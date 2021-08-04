Shattuck Labs to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 11, 2021

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, will host a webcast and conference call to provide a corporate and financial update for the second quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET.



The live call may be accessed by dialing (833) 614-1555 (domestic) or (516) 575-8754 (international) and entering the conference code: 7172288. The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

