CUMULUS MEDIA Reports Operating Results for the Second Quarter 2021

ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) (the “Company,” "CUMULUS MEDIA," “we,” “us,” or “our”) today announced operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer of CUMULUS MEDIA, said, "This quarter’s results clearly reflect the success we are having in accelerating our positive revenue trajectory. In addition to the continued improvement in the core radio business, total digital revenue grew by 55% year-over-year, with each of our digital channels posting new all-time highs. Additionally, we enhanced our considerable stronghold in the news/talk ecosystem with The Dan Bongino Show, now on over 300 radio stations – the largest launch ever for a new and original syndication. We also significantly deepened our position in the fast-growing sports betting space with an innovative and expansive multi-year, multi-platform marketing and content partnership with WynnBET, which is poised to become one of our largest clients through this new relationship.”

Berner added, “We continue to reduce the Company’s fixed cost structure, increasing our expectation for fixed cost reductions to $70 million in 2022 from our prior guidance of $50 million versus the 2019 baseline. Additionally, we bolstered our cash and balance sheet with the highly accretive, $34 million monetization of our Nashville real estate. Looking forward, we are confident that we will see significant top-line growth and meaningful recovery in EBITDA, which, along with our substantial financial flexibility, gives us multiple pathways for continued growth of shareholder value.”

Key Highlights:

Delivered continued positive revenue trajectory across all ad channels Increased total revenue by 54% year-over-year Increased digital revenue by 55% year-over-year with streaming, local digital marketing services and podcasting revenue streams all reaching new all-time highs





Announced multiple major platform-wide partnerships with meaningful upside

Launched The Dan Bongino Show (an extension of our successful podcast relationship), which now has 300+ affiliates, a record-breaking start for a new and original syndicated show Established strong beachhead in the sports betting sector through unique multi-year partnership with WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from Wynn Resorts





Enhanced margins and operating leverage from fixed cost actions

Realized more than $10 million of year-over-year permanent cost reductions in the quarter Announced an additional $20 million of permanent fixed cost reductions expected to be realized in 2022 (now anticipating more than $70 million in aggregate vs. 2019 baseline)





Further strengthened balance sheet with $175 million debt paydown

Finished the quarter with $125 million of cash on hand (excluding the aforementioned debt paydown, an increase of $6 million compared with March 31, 2021) Reported total debt of $826 million at June 30, 2021, and net debt of $701 million





Completed $34 million sale of Nashville non-core real estate on August 2, 2021 Proceeds required to pay down debt, subject to reinvestment rights Results in slight operating income benefit with no business impact





Operating Summary (dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data):



For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net revenue of $224.7 million, an increase of 53.9% from the three months ended June 30, 2020, net loss of $5.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $36.9 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net revenue of $426.4 million, an increase of 14.0% from the six months ended June 30, 2020, net loss of $27.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $45.8 million.

As Reported Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 % Change Net revenue $ 224,718 $ 146,022 53.9 % Net loss $ (5,891 ) $ (36,316 ) 83.8 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 36,857 $ (6,375 ) N/A Basic loss per share $ (0.29 ) $ (1.79 ) 83.8 % Diluted loss per share $ (0.29 ) $ (1.79 ) 83.8 %





As Reported Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 % Change Net revenue $ 426,446 $ 373,936 14.0 % Net loss $ (27,809 ) $ (43,667 ) 36.3 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 45,789 $ 21,350 114.5 % Basic loss per share $ (1.36 ) $ (2.15 ) 36.7 % Diluted loss per share $ (1.36 ) $ (2.15 ) 36.7 %





Revenue Detail Summary (dollars in thousands):

As Reported Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 % Change Broadcast radio revenue: Spot $ 120,886 $ 72,437 66.9 % Network 55,346 41,767 32.5 % Total broadcast radio revenue 176,232 114,204 54.3 % Digital 31,422 20,341 54.5 % Other 17,064 11,477 48.7 % Net revenue $ 224,718 $ 146,022 53.9 %





As Reported Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 % Change Broadcast radio revenue: Spot $ 213,783 $ 194,380 10.0 % Network 117,375 107,450 9.2 % Total broadcast radio revenue 331,158 301,830 9.7 % Digital 58,501 42,227 38.5 % Other 36,787 29,879 23.1 % Net revenue $ 426,446 $ 373,936 14.0 %





Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,978 $ 271,761 Term loan due 2026 (2) $ 356,240 $ 469,411 6.75% Senior notes (2) $ 449,695 $ 452,836 2020 Revolving credit facility $ — $ 60,000 Payroll Protection Program loans $ 20,000 $ —





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Capital expenditures $ 11,971 $ 5,575

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). For additional information, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(2) Excludes unamortized debt issuance costs.

Earnings Conference Call Details

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Such statements are statements other than historical fact and relate to our intent, belief or current expectations primarily with respect to our future operating, financial, and strategic performance. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the implementation of our strategic operating plans, the evolving and uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, the media industry, and the economy in general and other risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond our control, and the unexpected occurrence or failure to occur of any such events or matters could significantly alter our actual results of operations or financial condition. CUMULUS MEDIA assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, which are based upon expectations as of the date hereof, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading media, advertising, and marketing services company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 413 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the CUMULUS Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, we utilize certain financial measures that are not prepared or calculated in accordance with GAAP to assess our financial performance and profitability. Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is the financial metric by which management and the chief operating decision maker allocate resources of the Company and analyze the performance of the Company as a whole. Management also uses this measure to determine the contribution of our core operations to the funding of our corporate resources utilized to manage our operations and the funding of our non-operating expenses including debt service and acquisitions. In addition, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric for purposes of calculating and determining our compliance with certain covenants contained in our Refinanced Credit Agreement.

In determining Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude the following from net loss: interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, gain or loss on the exchange, sale, or disposal of any assets or stations, local marketing agreement fees, restructuring costs, expenses relating to acquisitions and divestitures, non-routine legal expenses incurred in connection with certain litigation matters, and non-cash impairments of assets, if any.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding impact of political advertising, although not a measure that is calculated in accordance with GAAP, is commonly employed by the investment community as a measure for determining the market value of a media company and comparing the operational and financial performance among media companies. Management has also observed that Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding impact of political advertising, is routinely utilized to evaluate and negotiate the potential purchase price for media companies. Given the relevance to our overall value, management believes that investors consider the metric to be extremely useful.

The Company presents revenue, excluding impact of political revenue. As a result of the cyclical nature of the electoral system and the seasonality of the related political revenue, management believes presenting net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue, provides useful information to investors about the Company’s revenue growth comparable from period to period.

The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure "net debt" which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management believes that net debt is an important measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. We refer to Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding the impact of political advertising, net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue, and net debt as the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, net revenue, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Non-GAAP Financial Measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

Supplemental Financial Data and Reconciliations



CUMULUS MEDIA INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net revenue $ 224,718 $ 146,022 $ 426,446 $ 373,936 Operating expenses: Content costs 82,882 65,725 173,030 154,291 Selling, general & administrative expenses 93,063 79,904 183,161 183,531 Depreciation and amortization 13,163 13,122 26,573 25,912 Local marketing agreement fees 193 1,006 689 2,053 Corporate expenses 18,718 7,003 32,521 15,172 Stock-based compensation expense 1,358 985 2,415 1,704 Restructuring costs 2,895 2,343 4,473 5,263 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets or stations (179 ) 3,767 (462 ) 5,583 Impairment of intangible assets — 4,509 — 4,509 Total operating expenses 212,093 178,364 422,400 398,018 Operating income (loss) 12,625 (32,342 ) 4,046 (24,082 ) Non-operating expense: Interest expense (18,091 ) (15,888 ) (35,640 ) (33,047 ) Other income (expense), net 314 (59 ) 174 (60 ) Total non-operating expense, net (17,777 ) (15,947 ) (35,466 ) (33,107 ) Loss before income taxes (5,152 ) (48,289 ) (31,420 ) (57,189 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (739 ) 11,973 3,611 13,522 Net loss $ (5,891 ) $ (36,316 ) $ (27,809 ) $ (43,667 )

The following tables reconcile net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

As Reported Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 GAAP net loss $ (5,891 ) $ (36,316 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 739 (11,973 ) Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 17,777 15,947 Local marketing agreement fees 193 1,006 Depreciation and amortization 13,163 13,122 Stock-based compensation expense 1,358 985 Impairment of intangible assets — 4,509 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets or stations (179 ) 3,767 Restructuring costs 2,895 2,343 Non-routine legal expenses 6,599 — Franchise taxes 203 235 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,857 $ (6,375 )





As Reported Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 GAAP net loss $ (27,809 ) $ (43,667 ) Income tax benefit (3,611 ) (13,522 ) Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 35,466 33,107 Local marketing agreement fees 689 2,053 Depreciation and amortization 26,573 25,912 Stock-based compensation expense 2,415 1,704 Impairment of intangible assets — 4,509 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets or stations (462 ) 5,583 Restructuring costs 4,473 5,263 Non-routine legal expenses 7,627 — Franchise taxes 428 408 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,789 $ 21,350





The following tables reconcile the as reported net revenue and as reported Adjusted EBITDA, both including and excluding the impact of political, for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 As reported net revenue $ 224,718 $ 146,022 Political revenue (987 ) (1,183 ) As reported net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue $ 223,731 $ 144,839





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 As reported Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,857 $ (6,375 ) Political EBITDA (888 ) (1,065 ) As reported Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of political EBITDA $ 35,969 $ (7,440 )





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 As reported net revenue $ 426,446 $ 373,936 Political revenue (2,322 ) (6,109 ) As reported net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue $ 424,124 $ 367,827





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 As reported Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,789 $ 21,350 Political EBITDA (2,090 ) (5,498 ) As reported Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of political EBITDA $ 43,699 $ 15,852



