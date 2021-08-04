Better Choice Company Announces Partnership with the Third Largest Pet Specialty Retailer in the U.S., Pet Supplies Plus, for Premiere National Launch of Halo Elevate

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE American: BTTR) ("Better Choice" or "the Company"), an animal health and wellness company, today announced it has reached an agreement with Pet Supplies Plus, the third largest pet specialty retailer in the United States, to launch a new brand of super premium, natural pet food; Halo Elevate. Pet Supplies Plus operates more than 560 locations across the United States and has a presence in 36 states and counting.



“We are very excited to officially announce Pet Supplies Plus as a premiere national launch partner for Halo Elevate, our ground-breaking new brand of super premium, natural pet food. Pet Supplies Plus’ commitment to delivering high quality pet food and products makes them an ideal partner for Halo Elevate. We are looking forward to being on the shelf in early 2022,” said Scott Lerner, CEO of Better Choice.

“At Pet Supplies Plus, we are committed to providing our neighbors’ pets with the very best nutrition and performance in the foods we sell. We are excited to partner with Better Choice on the development of Halo Elevate and we are looking forward to the national launch of this fantastic new brand in early 2022,” said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Our shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop with us in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. As the nation’s largest independent pet store with over 560 locations in 36 states and counting, we make shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com .

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet's health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

