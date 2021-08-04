CSSA Token Network Version 2.0 Has Been Upgraded Successfully

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSSA Token network was successfully upgraded to version 2.0 at 20:30, August 4th, 2021 GMT+8. This upgrade introduces COSIO V1.8, which is a set of built-in protocols that specify the CSSA Token protocol. The new version of the protocol feature has higher performance and faster verification time.



Upgrade motivation

For all blockchain projects, it is important to ensure that the time required for block verification is less than the frequency of block generation. On the CSSA Token network, blocks are generated every 30 seconds, so it is very important that the time for block verification must be less than 30 seconds. Of course, block verification depends on many factors: the hardware specifications of the node, the size of the chain database, other processes running on the node, and so on.

Before the 2.0 upgrade, medium-quality nodes were running smoothly, and the block verification time was less than 30 seconds. However, slower nodes and nodes that retain the complete chain history (with a very large database) also take longer to verify, which puts them at risk of getting out of sync when the speed drops. Although most miners using high-performance hardware and smaller chain databases will not be affected, other important members of the ecosystem, including exchanges and archive nodes, have begun to experience some slowdowns and occasional synchronization issues. The health of the entire network has a negative impact.

One of the reasons for the slow synchronization time is that the sector code is inefficient in processing newly created nodes. In the past few months, the network has experienced some spam waves, which created miners on the chain and generated too many empty miner entries.

The introduction of this improvement in the 2.0 network upgrade can also proactively prevent future CreateMiner spam from turning into an attack vector for slower nodes. Because reducing the time spent on processing empty miners can greatly reduce the block verification time, thereby improving performance.

Run COSIO V1.8

The community quickly completed the 2.0 upgrade within 48 hours, proving its ability to upgrade quickly when needed in the future. Such rapid upgrades rely on effective communication channels between the CSSA Token executive team and various node operators (including CSSA miners, CSSA clients and exchanges). In order to enable everyone to participate, CSSA Token community engineers announced the details of the upgrade in the community forum, including upgrade points, upgrade block heights, and links to the release schedule, and updated the CSSA Token network status page to make it Notifications can be subscribed. Then, the development team responded quickly to ensure that everyone can upgrade their nodes smoothly and smoothly through multiple support channels (including forums, Slack channels, etc.).

The correct implementation of such changes in a relatively short period of time also requires a rigorous testing and release process. The COSIO team was able to do this using a new schedule developed over the past few months. In addition, in response to community feedback, the COSIO team made sure that no untested optional features were introduced in this mandatory release. On the contrary, the network upgrade changes are released on top of COSIO V1.8, which is the latest stable version of COSIO and has been tested. For users who need the latest features and are willing to take greater risks, they can choose to upgrade the candidate version COSIO v1.9.0-rc1, which includes the network upgrade content and more other new features.

It is not easy to be able to complete the upgrade so quickly this time to improve such major performances! Thanks to the feedback and improvements the team has received in the past few months, the core developers can execute, test and release high-quality code that can improve the CSSA Token network. In addition, I would like to thank the node operators of the CSSA Token community for their quick response and continuous participation and support for the construction of CSSA Token to ensure the rapid completion of the network upgrade.

