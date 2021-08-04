Global 3D Machine Vision Market Will Reach to USD 2.84 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “3D Machine Vision Market By Component (Hardware and Software), By Product Type (Smart Camera-Based and PC Based), By Application (Quality Assurance & Inspection, Positioning & Guidance, Measurement, and Identification), and By Industry Vertical (Automotive, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Electronics & Semiconductor, Pulp & Paper, Printing & Labelling, Food & Beverage (Packaging and Bottling), Glass & Metal, Postal & Logistics, and Others): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global 3D Machine Vision Market size & share expected to reach to USD 2.84 Billion by 2026 from USD 1.59 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 98% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global 3D Machine Vision Market: Overview

3D machine vision is a growing trend that delivers accurate, real-time information to improve performance in applications. 3D machine vision detects objects regardless of position. As a result, robots have more flexibility and independence when compared to their 2D-only counterparts. Robot vision with 3D lets the machine know if an object is lying down, upright, or hanging. Robots with 3D machine vision can fulfill various tasks without reprogramming. They can account for unexpected variables in work environments. 3D vision allows robots to know what’s in front of them and react properly. 3D imaging is currently being used in metrology, guidance, and defect analysis systems. The cameras used in machine vision systems have an important role in capturing 3D images. The requirement of high-quality images and quick image processing is providing an upward push for the acceptance of 3D machine vision systems. Additionally, with the advancements in smart camera technology and IoT, which can be easily be integrated with smart cameras, and the penetration of smart camera-based machine vision systems is likely to increase in the forthcoming years.

Industry Major Market Players

OMRON Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Basler AG

National Instruments

ISRA Vision AG

TKH group

Stemmer Imaging

MVTec Software GmbH

Tordivel AS

Sick AG

LMI Technologies

Sony Corporation

Teledyne Technologies

Canon Inc.

Balluff GmBH

Industrial Vision System

Intel Corporation

Robotic Vision Technologies Inc.

Coherent Inc.

Hermary Opto Electronics INC

Baumer Optronic GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Market Dynamics & Drivers

Increased demand for quality inspection and automation are the major driving factors of the 3D machine vision market

The demand for quality inspection and automation has been increased in recent years throughout multiple industrial verticals. This in turn is likely to drive the 3D machine vision market. 3D machine vision comprises various hardware and software products, technologies, actions, and integrated systems. Thus, the 3D machine vision systems possess the ability of computers to observe, inspect, and scrutinize the work performance by indulging one or more video cameras, digital signal processing, and analog to digital conversion. The data that is captured is transferred to the computer to analyze and provide the required outputs. Adaptation of automation techniques is especially seeing a hike in the consumer electronics and automotive industries. Hence the demand for 3D machine vision is particularly expected to be high in these two sectors.

Moreover, the need for vision-guided robotic systems across automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceutical & chemical, and packaging segments are expected to contribute to the market growth of D machine vision systems. The rising demand for application-specific machine vision solutions is also boosting the adoption of the technology throughout the forecast period.

Also, after the outbreak of COVID-19, manufacturing companies are planning to increase their investments towards automation. Industries have come to realize the importance of automated quality assurance which was further elevated due to the pandemic situation upholding less human intervention in the involved in the processes. This has led to the wider acceptance of 3D machine vision as an integral part of long-term automation development processes.

Global 3D Machine Vision Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 1.59 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 2.84 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 9.8% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players OMRON Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, National Instruments, ISRA Vision AG, TKH group, Stemmer Imaging, and Others Segments Covered Component, Product Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, Europe, and North Americas

Global 3D Machine Vision Market: Segmentation



Based on components, the 3D machine vision market is bifurcated into hardware and software. Based on product type the market is bifurcated into smart camera-based and PC-based. Based on application the market is bifurcated into quality assurance & inspection, positioning & guidance, measurement, and identification. Based on the industrial vertical the 3D machine vision market is bifurcated into automotive, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, electronics & semiconductor, pulp & paper, printing & labeling, food & beverage (packaging and bottling), glass & metal, postal & logistics, and others.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Region Dominates the Global 3D Machine Vision Market

Regional segmentation of the 3D machine vision market is done into five major regions namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and The Middle East, and Africa.

The region of Asia Pacific dominated the market and is further expected to hold a major market share owing to the increasing adoption of automation in some of the prominent manufacturing industries in major economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea, etc. Moreover, the competitive environment between some of the global consumer electronics companies in the Asia Pacific will substantially promote the growth of the 3D machine vision market since the adoption of automation is higher in the consumer electronics industry. The growing awareness about the demand for high-quality and zero-defect products has been fuelling the need for 3D machine vision in inspection-related applications in the manufacturing fields.

Browse the full report “3D Machine Vision Market By Component (Hardware and Software), By Product Type (Smart Camera-Based and PC Based), By Application (Quality Assurance & Inspection, Positioning & Guidance, Measurement, and Identification), and By Industry Vertical (Automotive, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Electronics & Semiconductor, Pulp & Paper, Printing & Labelling, Food & Beverage (Packaging and Bottling), Glass & Metal, Postal & Logistics, and Others): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/3d-machine-vision-market

The global 3D machine vision market is segmented as follows:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Product Type:

Smart Camera-Based

PC Based

By Application:

Quality Assurance & Inspection

Positioning & Guidance

Measurement

Identification

By Industry Vertical:

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Electronics & Semiconductor

Pulp & Paper

Printing & Labeling

Food & Beverage (Packaging and Bottling)

Glass & Metal

Postal & Logistics

Others

