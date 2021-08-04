Daxor’s Blood Volume (BVA-100®) Diagnostic Demonstrates Clinical Utility In Critically-Ill COVID-19 Patients In Newly Published Data in Journal Critical Care

Data Led to Multi-Center Study In Progress At Three Leading Hospitals

Oak Ridge, TN, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data published in the journal Critical Care showing Daxor’s unique BVA-100 diagnostic blood test provides insights into the pathophysiology of volume derangements and capillary distress in critically ill COVID-19 patients enabling improved care.

The Research Letter titled “Blood volume and albumin transudation in critically-ill COVID-19 patients” studied the abnormal blood volume profiles in mechanically ventilated patients admitted to the ICU at a leading medical center in New York. The data shows that COVID-19 patients suffer from significant capillary damage and blood volume deficits that care teams became aware of through the use of the Daxor BVA-100 blood test.

Dr. Jan Bakker, the author of the research letter, stated “Fluid resuscitation in COVID-19 patients could benefit from knowing the blood volume and capillary leak rate of patients as they are subject to significant leak and related hypovolemia.” Dr. Bakker noted that he has initiated a multi-center prospective study utilizing the BVA-100 blood test to understand fluid imbalances in COVID-19 patients as a result of this initial research. The study has passed the half-way mark of enrollment at Wake Forest School of Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University and NYU Langone Health (NCT04517695).

“Having this preliminary data published in such a prestigious medical journal as Critical Care highlights the importance of Daxor’s BVA technology in helping clinicians understand COVID-based volume derangements to improve care and outcomes,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor. “Daxor’s BVA test is the first and only diagnostic test cleared by FDA that offers insights into patients’ blood volume with a 98% accurate measure of plasma and red cell volume. Prior research in the area of critical care has shown that BVA can dramatically improve fluid management and reduce mortality in the ICU. We look forward to the results of the ongoing trial given this promising research letter from Dr. Bakker.”



