Integrity Health Corporation (OTC: FTEG) Proudly Acquires Medical Aesthetics Solutions (DBA Point Lumineux MedSpa)

PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Integrity Health Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC: FTEG) is very pleased to announce the acquisition of Medical Aesthetics Solutions (DBA Point Lumineux MedSpa) https://www.pointlumineux.com , providing full spectrum of minimally/non-invasive cosmetic procedures and spa services in Sarasota, FL.



The signing with Point Lumineux MedSpa is to not only join forces with a leading provider of minimally/non-invasive procedures and spa services with their Functional Medicine Solutions but also to embrace their metaphysical approach. At Point Lumineux MedSpa the approach is a complete body and mind assessment of all different systems within the body, so that a root cause of disease or dysfunction can be identified and treated, rather than simply covering it up with medication.

Integrity Health Corporation’s (FTEG) CEO, Nelson Grist, said, “Point Lumineux MedSpa’s approach to healing through careful attention to the mind, body, and spirit connection and providing customized solutions to help each patient achieve their goals is one of the many reasons Point Lumineux MedSpa is a perfect acquisition for Integrity Health. We look forward to helping those who are seeking functional medicine solutions where each patient gets time to discuss their needs in a calm and welcoming environment.”

“We are very excited to have completed this exciting acquisition allowing us to expand and promote the importance of balance between the body, mind and spirit. Together we will create an enormous impact on the Health Care Industry.”

This acquisition will play an integral role in natural health and holistic healing. Expectations of Point Lumineux MedSpa includes a variety of services, all based on natural and functional medicine. Their goal is to help each patient look and feel their best, achieving wellness and cosmetic goals and achieving the happiness they want out of life. Their process is to first determine what is holding someone back from their full potential and help outline steps to achieve their desired outcomes.

About Integrity Health Corporation:

"Integrity Health’s mission is to disrupt the normalcy of Traditional Western Medicine by making patients more aware they can achieve a healthier, pain-free, longer life through the highest quality products and services designed and dispensed by Integrity health professionals!"

Integrity Health Corporation

2375 Camelback Rd. SUITE 600

Phoenix, AZ 85016 USA

602 806-9292