Insights on the 5G in IoT Market - 5G and IoT Enabled Smart Machines Represent a $2.9 Billion Global Opportunity by 2026

The "5G in IoT by Connectivity, Infrastructure, Sensors, Devices (Type, Sector, Verticals), and Things 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses 5G technologies and solutions in support of the Internet of Things (IoT) and includes an evaluation of key solution such as 5G enabled Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) and managed services for devices and IoT "things". The report also analyzes the impact of 5G in IoT across infrastructure components including hardware, processors, embedded devices, software, and cloud-based service platforms. The report includes detailed forecasts through 2026.

Select Report Findings

The 5G in IoT market will approach $272.4 billion globally by 2026 at 17.6% CAGR

5G and IoT enabled smart machines represent a $2.9 billion global opportunity by 2026

Device-level SLAs will be crucial for ensuring enterprise and industrial QoS requirements

5G is a must for in-building private wireless networks in support of ultra-reliable IoT applications

Application revenue for edge computing in 5G will exceed 52% of infrastructure spending by 2026

Driven by edge computing, micro-datacenters represent a $3.2B USD opportunity globally by 2026

The commercial deployment and operation of 5G will bring very important benefits to the ICT industry. One of those will be massive Internet of Things (IoT) networks, which refers to the ability of deploying and operating IoT systems at a very large scale. As the size of IoT systems grow to large scale, their scope will also increase in terms of the impact on enterprise systems and consumers' everyday lives. 5G will optimize IoT networks by way of radio frequency management that meets the needs of both narrowband IoT applications as well as those that require higher bandwidth, which may be on an on-demand basis.

IoT solutions will benefit greatly from the implementation of 5G as cellular providers deploy Low Power WAN (LPWAN) IoT network capabilities. Initial deployments of IoT LPWANs have been non-cellular solutions based on proprietary technologies. However, the author sees emerging standards such as Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) assuming a dominant role for certain IoT applications. We see many industry verticals willing to pay a premium over non-cellular LPWAN, enhanced flexibility, and improved capabilities associated with IoT on 5G networks. The use of 5G for Industrial IoT (IIoT) networks in particular will be of great importance to enterprise IIoT in certain industry verticals such as agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing. For example, we see IIoT in agriculture leveraging the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) operation over 5G networks due to ultra-low latency and high capacity availability.

Deployed in conjunction with 5G, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), will facilitate an entirely new class of low-power devices for IoT networks and systems. These devices will rely upon MEC equipment for processing. Stated differently, some IoT devices will be very light-weight computationally speaking, relying upon edge computing nodes for most of their computation needs. MEC is also important to 5G for non-IoT applications as support for improved mobile broadband (ultra-fast and high definition video, enhanced web browsing, etc.) and Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC) dependent apps (virtual reality, UAV operation, autonomous vehicles, robotics, etc.).

The "things" involved in IoT varies from devices used to detect, actuate, signal, engage, and more. IoT things also involve everything from gateways, modules, and sensors to hardware and embedded software within products and equipment and other consumer, enterprise, and industrial assets. The IoT ecosystem could easily become highly cumbersome with so many different "things" to consider as part of IoT provisioning, activation, administration and other management functions. Accordingly, there is a keen need for managed service solutions in support of provisioning, administration, maintenance, and security.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 5G IoT Ecosystem Analysis

3.1 5G IoT Value Chain

3.1.1 Wireless Network Infrastructure

3.1.2 IoT Infrastructure

3.1.3 IoT Application

3.2 5G IoT Applications in Industry Verticals

3.2.1 Retail and Consumer Electronics Application

3.2.2 Healthcare Applications

3.2.3 Industrial Automation Applications

3.2.4 Intelligent Building Automation Applications

3.2.5 Automotive and Transportation Applications

3.2.6 Home Automation Applications

3.2.7 Financial Institution Applications

3.2.8 Energy and Utility Applications

3.2.9 Public Safety Applications

3.2.10 Military Applications

3.2.11 Oil and Gas Applications

3.2.12 Mining Applications

3.2.13 Agriculture Applications

4 Managing the "Things" in IoT

4.1 Important Things Management Considerations

4.1.1 IoT Components will Grow Exponentially

4.1.2 Edge Devices and Analytics will play Critical Role

4.1.3 Network and Connectivity will be a Tough Choice

4.1.4 Regulatory and Standardization Effort will Start Shaping the IoT Market

4.1.5 Security and Privacy will continue as High Concerns

4.1.6 Smart City and Smart Home will Spike the IoT Growth

4.2 SLAs are Key to Things Management

4.2.1 SLA in IoT

4.2.1.1 IoT SLAs for Networks, Devices, and Data

4.2.1.2 IoT SLAs for Availability and Performance

4.2.1.3 SLA Support of IoT Orchestration and Mediation

4.2.1.4 SLA Support IoT Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting

4.2.2 IoT SLA Support of IoT Data as a Service

4.2.2.1 IoT Data as a Service Model

4.2.2.2 IoT DaaS SLAs

5 Managing Devices in Support of IoT "Things"

5.1 Introduction to IoT Device Management Systems

5.2 Key Requirements for IoT Device Management Systems

5.2.1 Device Management Agent

5.2.2 Device Management in a Service/Cloud Environment

5.3 Fundamentals of Device Management Systems

5.3.1 Enrollment and Provisioning

5.3.2 Configuration and Association

5.3.3 Monitoring and Diagnostics

5.3.4 Management and Control

5.3.5 Software Updates

5.4 Commercialization of IoT Device Management Systems

5.5 IoT Device Management System Demand by Industry

5.5.1 Smart Cities

5.5.2 Fleet Management and Transportation

5.5.3 Automotive

5.5.4 Manufacturing

5.5.5 Utilities

5.5.6 Oil & Gas Industry

5.6 IoT Device Management Challenges

5.6.1 Anticipating Cause and Effect

5.6.2 Handling Device Management Needs by Specific Industry / Function

5.7 IoT Device Registry

6 5G in IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

7 5G IoT Device and Things Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

8 5G IoT Use Cases

8.1 5G IoT and In-Vehicle Infotainment

8.2 Smart Grid Automation

8.3 Improved viewing experience at Sporting Events

8.4 Mobile and Collaborative Robots

8.5 Construction

8.6 Energy Preservation

8.7 Manufacturing

9 Company Analysis

9.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Products and Solutions

9.1.3 Recent Developments

9.2 Nokia Networks

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Products and Solutions

9.2.3 Recent Developments

9.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Products and Solutions

9.3.3 Recent Developments

9.4 Ericsson AB

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Products and Solutions

9.4.3 Recent Developments

9.5 Qualcomm Incorporated

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Products and Solutions

9.5.3 Recent Developments

9.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Products and Solutions

9.6.3 Recent Development

9.7 Intel Corporation

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Products and Solutions

9.7.3 Recent Developments

9.8 AT&T Inc.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Products and Solutions

9.8.3 Recent Developments

9.9 SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Products and Solutions

9.9.3 Recent Developments

9.10 LG Electronics Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Products and Solutions

9.10.3 Recent Developments

9.11 Verizon Communications

9.11.1 Company Overview

9.11.2 Products and Solutions

9.11.3 Recent Developments

9.12 T-Mobile US Inc.

9.12.1 Company Overview

9.12.2 Products and Solutions

9.12.3 Recent Developments

9.13 KT Corporation

9.13.1 Company Overview

9.13.2 Products and Solutions

9.13.3 Recent Development

9.14 China Mobile

9.14.1 Company Overview

9.14.2 Products and Solutions

9.14.3 Recent Developments

9.15 NEC Corporation

9.15.1 Company Overview

9.15.2 Products and Solutions

9.15.3 Recent Developments

9.16 Fujitsu Ltd.

9.16.1 Company Overview

9.16.2 Products and Solutions

9.16.3 Recent Developments

9.17 ZTE Corporation

9.17.1 Company Overview

9.17.2 Products and Solutions

9.17.3 Recent Developments

9.18 Deutsche Telekom AG

9.18.1 Company Overview

9.18.2 Products and Solutions

9.18.3 Recent Developments

9.19 NTT DoCoMo Inc.

9.19.1 Company Overview

9.19.2 Products and Solutions

9.19.3 Recent Developments

9.20 NTT DATA Corporation

9.20.1 Company Overview

9.20.2 Products and Solutions

9.20.3 Recent Developments

9.21 Broadcom Corporation

9.21.1 Company Overview

9.21.2 Products and Solutions

9.21.3 Recent Developments

9.22 LG Uplus Corp.

9.22.1 Company Overview

9.22.2 Products and Solutions

9.22.3 Recent Developments

9.23 SingTel

9.23.1 Company Overview

9.23.2 Products and Services

9.23.3 Recent Developments

10 Conclusions and Recommendations

10.1 MNO Strategy for 5G IoT

10.2 CSP Strategy for 5G IoT

11 Appendix: 5G Supporting Technologies

11.1 Massive MIMO

11.2 Cognitive Radio Capabilities

11.3 Self-Organizing Networks

11.4 Visible Light Communications: Alternative to Radio Frequency

11.5 Millimeter Wave Radio Frequency

11.6 M2M Communications in IoT and the Role of 5G

11.7 C-RAN Architecture

11.8 Role and Importance of Heterogeneous Networks

11.9 H-CRAN Solutions

11.10 Large-Scale Cooperative Spatial Signal Processing

11.11 SDN and NFV Technologies and Solutions

11.12 Software Defined Radio Considerations

11.13 Other Considerations: Spectrum Issues and Satellite Solutions

