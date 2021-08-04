Global Halal Food & Beverage Market Report 2021: Meat, Poultry and Seafood Products are the Most Demanded Products

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Halal Food & Beverage Market Overview, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global halal foods and beverages market is one of the fastest growing consumer markets in the world.



This research report studies the various intricacies of the halal food and beverages market, backed with sufficient data points to support qualitative judgments. During the period of 2015 to 2020, global halal foods and beverages market grew by USD 412.33 Billion.

It has been further forecasted in the report that the regional markets will be growing at a CAGR of roughly 7% going into 2026. The research report presents insights from different regions, namely - North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific. The market has been segmented on the basis of product lines to give a deeper understanding.

The product lines which formed the basis of the study was - halal meat, seafood and poultry market, halal milk and milk beverages products, halal fruits and vegetables, halal grain products market, halal beverages, and halal confectionery, bakery, and other products. The various sales and distribution channels identified for halal products are hypermarkets/supermarkets, traditional retail channels in form of convenience stores, online channels, and other sales channels such as speciality stores, exhibitions, etc.



The growing Muslim population is the biggest driver for the halal foods and beverages market globally. Asia Pacific have the biggest population of Muslims and similarly contribute to almost 90% of the total market share. However, it is interesting to note that Latin America which has the smallest share in the global halal foods and beverages market with a share of less than 0.5%, is home to home to the biggest halal exporting country - Brazil.



Globally it has been observed that the most demanded halal foods and beverage products are meat, poultry and seafood products. Almost 40% to 50% of the total market sales are generated by halal meat, poultry and seafood. Halal fruits and vegetables and halal grain products have the smallest chunk in the global market with a combined market share of about 10%.

However, confectionery, bakery and other related products were the fastest growing product segment in the market forecasted to grow at a CAGR of more than 9%. As halal foods and beverages are getting more popular and seeing increased demand over the globe, the sales and distribution channels are growing simultaneously.



Traditional retail channels have shown the slowest growth rate. On the other hand, riding on the wave of e-commerce, online sales channels are proving to be effective and efficient for the halal food and beverages market, with sales growing at a CAGR of roughly 8-9%.

Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Bangladesh make up almost 35% of the total global halal foods and beverages market and as the Muslim population grows, these major halal markets along with Arab and other Middle East and African nations are expected to be major avenues for halal investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Global Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size by Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Product

3.2.2. By Sales Channel

3.2.3. By Region

3.2.4. By Country



4. North America Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Product

4.2.2. By Sales Channel

4.2.3. By Country

4.3. US Halal Food & Beverages Market Size by Value

4.4. Canada Halal Food & Beverages Market Size by Value

4.5. Mexico Halal Food & Beverages Market Size by Value



5. Europe Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook



6. Asia Pacific Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook



7. Latin America Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook



8. Middle East and Africa Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Key Drivers

9.2. Key Challenges



10. Market Trends and Developments



11. Company Profiles

Al Islami Foods Co.

American Foods Group

BRF S.A.

Cargill

Kawan Foods Berhad

Midamar Corporation

Nestle S.A.

QL Foods Sdn Bhd

Saffron Road

Tahira Foods Ltd.

Unilever

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njhie6