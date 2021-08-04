Vericel Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Raises Full-Year 2021 Revenue Guidance

Second Quarter Total Net Revenue Increased 97% to $39.5 Million



Full-Year 2021 Revenue Guidance Raised to $168-$171 Million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today reported financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue of $39.5 million, an increase of 97% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and 51% compared to the second quarter of 2019

MACI ® net revenue of $26.5 million, Epicel ® net revenue of $12.2 million, and NexoBrid ® revenue of $0.8 million related to the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) procurement for emergency response preparedness

net revenue of $26.5 million, Epicel net revenue of $12.2 million, and NexoBrid revenue of $0.8 million related to the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) procurement for emergency response preparedness Gross margin of 68%, compared to 57% in the second quarter of 2020

Net loss of $3.8 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $8.3 million, or $0.18 per share, in the second quarter of 2020

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million, or 20% of net revenue, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2020

Operating cash flow of $4.8 million

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $116 million in cash and investments, compared to $100 million as of December 31, 2020, and no debt



Business Highlights and Updates

MACI net revenue growth of 76% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and 27% compared to the second quarter of 2019

MACI biopsy growth of more than 50% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, with a record quarterly high in the number of biopsies and the number of surgeons taking biopsies in the second quarter

Record quarterly Epicel revenue, with growth of 148% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and 128% compared to the second quarter of 2019

Record quarterly high in the number of Epicel biopsies and grafting burn centers

“The Company continued to execute extremely well in the second quarter as we delivered another quarter of strong financial and commercial results,” said Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel. “Based on the strength of the underlying growth drivers for MACI and Epicel, we believe that the Company is well-positioned to continue driving sustainable penetration into the addressable markets for both products in the years ahead.”

Full-Year 2021 Financial Guidance

Total net revenue now expected to be in the range of $168-$171 million, compared to previous guidance of approximately $165-$168 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin now expected to be in the range of 23% to 25%, compared to previous guidance of 21.5% to 23.5%

Maintaining gross margin guidance of 70% to 71% and estimated operating expenses of approximately $115 million



Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total net revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased 97% to $39.5 million, compared to $20.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Total net product revenue for the quarter included $26.5 million of MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) net revenue and $12.2 million of Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts) net revenue, compared to $15.1 million of MACI net revenue and $4.9 million of Epicel net revenue, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020. Total net revenue for the quarter also included $0.8 million of revenue related to the procurement of NexoBrid (concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain) by BARDA for emergency response preparedness.

Gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $26.9 million, or 68% of net revenue, compared to $11.4 million, or 57% of net revenue, for the second quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $30.6 million, compared to $19.7 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to an increase in stock-based compensation expense driven by share price appreciation over the past year and lower spend in the prior year due to COVID-19-related factors.

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $3.8 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $8.3 million, or $0.18 per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $7.8 million, or 20% of net revenue, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. A table reconciling non-GAAP measures is included in this press release for reference.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $116 million in cash and investments, compared to $100 million as of December 31, 2020, and no debt.

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The Company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full-thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The Company also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.vcel.com .

GAAP v. Non-GAAP Measures

Vericel’s reported earnings are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, and represent earnings as reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Vericel has provided in this release certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Vericel’s management believes that the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA described in the release, which includes adjustments for specific items that are generally not indicative of our core operations, provides additional information that is useful to investors in understanding Vericel’s underlying performance, business and performance trends, and helps facilitate period-to-period comparisons and comparisons of its financial measures with other companies in Vericel’s industry. However, the non-GAAP financial measures that Vericel uses may differ from measures that other companies may use. Non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Epicel® and MACI® are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid® is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. (MediWound) and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. © 2021 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

Vericel cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “believe,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “future,” “potential,” “goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.

Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, uncertainties associated with our expectations regarding future revenue, growth in revenue, market penetration for MACI and Epicel, growth in profit, gross margins and operating margins, the ability to achieve or sustain profitability, contributions to adjusted EBITDA, the expected target surgeon audience, potential fluctuations in sales and volumes and our results of operations over the course of the year, timing and conduct of clinical trial and product development activities, timing or likelihood of approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for NexoBrid for treatment of severe burns in the United States following MediWound’s receipt of a complete response for NexoBrid on June 28, 2021, the estimate of the commercial growth potential of our products and product candidates, availability of funding from BARDA under its agreement with MediWound for use in connection with NexoBrid development activities, competitive developments, changes in third-party coverage and reimbursement, our ability to supply or meet customer demand for our products, and the wide-ranging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business or the economy generally.

With respect to COVID-19, we are currently unable to predict whether a resurgence of COVID-19 infections or the spread of COVID-19 variants that may limit the effectiveness of approved vaccines will result in future restrictions on the performance of elective surgical procedures or affect the availability of physicians and/or their treatment prioritizations, the willingness or ability of patients to seek treatment, or heighten the impact of the outbreak on the overall healthcare infrastructure. Other disruptions or potential disruptions include restrictions on the ability of Company personnel to travel and access customers for training, promotion and case support, delays in product development efforts, and additional government-imposed quarantines and requirements to “shelter at home” or other incremental mitigation efforts or initiatives that may impact our ability to source supplies for our operations or our ability or capacity to manufacture, sell and support the use of our products. With respect to NexoBrid, the COVID-19 pandemic may impact the FDA’s response times to future regulatory submissions, its ability to monitor our clinical trials, and/or conduct necessary reviews or inspections of manufacturing facilities involved in the production of NexoBrid, any or all of which may result in timelines being materially delayed, which could affect the development and ultimate commercialization of NexoBrid. The total impact of these disruptions could have a material impact on the Company’s financial condition, cash flows and results of operations.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in Vericel’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 24, 2021, Vericel’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2021, and in other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date hereof and Vericel does not assume and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.

VERICEL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,761 $ 33,620 Short-term investments 39,214 42,187 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3 and $143, respectively) 31,732 34,504 Inventory 12,959 9,356 Other current assets 2,854 3,893 Total current assets 138,520 123,560 Property and equipment, net 10,590 7,633 Restricted cash 211 211 Right-of-use assets 47,798 50,105 Long-term investments 24,826 24,099 Total assets $ 221,945 $ 205,608 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,134 $ 6,755 Accrued expenses 11,077 11,293 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,611 4,394 Other liabilities 41 41 Total current liabilities 23,863 22,483 Operating lease liabilities 46,928 48,789 Other long-term liabilities 62 76 Total liabilities $ 70,853 $ 71,348 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares issued and outstanding 46,579 and 45,804, respectively 534,005 510,061 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (23 ) 14 Accumulated deficit (382,890 ) (375,815 ) Total shareholders’ equity 151,092 134,260 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 221,945 $ 205,608









VERICEL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Product sales, net $ 38,680 $ 20,014 $ 72,307 $ 46,692 Other revenue 839 — 1,780 — Total revenue 39,519 20,014 74,087 46,692 Cost of product sales 12,609 8,660 24,192 18,582 Gross profit 26,910 11,354 49,895 28,110 Research and development 4,449 3,226 8,079 6,989 Selling, general and administrative 26,190 16,486 48,850 34,555 Total operating expenses 30,639 19,712 56,929 41,544 Loss from operations (3,729 ) (8,358 ) (7,034 ) (13,434 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 43 147 119 453 Interest expense (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) Other income (expense) (27 ) (57 ) 57 10 Total other income 15 89 174 460 Net loss before tax provision (3,714 ) (8,269 ) (6,860 ) (12,974 ) Tax provision (72 ) — (215 ) — Net loss $ (3,786 ) $ (8,269 ) $ (7,075 ) $ (12,974 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders (Basic and diluted) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (Basic and diluted) 46,403 45,137 46,195 45,031







