knew from her predecessors that knowledge was power, and she used

that knowledge to stay in control for 22 years.

“I’m pretty much a white belt when it comes to modeling and acting, so it was pretty awesome that Chuck allowed me to play such an iconic and underrated historical figure!” John Mayfield as Mark Antony.

Season 6 of the Maximum Exposure Fashion Show series will premiere at Third Degree Glass Factory, 5200 Delmar Blvd Street. St. Louis MO, 63108 on 29 th August 2021 7:00 P.M sharp. Tickets are available at HOUSE OF CHUCK MAGAZINE - WWW.HOCM365.COM The Film will be stream on House of Chuck Magazine on September 12th, 2021.

Check Out the New Trailer.

Find the Maximum Exposure Fashion Show at Instagram, Facebook

