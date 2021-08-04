Helios Charts, Creating a New Standard in Crypto Charts

O’Ahu, HI, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios, the all-seeing solar Titan, has taken a liking for crypto and wants to provide you with insight.

When looking through the “Eye of Helios” you’ll be able to view all transactions in real-time on every chart imaginable for ETH and BSC tokens. One of the features we’re very excited for is our “Multi-Chart Viewer”. This is where you’ll be able to view more than one chart side by side, and watch your favorite tokens moon together.

Essentially, we will show bep20 and erc20 tokens to start. But will branch on to many more as more develop contracts like Ada soon. Instead of just focusing on only bep20 like Poocoin. One of our “special plans” would be by adding another tool into the Helios toolbox. Like Poocoin Telegram price bots, we will also have a price bot for telegram and for discord as well. We are making strategic partnerships with tokens that already have 25,000+ telegram users.

We are proud to announce that Helios is partnering up exclusively with Hoodrat (becoming Ratify)'s AI-based risk assessment tool. It will analyze transactions on the chain and will constantly scan for updates. It works on a proprietary method, supported by its machine learning models. Hoodrat has developed the tool for the past 2 months and will be releasing it in August. We will be using their API so that users of Helios can directly check for any token, report it and also check for vulnerabilities of a contract, so that they stay away from tokens that can be exploited. The implications of using AI as a risk assessment tool is that scammers always get creative in how they run their scams, which is something current tools would not necessarily catch (since they work on a fixed algorithm type deal), so using AI will constantly learn to recognize unsafe projects and flag them on the go.



Our advanced trading experience will be a premium option for Helios charts members in the near future. It will be equipped with an auto trading tool. You’ll have the ability to set buy and sell limit orders on a variety of bep20 and erc20 tokens.

At Helios, our value proposition lies in its constant research of achieving the perfect User Experience (UX). We have noticed that several competitors do not understand well the importance of providing a seamless experience to their users. We have relied on state-of-the-art development improvements to display the data in the most accurate manner. For instance, we have noticed the implications of displaying the Marketcap in a way that truly reflects what is on Etherscan/Bscscan, without things like that, most holders' buying decisions are impacted. Moreover, it will:

Check for unsafe projects using our Partner Hoodrat (becomes Ratify) using their AI-based Risk Assessment Tool

Providing price bots and real-time chart analyzers directly on Telegram

Enable transactions directly on the website to not miss a thing

The team behind Helios is made up of many talented individuals. We currently count 10 people from our team, and we are coming from over 6 countries. The team comes from different backgrounds and have demonstrated the ability to manage cryptocurrency projects and developed products that people need. Each focusing on growing the community in several languages as we go! The core team is comprised of developers, partnership directors as well as strategists. We are constantly growing our team to meet the needs of our community. If you have special skills or experience, be sure to reach out to us if you believe to be an asset to Helios. We will be launching an initiative in which the community will be an actor to the growth of Helios, to emphasize and honor the need of community-driven growth.

Our tokenomics are adaptive tokenomics. This means that the tokenomics will vary based upon the volume.

Our current fees:

Buy fees - 4% reflection to holders. 4% to marketing and development. 4% to the buyback wallet.

Sell fees - 6% reflection to holders. 6% to marketing and development. 6% to the buyback wallet.

Our token distribution:

Private Sale: 5.5%

Dx Sale: 15%

Snapshot Airdrop: 4.5%

Marketing Wallet: 1%

Dev Wallet: 1%

Initial Burn: 58.5%

PancakeSwap LP: 14.5%

Total Supply: 1 Billion

Helios has built-in an auto burn feature implemented in our banner ad and vetting process. A portion of proceeds from advertisement on $HELIOS charts will automatically be turned into $Helios and burned. The more people that advertise and get vetted on Helios Charts. The more $Helios tokens Will be burnt, and the price will also increase.

Moreover, Helios will become the new standard in chart viewing.

Our information website: www.helioscharts.io

Our charts website: www.helioscharts.com

Our telegram: https://t.me/helioscharts

Our twitter: https://twitter.com/HeliosCharts

Our Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/helioscharts/

Our facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HeliosCharts



Our Email: Business@helioscharts.io

