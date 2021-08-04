Homology Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, announced today participation in fireside chats at the following virtual conferences:



BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference: August 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference: August 11 at 9:00 a.m. ET

The webcast presentation from the Canaccord conference will be accessible on Homology’s website in the Investors section, and the webcast replay will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare diseases by targeting the underlying cause of the disease. The Company’s lead clinical program, HMI-102, is a gene therapy for adults with phenylketonuria (PKU) and additional programs focus on lysosomal storage disorders including Hunter syndrome, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other diseases. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its family of 15 human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality, as well as to deliver one-time gene therapy to produce antibodies throughout the body through the GTx-mAb platform. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a focus on rare diseases and believes that its data, internal manufacturing capabilities and broad intellectual property position the Company as a leader in genetic medicines. For more information, visit www.homologymedicines.com.



