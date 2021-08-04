CenExel Clinical Research Acquires ForCare Clinical Research

Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenExel Clinical Research, Inc., (“CenExel”) announces the acquisition of ForCare Clinical Research (“CenExel FCR”), a Tampa-based clinical research organization with Principal Investigators who have more than 40 years of combined research experience. CenExel FCR conducts Phase I through Phase IV studies in both chronic and acute conditions, primarily in Dermatology.

By acquiring this state-of-the-art facility, CenExel dramatically strengthens its ability to support clinical research in Dermatology and Immunology, as well as several other therapeutic areas. CenExel FCR is led by Principal Investigators who are board certified and conduct studies in Dermatology, Immunology and Inflammatory disease, Neurology, and Internal Medicine.

CenExel FCR will take advantage of the site network’s fully integrated, collaborative processes in centralized budgeting, business development, contracting, SOPs, quality management, among others. CenExel FCR will also work closely with CenExel’s other nine Centers to continue development of Dermatology clinical trials through cross-training and integration.

The CenExel Centers of Excellence network now encompasses ten of the most experienced clinical research facilities in the country, with special emphases in Neurology, Pain, Psychiatry, Vaccines, Dermatology/Immunology, Ethnic-bridging, Sleep studies and Clinical Pharmacology. Each of the CenExel research units have outstanding records of assisting pharmaceutical sponsors with protocol development, study design, and conducting Phase I-IV trials to develop new therapeutics for improved patient care.

“The many strengths at CenExel FCR align perfectly with CenExel’s mission to be the leader in therapeutically focused clinical research. With this addition, CenExel now has the leading platform to conduct clinical trials in Dermatology, CNS, Vaccine, and Clinical Pharmacology,” said Tom Wardle, CenExel CEO. “This addition elevates our entire network. I look forward to working alongside the amazing team at CenExel FCR as we continue to grow together.”

“CenExel FCR will keep exceeding enrollment expectations, preserving subject retention, reducing trial timelines, and delivering reproducible, quality data,” said Misty Sturges, Chief Operating Officer at CenExel FCR. “We’re excited to see even faster study start-up and efficiencies by employing CenExel’s site network resources in our single- and multi-site studies.”

CenExel Clinical Research, Inc. was formed in 2018, and since its formation, CenExel has energetically pursued organic growth as well as the acquisitions of state-of-the-art research centers around the U.S. The mission of CenExel is to work with trial Sponsors and Contract Research Organizations to reduce costs and development times for innovative therapies which may advance patient care.

Provident Healthcare Partners acted as exclusive sell-side financial advisor to CenExel FCR in the transaction.

About CenExel Clinical Research

CenExel Clinical Research (www.Cenexel.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. Our therapeutic area focus and attention to detail assures quality, reliable results and has helped CenExel to consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the Principal Investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including a significant track record of success within home health and hospice services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

