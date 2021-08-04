Discovery Data Partners With Snowflake to Seamlessly Deliver Premium Financial Services Insights at Scale

Eatontown, New Jersey, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Data , the market leader in data, insights, and analytics for the financial services and insurance industries, announced today that it has partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to seamlessly deliver data-driven insights into clients’ technology ecosystems.

Firms can use Snowflake Data Marketplace to integrate Discovery Data’s comprehensive registered investment adviser (RIA), broker-dealer (BD), financial advisor, and insurance agent profiles into existing processes – leveraging near real-time access to up-to-date information with no data transfer or storage requirements. Users with a Snowflake account can request ready-to-query datasets with just a few clicks.

“We are excited to partner with Snowflake to provide the market a streamlined way to access premium insights on the financial services industry,” stated Bob Skea, CEO of Discovery Data. “With Snowflake Data Marketplace, firms of all sizes can easily integrate our marketing and recruiting intelligence throughout their organization to drive their go-to-market initiatives and support revenue growth.”

Discovery Data’s Financial Services, Insurance, Interests & Lifestyle, Diversity & Inclusion, and Intent datasets in the Snowflake Data Marketplace provide actionable intelligence on all 41,000 BD and RIA firms and 2.7 million professionals including financial advisors and insurance agents. Using over 2,000 attributes, clients can quickly segment the market and surface clear opportunities and trends to improve the impact of their data-driven sales, marketing, and recruiting.

“Discovery Data is a powerful addition to the Snowflake Data Cloud and delivers a unique breadth, depth, and accuracy of financial advisor and insurance agent data,” said Matt Glickman, VP of Customer Product Strategy, Financial Services Industry at Snowflake. “Our customers want to be the best at what they do and having quality data at their fingertips can help them towards that goal.”

Discovery Data is committed to empowering clients to trust their decisions and their data. Data is collected daily and refined through stringent verification and cleansing processes, then analyzed and augmented with additional predictive data to provide actionable datasets through live methods and cloud-based solutions.

About Discovery Data

Discovery Data is the leading provider of data, insights, and analytics on the firms and people driving the financial services and insurance industries across North America. The top asset and wealth management, fintech, media, consulting, and insurance companies turn to Discovery Data to improve their business performance. To learn more, visit https://discoverydata.com.