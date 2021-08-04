VU Online Announces Intake for its 100% Online MBA Program

Victoria, Australia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VU Online has announced enrollment for its online Master of Business Administration program, which closes on 1st September for its next study period. The online MBA is open to those with a bachelor's degree and is designed to elevate student’s careers or prospects regardless of their industry. This degree also has the added benefit of being able to attend classes online.

One of the most significant advantages of the online MBA is that it enables students to earn a degree faster than traditional on-campus study through VU Online’s unique postgraduate Block Model. Winner of the LearnX Live! 2020 award for Best Online Learning Model, VU Online’s postgraduate Block Model, allows students to focus on one subject at a time over seven-week study periods. This allows students to complete as many as six units per year, empowering them to graduate sooner.

Another major draw of VU Online’s MBA is the flexibility it offers. Many students who take up MBA programs already have full-time jobs, making attending classes on campus challenging. Some professionals may even need to quit full-time employment to pursue their postgraduate degree. The online MBA offered by VU Online means students no longer have to make that choice - they can study when it suits them, which means it's possible to balance their education with family and work commitments.

Find out more about VU Online’s MBA and schedule a call with a Student Enrolment Advisor today.

Students pursuing an MBA with VU Online can study across 12 specialist units, focusing on themes including leadership, entrepreneurship and managing innovation. There is also the opportunity to specialise in Finance. The course helps prepare students for work by training them to become strategic and analytical thinkers. Furthermore, students can easily network with like-minded peers via VU Online’s learning environment.

“One of [the reasons to do an MBA] is to stretch yourself, to get bigger perspectives on life, to learn more about business, but also because you’ll meet some fantastic people and they [will be] a network throughout your business life,” said Kohler.

"VU Online is really committed to the student experience, so I think that takes a lot of the stress out of learning online… The way that VU approaches it, they’ve really committed to your experience and help you through it in a way that others don’t,” said Alan Kohler, Adjunct Professor at Victoria University.

About VU Online.

CEO Magazine awarded Victoria University Online's MBA a tier-one rating in 2019's Global Rankings. Ranked among the world’s top two per cent of universities by The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021, VU Online is respected by employers and professionals alike. Victoria University has students from across 175 countries, a diversity which the university believes brings richness and a unique experience to the environment.



