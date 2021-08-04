Beyond Meat® Expands Partnership With A&W Canada To Launch Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets Nationwide for a Limited Time Starting August 9

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat® (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based protein, today announced another exciting milestone in its partnership with A&W Canada with the introduction of Beyond Meat Nuggets. The launch taps into the growing consumer demand for chicken from quick-service restaurants1 as well as an increased demand for plant-based proteins2. Beyond Meat Nuggets offer fans a crispy, craveable plant-based chicken nugget option with all the benefits of plant-based protein and no sacrifice on taste or flavour.



Perfect for dipping, dunking and sharing, Beyond Meat Nuggets offer the same universally loved experience as traditional chicken nuggets while offering 18 grams of plant-based protein per six pieces. Like all Beyond Meat products, Beyond Meat Nuggets are made from simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, antibiotics, hormones, or cholesterol.

Beyond Meat and A&W Canada first partnered in 2018 to introduce the popular Beyond Meat Burger to Canadian consumers, earning recognition from burger enthusiasts nationwide. With this launch, the two brands are once again partnering to bring Canadians best-in-class plant-based options that meet consumers’ evolving needs and preferences.

“Beyond Meat Nuggets couldn’t come at a more perfect time,” said Deanna Jurgens, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. “We’ve doubled down on plant-based chicken this summer, just as consumer demand for chicken is skyrocketing. Following the success of our partnership on the Beyond Burger, we’re proud to be working with A&W Canada to debut Beyond Meat Nuggets in Canada.”

“Many Canadians are looking for plant-based options, but they don’t want to compromise on taste,” said Tom Newitt, VP of Marketing at A&W Canada. “We have been on a search for the best, most delicious plant-based nugget and are excited for our guests to try our new Beyond Meat Nuggets. We think nugget lovers will be very impressed!”

As part of the company’s expanding plant-based poultry platform, Beyond Meat has been making momentous strides in plant-based chicken in recent weeks, including the launch of Beyond Chicken® Tenders in the U.S. Beyond Meat Nuggets, a brand new product, are making their debut at A&W Canada locations nationwide, marking an important milestone between Beyond Meat and A&W Canada as they work to bring increased choice and more diverse protein options to menus.

Starting August 9, consumers can find Beyond Meat Nuggets in all A&W Canada locations nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. The Nuggets will be available as a six- or 10-piece order, as well as an option for the A&W Kids’ Pack. Guests can order Beyond Meat Nuggets at restaurant, drive thru, and through the A&W mobile ordering app and third-party delivery apps. To find the location nearest you, visit the A&W Canada store locator.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based proteins made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of March 2021, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 118,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

About A&W Canada

A&W Canada is proud to be a Canadian company – 100% Canadian owned and operated, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. A leader in the QSR industry, we believe that sourcing simple, great-tasting ingredients, farmed with care is the right thing to do. Our brand, our restaurants, and our people are known for being innovators who champion and embrace change. We serve Canadians coast to coast with more than 1,000 restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

Facebook: AWCanada | Twitter: @AWCanada | Instagram: @AWCanada

