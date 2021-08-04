Compass Self Storage Acquires State-Of-The-Art, Boat & RV Storage Center in St. Augustine, FL

Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland, OH – August 4, 2021 – Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the acquisition of their newest property, located at 3316 Agricultural Center Drive in St. Augustine, Florida. This state-of-the-art Boat and RV Parking center offers best in class amenities.

This center has been branded as Compass Boat and RV Storage and is located right off of Interstate 95 in a highly visible and accessible location.

The Compass Boat and RV location has over 120 parking spaces, including some that are covered, some that are enclosed and some that offer electric meters. This facility also offers additional services, such as RV detailing services and batteries. They offer month-to-month leases and have 24-hour digital surveillance and electronic gate access controls.

“We are thrilled to expand our storage options in the St. Augustine market with this unique and best-in-class Boat and RV parking facility,” stated Todd Amsdell, President. “We have served the general storage needs of this market for many years at our other locations, but this new asset allows us to further help the niche of boat and RV owners who need to store their vehicles off site.”



The above-mentioned development was completed by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars’ worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

